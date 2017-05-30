25°
News

25 jobs going in Gympie now

30th May 2017 3:05 PM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Baker, Gympie

Casual position

MIX and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods. Check products for quality and identify damaged or expired goods. Evaluate quality of food ingredients or prepared foods.

APPLY HERE

2. Food Service Team Members @ KFC

FOOD Service Team Members consistently prepare high quality food products that create irresistible tastes for our customers whilst maintaining clean and well-presented facilities.

  • No experience necessary as full training will be provided.
  • Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.

APPLY HERE

3. Customer Service Team Members @ KFC

CUSTOMER Service Team Members are responsible for ensuring the provision of fresh, quality products, friendly and efficient service and maintaining clean and well-presented facilities for our valued customers.

  • No experience necessary as full training will be provided to all employees.
  • Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.

APPLY HERE

4. Caravan Repairer, Gympie

Permanent, full-time

WE require an experienced Caravan Repairer who is confident and fluent with ALL facets of caravan repairs including full cladding and fitouts.

We are an extremely busy Caravan repair and sales centre and pride ourselves on delivering quality and great customer service.

APPLY HERE

5. Babysitter, Gympie

Part-time Daytime Work

LOOKING for someone who is reliable and experienced with child care to look after my 7 month old boy for 4 days a week.

  • Requirements: First aid qualifications
  • Driver's licence: Has car
  • Willing to do housekeeping
  • Comfortable caring for ages: 0-1 years

APPLY HERE

6. Meat Manager @ Gympie Supa IGA

Working as a part of an enthusiastic team, in a highly competitive supermarket environment, applicants will be expected to demonstrate:

  • Significant fresh food retail knowledge
  • Experience in Meat Management is essential
  • Expertise in leading and managing staff
  • Ordering and cost control expertise

APPLY HERE

7. Sales Assistant, Gympie

Casual, Hourly Rate

OUR client is seeking a reliable sales assistant to join their busy team in Gympie.

This locally owned and operated business has been servicing Gympie and the Cooloola region for over 28 years.

The successful candidate will be responsible for excellent customer service and sales. The role is expected to offer approximately 30 hours per week on a casual basis.

APPLY HERE

8. Pharmacist @ Chemist Warehouse

Full-time, Gympie

  • A career with endless opportunities is closer than you think!
  • Flexible working hours and competitive hourly rates
  • Friendly and Supportive team environment
  • Attractive staff discounts across all our brands and stores
  • Ongoing Training and Professional Development

APPLY HERE

9. Mystery shopper, Gympie

WE ARE looking for people with a drivers licence and an eye for detail, to join our team of Mystery Shoppers in the Gympie area.

Duties include attending a local car dealership, assessing the customer service they provide and then filling out an online report of what you observed. You MUST be willing to test drive a vehicle while at the dealership.

Date of job: Early June 2017

Payment: $40

APPLY HERE

10. Marketing & Admin Intern, Gympie

Junior Casual Internship (max 20 hours per week)

WE'RE a young, vibrant business looking to expand our client base and team with the help of an awesome team member!

Our business offers a variety of online marketing services as well as design and consulting, however, the role will be mostly focussed around supporting the Marketing Manager as well as administration and general business support.

APPLY HERE

11. Carpenter

Daily / Hourly Rate, Temporary/Contract

  • Long Term Contract
  • Excellent Rate

YOUR Trades is a specialist division of YOUR Resourcing with the sole aim to make it all about YOU in Trades and Labour. We are a highly experienced Labour Hire Team and we are making personnel, personal.

APPLY HERE

12. Sales & Service Banking Consultant, Suncorp

Part-time, Gympie

WE have an exciting part time opportunity for a motivated and sales focussed individual to join our team as a Sales & Service Banking Consultant at our Gympie store.

This role is a minimum of 20 hours per week, however we are looking for someone who can work additional hours on a regular basis.

APPLY HERE

13. General Practitioner, Rainbow Beach

A VIBRANT community is seeking a permanent General Practitioner to operate their own practice. If you are looking for a seachange where you can make a difference to the community, this is the opportunity for you.

The support of the community is assured along with allied health professionals, counselling services and a pharmacist who all practice at the location.

