25 jobs going in Gympie now

1. Baker, Gympie
Casual position
MIX and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods. Check products for quality and identify damaged or expired goods. Evaluate quality of food ingredients or prepared foods.
2. Food Service Team Members @ KFC
FOOD Service Team Members consistently prepare high quality food products that create irresistible tastes for our customers whilst maintaining clean and well-presented facilities.
- No experience necessary as full training will be provided.
- Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.
3. Customer Service Team Members @ KFC
CUSTOMER Service Team Members are responsible for ensuring the provision of fresh, quality products, friendly and efficient service and maintaining clean and well-presented facilities for our valued customers.
- No experience necessary as full training will be provided to all employees.
- Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.
4. Caravan Repairer, Gympie
Permanent, full-time
WE require an experienced Caravan Repairer who is confident and fluent with ALL facets of caravan repairs including full cladding and fitouts.
We are an extremely busy Caravan repair and sales centre and pride ourselves on delivering quality and great customer service.
5. Babysitter, Gympie
Part-time Daytime Work
LOOKING for someone who is reliable and experienced with child care to look after my 7 month old boy for 4 days a week.
- Requirements: First aid qualifications
- Driver's licence: Has car
- Willing to do housekeeping
- Comfortable caring for ages: 0-1 years
6. Meat Manager @ Gympie Supa IGA
Working as a part of an enthusiastic team, in a highly competitive supermarket environment, applicants will be expected to demonstrate:
- Significant fresh food retail knowledge
- Experience in Meat Management is essential
- Expertise in leading and managing staff
- Ordering and cost control expertise
7. Sales Assistant, Gympie
Casual, Hourly Rate
OUR client is seeking a reliable sales assistant to join their busy team in Gympie.
This locally owned and operated business has been servicing Gympie and the Cooloola region for over 28 years.
The successful candidate will be responsible for excellent customer service and sales. The role is expected to offer approximately 30 hours per week on a casual basis.
8. Pharmacist @ Chemist Warehouse
Full-time, Gympie
- A career with endless opportunities is closer than you think!
- Flexible working hours and competitive hourly rates
- Friendly and Supportive team environment
- Attractive staff discounts across all our brands and stores
- Ongoing Training and Professional Development
9. Mystery shopper, Gympie
WE ARE looking for people with a drivers licence and an eye for detail, to join our team of Mystery Shoppers in the Gympie area.
Duties include attending a local car dealership, assessing the customer service they provide and then filling out an online report of what you observed. You MUST be willing to test drive a vehicle while at the dealership.
Date of job: Early June 2017
Payment: $40
10. Marketing & Admin Intern, Gympie
Junior Casual Internship (max 20 hours per week)
WE'RE a young, vibrant business looking to expand our client base and team with the help of an awesome team member!
Our business offers a variety of online marketing services as well as design and consulting, however, the role will be mostly focussed around supporting the Marketing Manager as well as administration and general business support.
11. Carpenter
Daily / Hourly Rate, Temporary/Contract
- Long Term Contract
- Excellent Rate
YOUR Trades is a specialist division of YOUR Resourcing with the sole aim to make it all about YOU in Trades and Labour. We are a highly experienced Labour Hire Team and we are making personnel, personal.
12. Sales & Service Banking Consultant, Suncorp
Part-time, Gympie
WE have an exciting part time opportunity for a motivated and sales focussed individual to join our team as a Sales & Service Banking Consultant at our Gympie store.
This role is a minimum of 20 hours per week, however we are looking for someone who can work additional hours on a regular basis.
13. General Practitioner, Rainbow Beach
A VIBRANT community is seeking a permanent General Practitioner to operate their own practice. If you are looking for a seachange where you can make a difference to the community, this is the opportunity for you.
The support of the community is assured along with allied health professionals, counselling services and a pharmacist who all practice at the location.
14. Mowing & Brushcutting Operators, Veteran (ADF Veteran or Spouse Opportunity)
Skyline specialises in providing long term landscape management and maintenance services to large scale residential and commercial properties.
