25 things to do in the last 5 days of school holidays

RIGHT: These holidays take to the River to Rail Trail like Riley, Kylie and Taya Johnston, or TOP: become a mad scientist at Tin Can Bay or above learn all about Special FX make-up with movie FX man Bentley at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

ALL HOLIDAYS

Skateland Gympie

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

General session: 10am-noon, 2-4pm

Friday, Saturday

General session: 2-4pm

Roller Disco: 6-9pm

Sunday

Learn to Skate: Noon-1pm

General session: 1-3pm

(Monday closed)

Where: Shed 2, 1 Pinewood Ave, Gympie

Phone: 5481 1869

Prices range from $10 per general session entry fee. Family passes available.

River to Rail Trail

Grab the kids and take them for a stroll on Gympie's most picturesque in-town walk. Stage two has just opened and you can now walk all the way from near the Kidd Bridge to the One Mile Sports Complex.

The best thing is that it is open any time and you're bound to meet some friendly faces along the way.

(WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2)

Paper flowers

ARTIST Sabine Gaber will show you how to construct paper flowers and create a lovely artwork using them. Inspired by the prints of Margaret Preston in the exhibition Stopping.

Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.

When: 10am-noon

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Age: 8+

Cost: $8.

Unicorn and Horse

JOIN in the laughs with this funny story time and craft all about these two unlikely friends created by author David W. Miles. Suitable for children aged five to eight years.

Where: Gympie Library

When: 11am-noon

Bookings essential: phone 54810859.

Gorgeous arty terrariums

Mosaic artist book

DID you know that artists create books? Often the story is told with pictures rather than words. Come and draw and colour a kaleidoscope artist book with lots of different mosaic patterns and colour with artist Sabine Gaber.

Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.

When: 1-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Age: 6+

Cost: $8.

MindStorms

JOIN us and learn how to build and control a robot with Lego Mindstorms.

Suitable for children aged eight to 12 years.

Where: Imbil Library

When: 2-3pm

Bookings essential: phone 54845488.

Make-up artist Maddie Linnett colours in the zombie wound she is creating on model Natalie Eaton's face. Photo Contributed Contributed

(THURSDAY OCTOBER 3)

3D Abstract Painting

PAINT bold abstract colour using geometric shapes. Then create a 3D effect by cutting out and gluing different layers together with artist Sabine Gaber.

Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.

When: 10am-noon

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Age: 8+

Cost: $8.

A Funny Thing Happened at the Museum

THERE'S more to this museum than meets the eye. This is the wonderfully wacky world of international author- illustrator team Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud. Suitable for children aged five to eight years.

Where: Rainbow Beach Library

When: 10-11am

Bookings essential: phone 54863705.

Come and try photography

HOSTED by Gympie Camera Club, bring your own device (phone, tablet or camera) and explore the world of photography. Morning tea provided. Bookings essential at EventFinda to secure your place.

When: 10am-noon

Where: Gympie Camera Club, 39Saleyard Rd, Araluen

Age: 10+, Free.

Holiday Craft Bar

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch until Friday, October 4, for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged five to 12 years and their carers.

Where: Kilkivan Library

When: 10-11am

Amazing paper mosaics

DROP in to the Heart of Gold Film Festival at the Gallery pop-up art activity. Make a colourful paper heart mosaic and catch the amazing films on offer for the whole family.

When: 1-2.30pm

Where: Gympie Civic Centre, 32-34Mellor St

Age: 6+

Free.

Gorgeous arty terrariums

Movies in the Park - How to Train Your Dragon

BRING a chair or rug and enjoy a movie under the stars with neighbours, friends and family. All movies are rated G or PG to ensure they are suitable for all ages.

Movies in the Park is an unsupervised event.

When: 6pm

Where: Mary Valley Showgrounds, Imbil.

FRIDAY (OCTOBER 4)

Art Play

CREATIVE play session designed for littlies aged two to four years. Limited numbers, $5 a session. Bookings essential, phone 5481 0733.

When: 10-11am.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

Gorgeous arty terrariums

Special FX make-up

LEARN how to create amazing realistic special FX scars and blood with Bentley, who has worked in the movie industry creating props for many years. Bookings and payment essential at EventFinda to secure your place.

When: 1-3pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Age: 6+, Cost: $12.

Atlas of Monsters

ONE day a collection of very old maps in found in a dusty library. They show where in the world monsters from mythology and folklore can be found. Suitable for children aged eight to 12 years. Bookings essential.

Where: Rainbow Beach Library

When: 2-3pm.

Mad Science

WATCH the amazing chemical reactions in a fun science demonstration and have a go at making your own lava lamp. Suitable for children aged eight to 12 years.

Where: Tin Can Bay Library

When: 2-3pm

Booking essential: 5486 4355.

Holiday Craft Bar

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch until Friday, October 4, for free craft activities during the school holidays.

Suitable for children aged five to 12 years and their carers.

Where: Goomeri Library

When: 3-4pm.

SATURDAY (OCTOBER 5)

Fun Palace - Shaving Cream Marble Art

FUN Palaces are about creating and making together; they are a space where communities come together and offer people of all ages the chance to try their hands at the arts and science for free. They are as much about getting together to do something in your community, as they are about what it turns into on the day itself.

So come along and make some amazing art with us.

Where: Gympie Library

When: 9am-10am

Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859

Art Stars

BRING the kids to fun and exciting art sessions designed for children who like to get creative.

When: 10am - 12pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Fun Palace - Owl pellets with the Gympie Bone Museum

OWL pellets contain all the bones of their prey. In this workshop we'll each dissect a pellet and discover what our owls had for dinner. Take your pellet home, the bones you find in the pellet will need to be cleaned, but we'll send you home with everything you need for this.

Ages 6 to 106.

Where: Gympie Library

When: 10am-11am

Booking essential: phone 5481 0859

Creative scientists make experiments with liquid ice. AlenaZamotaeva

Fun Palace - Recycled Art

COME along between 11-12noon as we transform our salvaged materials in to wonderful creations. So come along and make some amazing recycled works of art with us.

All ages welcome!

Fun Palaces are about creating and making together; they are a space where communities come together and offer people of all ages the chance to try their hands at the arts and science for free. They are as much about getting together to do something in your community, as they are about what it turns into on the day itself.

Where: Gympie Library

When: 11am-12noon

Bookings essential: phone 5481 0859

SUNDAY (OCTOBER 6)

Amazing Paper Mosaics

DROP in to the Heart of Gold Film Festival at the Gallery pop-up art activity. Make a colourful paper heart mosaic and catch the amazing films on offer for the whole family.

Held in conjunction with the Heart of Gold Film Festival - adults at kids prices.

Age: 6+

Free

When: 11:30am to 1:30pm

Where: Gympie Civic Centre, 32/34 Mellor St