APPLY HERE

14. Mowing & Brushcutting Operators, Veteran (ADF Veteran or Spouse Opportunity)

Skyline specialises in providing long term landscape management and maintenance services to large scale residential and commercial properties.

A positive, can-do attitude, physical fitness, honesty and reliability are essential for the role. You will be working with industry professionals, with career progression opportunities available.

To be considered for the role, you must have:

  • Valid manual drivers licence
  • Experience with Zero Turn Mower preferred

APPLY HERE

15. Child & Family Wellbeing Case Manager @ REFOCUS ATSI Inc

Part Time, Gympie

We're looking for all kinds of awesome, Change-makers, risk-takers and status-quo-breakers must apply. No room here for screen-savers.

  • Excellent opportunity to expand and learn in the community sector
  • Supported by a organisation that ranks self-care a priority

APPLY HERE

16. Targeted Youth & Disabilities Case Manager @ REFOCUS ATSI Inc

Part Time, Gympie

We're looking for all kinds of awesome, Change-makers, risk-takers and status-quo-breakers must apply. No room here for screen-savers.

  • Excellent opportunity to expand and learn in the community sector
  • Supported by a organisation that ranks self-care a priority

APPLY HERE

17. Primary teacher HPE and Sport @ Cooloola Christian College

Contract/Temp job

Cooloola Christian College is a Co-Educational K-12 Christian school who are seeking a committed, suitably qualified Christian teacher for primary and lower secondary HPE for Semester 2 2017.

This is covering a maternity leave with the possibility of extending into 2018.

APPLY HERE

18. Detailer @ Cooloola Panel & Paint

Full Time, Gympie

Motor Vehicle Detailer required for busy workshop. Previous experience preferred.

APPLY HERE

19. Sales Team Member - @ Godfreys

Full Time, Gympie / Noosa

AUSTRALIA'S leading vacuum retailer is looking for people who want to expand their sales ability while earning top dollar in our retail environment.

The Role:

  • Deliver exceptional customer service which will convert into sales
  • Ensure high standards of in-store presentation
  • Demonstrate relevant products

APPLY HERE

20. 1st Year Apprentice Technician @ Madill Group of Companies

Full Time, Gympie

JOIN the best, looking after locals since 1935.

We currently have a great opportunity for a full-time 1st Year Apprentice Technician in our Madill Holden dealership in Gympie for an immediate start.

APPLY HERE

21. Dispensary Technician @ Ramsay Health Care

Full Time, Gympie

WE have exciting position available in a retail pharmacy located in Gympie.

Essential skills:

  • Demonstrated skills in utilising dispensary programs to assist the Pharmacist
  • Demonstrated commitment to customer focus & continuous quality improvement
  • Demonstrated communication, organisational & interpersonal skills

APPLY HERE

22. Support Worker AOD at The Hader Clinic QLD

Part Time, Gympie

HADER Clinic Qld specialises in 12 step Drug and Alcohol residential rehabilitation and requires support workers for the program in Gympie QLD

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Support and encourage clients in the therapeutic community daily
  • Undertake formal face to face assessments of clients, including all necessary paperwork
  • Prepare Care Plans and Case Manage as directed by Senior Support Worker and Program Manager

APPLY HERE

23. Accounts Administrator at The Hader Clinic QLD

Full Time, Gympie

HADER Clinic QLD specialises in residential Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation programs and requires an Accounts Administrator for Gympie.

Duties:

  • Prepare all payroll from employee time sheets for fortnightly payments
  • Process employee Superannuation
  • MYOB for invoicing and financial records

APPLY HERE

24. Cosmetic Consultant - 29 hours per week at Malouf Pharmacies

Part Time, Gympie

MALOUF Pharmacies requires an experienced Cosmetics Consultant for our very successful cosmetic and fragrance counter which includes Elizabeth Arden and many fine fragrances.

It is essential you possess experience within Cosmetics retail sector.

APPLY HERE

25. Carpenter/Cabinet Maker @ Mary Valley Rattler

Contract/Temp job

MARY Valley Rattler is looking to supplement its workshop staff with a suitably qualified Carpenter/Cabinet Maker to start ASAP.

Based at our Gympie workshop, day to day tasks would involve the running maintenance and restoration of historic locomotives, carriages and other equipment.