A positive, can-do attitude, physical fitness, honesty and reliability are essential for the role. You will be working with industry professionals, with career progression opportunities available.
To be considered for the role, you must have:
- Valid manual drivers licence
- Experience with Zero Turn Mower preferred
15. Child & Family Wellbeing Case Manager @ REFOCUS ATSI Inc
Part Time, Gympie
We're looking for all kinds of awesome, Change-makers, risk-takers and status-quo-breakers must apply. No room here for screen-savers.
- Excellent opportunity to expand and learn in the community sector
- Supported by a organisation that ranks self-care a priority
16. Targeted Youth & Disabilities Case Manager @ REFOCUS ATSI Inc
Part Time, Gympie
We're looking for all kinds of awesome, Change-makers, risk-takers and status-quo-breakers must apply. No room here for screen-savers.
- Excellent opportunity to expand and learn in the community sector
- Supported by a organisation that ranks self-care a priority
17. Primary teacher HPE and Sport @ Cooloola Christian College
Contract/Temp job
Cooloola Christian College is a Co-Educational K-12 Christian school who are seeking a committed, suitably qualified Christian teacher for primary and lower secondary HPE for Semester 2 2017.
This is covering a maternity leave with the possibility of extending into 2018.
18. Detailer @ Cooloola Panel & Paint
Full Time, Gympie
Motor Vehicle Detailer required for busy workshop. Previous experience preferred.
19. Sales Team Member - @ Godfreys
Full Time, Gympie / Noosa
AUSTRALIA'S leading vacuum retailer is looking for people who want to expand their sales ability while earning top dollar in our retail environment.
The Role:
- Deliver exceptional customer service which will convert into sales
- Ensure high standards of in-store presentation
- Demonstrate relevant products
20. 1st Year Apprentice Technician @ Madill Group of Companies
Full Time, Gympie
JOIN the best, looking after locals since 1935.
We currently have a great opportunity for a full-time 1st Year Apprentice Technician in our Madill Holden dealership in Gympie for an immediate start.
21. Dispensary Technician @ Ramsay Health Care
Full Time, Gympie
WE have exciting position available in a retail pharmacy located in Gympie.
Essential skills:
- Demonstrated skills in utilising dispensary programs to assist the Pharmacist
- Demonstrated commitment to customer focus & continuous quality improvement
- Demonstrated communication, organisational & interpersonal skills
22. Support Worker AOD at The Hader Clinic QLD
Part Time, Gympie
HADER Clinic Qld specialises in 12 step Drug and Alcohol residential rehabilitation and requires support workers for the program in Gympie QLD
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Support and encourage clients in the therapeutic community daily
- Undertake formal face to face assessments of clients, including all necessary paperwork
- Prepare Care Plans and Case Manage as directed by Senior Support Worker and Program Manager
23. Accounts Administrator at The Hader Clinic QLD
Full Time, Gympie
HADER Clinic QLD specialises in residential Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation programs and requires an Accounts Administrator for Gympie.
Duties:
- Prepare all payroll from employee time sheets for fortnightly payments
- Process employee Superannuation
- MYOB for invoicing and financial records
24. Cosmetic Consultant - 29 hours per week at Malouf Pharmacies
Part Time, Gympie
MALOUF Pharmacies requires an experienced Cosmetics Consultant for our very successful cosmetic and fragrance counter which includes Elizabeth Arden and many fine fragrances.
It is essential you possess experience within Cosmetics retail sector.
25. Carpenter/Cabinet Maker @ Mary Valley Rattler
Contract/Temp job
MARY Valley Rattler is looking to supplement its workshop staff with a suitably qualified Carpenter/Cabinet Maker to start ASAP.
Based at our Gympie workshop, day to day tasks would involve the running maintenance and restoration of historic locomotives, carriages and other equipment.
It would be expected that the successful applicant would:
- Have considerable experience using wood working machinery.
- Hold a qualification as a Carpenter & Joiner with experience of joining to a high standard.
- Have at least a basic ability in surface finishing and painting.
Be part of history. Assist the Iconic Mary Valley Rattler repair it fleet of carriages