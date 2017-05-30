25 jobs going in Gympie now

1. Baker, Gympie

Casual position

MIX and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods. Check products for quality and identify damaged or expired goods. Evaluate quality of food ingredients or prepared foods.

2. Food Service Team Members @ KFC

FOOD Service Team Members consistently prepare high quality food products that create irresistible tastes for our customers whilst maintaining clean and well-presented facilities.

No experience necessary as full training will be provided.

Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.

3. Customer Service Team Members @ KFC

CUSTOMER Service Team Members are responsible for ensuring the provision of fresh, quality products, friendly and efficient service and maintaining clean and well-presented facilities for our valued customers.

No experience necessary as full training will be provided to all employees.

Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.

4. Caravan Repairer, Gympie

Permanent, full-time

WE require an experienced Caravan Repairer who is confident and fluent with ALL facets of caravan repairs including full cladding and fitouts.

We are an extremely busy Caravan repair and sales centre and pride ourselves on delivering quality and great customer service.

5. Babysitter, Gympie

Part-time Daytime Work

LOOKING for someone who is reliable and experienced with child care to look after my 7 month old boy for 4 days a week.

Requirements: First aid qualifications

Driver's licence: Has car

Willing to do housekeeping

Comfortable caring for ages: 0-1 years

6. Meat Manager @ Gympie Supa IGA

Working as a part of an enthusiastic team, in a highly competitive supermarket environment, applicants will be expected to demonstrate:

Significant fresh food retail knowledge

Experience in Meat Management is essential

Expertise in leading and managing staff

Ordering and cost control expertise

7. Sales Assistant, Gympie

Casual, Hourly Rate

OUR client is seeking a reliable sales assistant to join their busy team in Gympie.

This locally owned and operated business has been servicing Gympie and the Cooloola region for over 28 years.

The successful candidate will be responsible for excellent customer service and sales. The role is expected to offer approximately 30 hours per week on a casual basis.

8. Pharmacist @ Chemist Warehouse

Full-time, Gympie

A career with endless opportunities is closer than you think!

Flexible working hours and competitive hourly rates

Friendly and Supportive team environment

Attractive staff discounts across all our brands and stores

Ongoing Training and Professional Development

9. Mystery shopper, Gympie

WE ARE looking for people with a drivers licence and an eye for detail, to join our team of Mystery Shoppers in the Gympie area.

Duties include attending a local car dealership, assessing the customer service they provide and then filling out an online report of what you observed. You MUST be willing to test drive a vehicle while at the dealership.

Date of job: Early June 2017

Payment: $40

10. Marketing & Admin Intern, Gympie

Junior Casual Internship (max 20 hours per week)

WE'RE a young, vibrant business looking to expand our client base and team with the help of an awesome team member!

Our business offers a variety of online marketing services as well as design and consulting, however, the role will be mostly focussed around supporting the Marketing Manager as well as administration and general business support.

11. Carpenter

Daily / Hourly Rate, Temporary/Contract

Long Term Contract

Excellent Rate

YOUR Trades is a specialist division of YOUR Resourcing with the sole aim to make it all about YOU in Trades and Labour. We are a highly experienced Labour Hire Team and we are making personnel, personal.

12. Sales & Service Banking Consultant, Suncorp

Part-time, Gympie

WE have an exciting part time opportunity for a motivated and sales focussed individual to join our team as a Sales & Service Banking Consultant at our Gympie store.

This role is a minimum of 20 hours per week, however we are looking for someone who can work additional hours on a regular basis.

13. General Practitioner, Rainbow Beach

A VIBRANT community is seeking a permanent General Practitioner to operate their own practice. If you are looking for a seachange where you can make a difference to the community, this is the opportunity for you.

The support of the community is assured along with allied health professionals, counselling services and a pharmacist who all practice at the location.

14. Mowing & Brushcutting Operators, Veteran (ADF Veteran or Spouse Opportunity)

Skyline specialises in providing long term landscape management and maintenance services to large scale residential and commercial properties.

