25 things to do in the last 5 days of school holidays
ALL HOLIDAYS
Skateland Gympie
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
General session: 10am-noon, 2-4pm
Friday, Saturday
General session: 2-4pm
Roller Disco: 6-9pm
Sunday
Learn to Skate: Noon-1pm
General session: 1-3pm
(Monday closed)
Where: Shed 2, 1 Pinewood Ave, Gympie
Phone: 5481 1869
Prices range from $10 per general session entry fee. Family passes available.
River to Rail Trail
Grab the kids and take them for a stroll on Gympie's most picturesque in-town walk. Stage two has just opened and you can now walk all the way from near the Kidd Bridge to the One Mile Sports Complex.
The best thing is that it is open any time and you're bound to meet some friendly faces along the way.
(WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2)
Paper flowers
ARTIST Sabine Gaber will show you how to construct paper flowers and create a lovely artwork using them. Inspired by the prints of Margaret Preston in the exhibition Stopping.
Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.
When: 10am-noon
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
Age: 8+
Cost: $8.
Unicorn and Horse
JOIN in the laughs with this funny story time and craft all about these two unlikely friends created by author David W. Miles. Suitable for children aged five to eight years.
Where: Gympie Library
When: 11am-noon
Bookings essential: phone 54810859.
Gorgeous arty terrariums
DROP in to Gympie Central Shopping Centre to construct a tiny garden using plants, soil and river stones. Decorate your terrarium with painted and printed leaves and enjoy creative fun.
When: 1-2.30pm
Where: Gympie Central Shopping Centre
Age: 6+
Free.
Mosaic artist book
DID you know that artists create books? Often the story is told with pictures rather than words. Come and draw and colour a kaleidoscope artist book with lots of different mosaic patterns and colour with artist Sabine Gaber.
Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.
When: 1-3pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
Age: 6+
Cost: $8.
MindStorms
JOIN us and learn how to build and control a robot with Lego Mindstorms.
Suitable for children aged eight to 12 years.
Where: Imbil Library
When: 2-3pm
Bookings essential: phone 54845488.
(THURSDAY OCTOBER 3)
3D Abstract Painting
PAINT bold abstract colour using geometric shapes. Then create a 3D effect by cutting out and gluing different layers together with artist Sabine Gaber.
Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.
When: 10am-noon
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
Age: 8+
Cost: $8.
A Funny Thing Happened at the Museum
THERE'S more to this museum than meets the eye. This is the wonderfully wacky world of international author- illustrator team Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud. Suitable for children aged five to eight years.
Where: Rainbow Beach Library
When: 10-11am
Bookings essential: phone 54863705.
Come and try photography
HOSTED by Gympie Camera Club, bring your own device (phone, tablet or camera) and explore the world of photography. Morning tea provided. Bookings essential at EventFinda to secure your place.
When: 10am-noon
Where: Gympie Camera Club, 39Saleyard Rd, Araluen
Age: 10+, Free.
Holiday Craft Bar
STOP by the children's area at your local library branch until Friday, October 4, for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged five to 12 years and their carers.
Where: Kilkivan Library
When: 10-11am
Amazing paper mosaics
DROP in to the Heart of Gold Film Festival at the Gallery pop-up art activity. Make a colourful paper heart mosaic and catch the amazing films on offer for the whole family.
When: 1-2.30pm
Where: Gympie Civic Centre, 32-34Mellor St
Age: 6+
Free.
Movies in the Park - How to Train Your Dragon
BRING a chair or rug and enjoy a movie under the stars with neighbours, friends and family. All movies are rated G or PG to ensure they are suitable for all ages.
Movies in the Park is an unsupervised event.
When: 6pm
Where: Mary Valley Showgrounds, Imbil.
FRIDAY (OCTOBER 4)
Art Play
CREATIVE play session designed for littlies aged two to four years. Limited numbers, $5 a session. Bookings essential, phone 5481 0733.
When: 10-11am.
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.
Special FX make-up
LEARN how to create amazing realistic special FX scars and blood with Bentley, who has worked in the movie industry creating props for many years. Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.
When: 1-3pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
Age: 6+, Cost: $12.
Atlas of Monsters
ONE day a collection of very old maps in found in a dusty library. They show where in the world monsters from mythology and folklore can be found. Suitable for children aged eight to 12 years. Bookings essential.
Where: Rainbow Beach Library
When: 2-3pm.
Mad Science
WATCH the amazing chemical reactions in a fun science demonstration and have a go at making your own lava lamp. Suitable for children aged eight to 12 years.
Where: Tin Can Bay Library
When: 2-3pm
Booking essential: 5486 4355.
SATURDAY (OCTOBER 5)
Fun Palace - Shaving Cream Marble Art
FUN Palaces are about creating and making together; they are a space where communities come together and offer people of all ages the chance to try their hands at the arts and science for free. They are as much about getting together to do something in your community, as they are about what it turns into on the day itself.
So come along and make some amazing art with us.
Where: Gympie Library
When: 9am-10am
Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859
Art Stars
BRING the kids to fun and exciting art sessions designed for children who like to get creative.
Bring the kids to fun and exciting art sessions designed for children who like to get creative. Be guided by experienced tutors and Gallery staff to discover new art techniques. Ages 5-10 years. $5 per child. Bookings essential, phone the Gallery on 5481 0733.
When: 10am - 12pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
Fun Palace - Owl pellets with the Gympie Bone Museum
OWL pellets contain all the bones of their prey. In this workshop we'll each dissect a pellet and discover what our owls had for dinner. Take your pellet home, the bones you find in the pellet will need to be cleaned, but we'll send you home with everything you need for this.
Ages 6 to 106.
Where: Gympie Library
When: 10am-11am
Booking essential: phone 5481 0859
Fun Palace - Recycled Art
COME along between 11-12noon as we transform our salvaged materials in to wonderful creations. So come along and make some amazing recycled works of art with us.
All ages welcome!
Fun Palaces are about creating and making together; they are a space where communities come together and offer people of all ages the chance to try their hands at the arts and science for free. They are as much about getting together to do something in your community, as they are about what it turns into on the day itself.
Where: Gympie Library
When: 11am-12noon
Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859
SUNDAY (OCTOBER 6)
Amazing Paper Mosaics
DROP in to the Heart of Gold Film Festival at the Gallery pop-up art activity. Make a colourful paper heart mosaic and catch the amazing films on offer for the whole family.
Held in conjunction with the Heart of Gold Film Festival - adults at kids prices.
Age: 6+
Free
When: 11:30am to 1:30pm
Where: Gympie Civic Centre, 32/34 Mellor St