(From left) Kim Read, Becci Doyle, Shannon Warren, Rachel Watson, Marnie Pearson and Amanda Stevenson.
(From left) Kim Read, Becci Doyle, Shannon Warren, Rachel Watson, Marnie Pearson and Amanda Stevenson. Bec Singh
25 photos from Melbourne Cup Day in Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
6th Nov 2018 8:09 PM
WHILE an early Flemington deluge threatened to derail Australian racing's biggest day, stifling conditions at the Gympie Turf Club forced a strong crowd to contend with the weather spectrum's other extreme.

Veteran punters and random guessers combined under the shade of the betting ring and the Turf Club bar to watch Cross Counter storm home and hand the UAE's famous Godolphin stable their first ever Cup win.

The main local attraction came in the form of Noah's eight lightning-fast "Thoroughbread Racing Pigs”, with part of the day's winnings going to Little Haven Palliative Care.

Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill said the day was a "great success”. "I'm happy with the crowd, it's as good as could have been expected,” he said.

Here's 25 of our best Cup Day photos.