It would be expected that the successful applicant would:

  • Have considerable experience using wood working machinery.
  • Hold a qualification as a Carpenter & Joiner with experience of joining to a high standard.
  • Have at least a basic ability in surface finishing and painting.

Be part of history. Assist the Iconic Mary Valley Rattler repair it fleet of carriages

APPLY HERE

Gympie Times

Topics:  employment gympie in gympie jobs jobseeker looking for work unemployed

Just In

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

THE last season of GoT finally uttered the words we’ve been waiting six seasons to hear and now that the weather has cooled down in Brisbane, “winter is here.”

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Gympie Show stall holder fined in 'BS low act'

Gympie Show stall holder fined in 'BS low act'

'BS, low act, as far as I am concerned and we are suppose to show respect and support police?': letter

25 jobs going in Gympie now

Looking for work - these jobs are available in Gympie now.

Gympie message to abusers: 'We've had enough'

Gympie region civic leaders, businesses and organisations were part of the crowd at the rally against domestic violence in Gympie today (Tuesday).

Gympie says ENOUGH to domestic violence

Don't miss your chance to meet Gympie council

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.

More people needed at Meet the Mayor and Councillor nights

Local Partners

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

A COUPLE and their two young children were left 'traumatised' after their four-wheel-drive plunged into water.

Diver encounters 23 sharks in one spot: Why they're converging

STUNNING: A dive at Rainbow Beach's Wolf Rock on the weekend gave divers an up-close encounter with more than 20 sharks.

Unseasonably high water temp, rain and ocean currents need vigilance

Gympie to rally for victims of domestic violence

Gympie will be hosting a red rose rally to in support of victims of domestic violence.

Red Rose Rally to emphasise zero tolerance.

4 Ingredients author to talk at Gympie Library

SHORT CUTS: 4 Ingredients author Michelle McCosker will share her secrets at Gympie Library on June 15.

Kim McCosker helps make meal time easier

Plant some trees and show Mary you care

FOR MARY: Gympie and District Landcare and Gympie Regional Council will join forces on Sunday, June 4 for a tree planting morning on the banks of the Mary River.

Community tree planting on the riverbank

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

AS ANOTHER month comes to an end, we get ready to have new content added to our streaming services. Here is everything coming this June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

For the Traveller !!

Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 3 $282,000

Hidden behind a high fence, on 678m2, is one high double Carport, a second high single Carport, 2 driveways, and a sturdy 3 bedroom Besser block home with a front...

CHATSWORTH INVESTMENT!

16-18 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth 4570

House 6 2 2 $439,000

Large Dwelling on 9738 square metres. Corner Fritz Road and Bruce Hway. 3 bedroom home,built-ins,kitchen,lounge,dining,bathroom, laundry. 3 bedroom...

great chance 2 make a start!

13 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This wonderful flood free home in a highly...

ready 2 live the good life!

14 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $245,000!

Better be quick with this HOT property! The last time we had one this good it lasted only 1 day on the market! Are looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy...

ready 2 go!

L644 Neerdie Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $69,000!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

a lot 2 really like here!

12 Lillypilly Place, The Palms 4570

4 2 5 $399,000!

This Queenslander style home has got the lot! Space, privacy, position and price. You will search far and wide to find a better combination of everything that this...

BRING THE HORSES!

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 ON SITE 120...

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

Top Class 175 Acres , Irrigation , Lucerne and Grazing

Goomeri 4601

Rural 4 2 4 175 Acres ...

175 Acres , Irrigation , Lucerne and Grazing - Goomeri District Country ; Just under 110 acres of first class creek flats all serviced by irrigation mainlines and...

THE HOME YOU&#39;VE ALWAYS DREAMT OF...

21 Sunview Crt, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 2 6 Auction 24th June...

This gorgeous property is quite unique with 7157m2 in a sought-after area on Sunview Court, Pie Creek. This large 4 bedrooms plus office home has room for...

BUSINESS &amp; FREEHOLD

Curra 4570

Commercial 0 0 $480,000

Styro Products is a great, easily-run business perfect for the husband and wife team. Retail and distribution of styrofoam cartons for fruit and vegetables...

Bush-beach relief for renters in tough times

TENANTS: Families are finding it hard to put a roof over their heads in Gympie region.

Tenants on struggle street in from Gympie to Bundaberg

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!