A positive, can-do attitude, physical fitness, honesty and reliability are essential for the role. You will be working with industry professionals, with career progression opportunities available.

To be considered for the role, you must have:

Valid manual drivers licence

Experience with Zero Turn Mower preferred

15. Child & Family Wellbeing Case Manager @ REFOCUS ATSI Inc

Part Time, Gympie

We're looking for all kinds of awesome, Change-makers, risk-takers and status-quo-breakers must apply. No room here for screen-savers.

Excellent opportunity to expand and learn in the community sector

Supported by a organisation that ranks self-care a priority

16. Targeted Youth & Disabilities Case Manager @ REFOCUS ATSI Inc

Part Time, Gympie

We're looking for all kinds of awesome, Change-makers, risk-takers and status-quo-breakers must apply. No room here for screen-savers.

Excellent opportunity to expand and learn in the community sector

Supported by a organisation that ranks self-care a priority

17. Primary teacher HPE and Sport @ Cooloola Christian College

Contract/Temp job

Cooloola Christian College is a Co-Educational K-12 Christian school who are seeking a committed, suitably qualified Christian teacher for primary and lower secondary HPE for Semester 2 2017.

This is covering a maternity leave with the possibility of extending into 2018.

18. Detailer @ Cooloola Panel & Paint

Full Time, Gympie

Motor Vehicle Detailer required for busy workshop. Previous experience preferred.

19. Sales Team Member - @ Godfreys

Full Time, Gympie / Noosa

AUSTRALIA'S leading vacuum retailer is looking for people who want to expand their sales ability while earning top dollar in our retail environment.

The Role:

Deliver exceptional customer service which will convert into sales

Ensure high standards of in-store presentation

Demonstrate relevant products

20. 1st Year Apprentice Technician @ Madill Group of Companies

Full Time, Gympie

JOIN the best, looking after locals since 1935.

We currently have a great opportunity for a full-time 1st Year Apprentice Technician in our Madill Holden dealership in Gympie for an immediate start.

21. Dispensary Technician @ Ramsay Health Care

Full Time, Gympie

WE have exciting position available in a retail pharmacy located in Gympie.

Essential skills:

Demonstrated skills in utilising dispensary programs to assist the Pharmacist

Demonstrated commitment to customer focus & continuous quality improvement

Demonstrated communication, organisational & interpersonal skills

22. Support Worker AOD at The Hader Clinic QLD

Part Time, Gympie

HADER Clinic Qld specialises in 12 step Drug and Alcohol residential rehabilitation and requires support workers for the program in Gympie QLD

Duties and Responsibilities:

Support and encourage clients in the therapeutic community daily

Undertake formal face to face assessments of clients, including all necessary paperwork

Prepare Care Plans and Case Manage as directed by Senior Support Worker and Program Manager

23. Accounts Administrator at The Hader Clinic QLD

Full Time, Gympie

HADER Clinic QLD specialises in residential Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation programs and requires an Accounts Administrator for Gympie.

Duties:

Prepare all payroll from employee time sheets for fortnightly payments

Process employee Superannuation

MYOB for invoicing and financial records

24. Cosmetic Consultant - 29 hours per week at Malouf Pharmacies

Part Time, Gympie

MALOUF Pharmacies requires an experienced Cosmetics Consultant for our very successful cosmetic and fragrance counter which includes Elizabeth Arden and many fine fragrances.

It is essential you possess experience within Cosmetics retail sector.

25. Carpenter/Cabinet Maker @ Mary Valley Rattler

Contract/Temp job

MARY Valley Rattler is looking to supplement its workshop staff with a suitably qualified Carpenter/Cabinet Maker to start ASAP.

Based at our Gympie workshop, day to day tasks would involve the running maintenance and restoration of historic locomotives, carriages and other equipment.

It would be expected that the successful applicant would:

Have considerable experience using wood working machinery.

Hold a qualification as a Carpenter & Joiner with experience of joining to a high standard.

Have at least a basic ability in surface finishing and painting.

Be part of history. Assist the Iconic Mary Valley Rattler repair it fleet of carriages

