25 Gympie Muster pics you haven't seen yet

GET THE PARTY STARTED: Chris Winkley at Kevies Bar, owned by his mate, Kevie, at the 2019 Gympie Music Muster at Amamoor State Forest. Donna Jones

THE stages are set, the race to rope off the best campsites won and now up to 20,000 country music fans are chomping at the bit for Queensland's iconic Gympie Music Muster to kick off tomorrow.

Months of preparation by an army of dedicated volunteers have set the scene for the four-day festival, with clear skies and balmy days predicted through until the final note on Sunday, August 25.

Celebrating mates, music and making a difference, the Muster welcomes all ages and offers free entry to children under 13.

While its boots remain firmly planted in the local country music scene, 2019's Muster will include an exciting taste of what's happening on the international scene with Nashville sensation Chase Rice, US rock grass phenomenon Hayseed Dixie and Grammy Award-winning blues man Micki Free.

Australian country music favourites Kasey Chambers, The McClymonts, James Blundell, Luke O'Shea and Felicity Urquhart will return to the Muster stage, alongside R 'n B legend Renee Geyer and blues rock icon Tex Perkins.

It will be the platform from which INXS founding member Andrew Farriss makes his much-anticipated country music debut.

One ticket gives festival goers free camping and multi-venue access to all performances to experience everything one of Australia's favourite country music celebrations has to offer.

Run by the community, for the community, the Muster is a not-for-profit charity event which has raised in excess of $15 million for charities Australia wide since its inception. It also gives a multi-million dollar boost to Queensland's tourism sector every year, providing an economic boom for the region.

The Gympie Music Muster runs from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the stunning Amamoor Creek State Forest near Gympie. Tickets are on sale now via www.muster.com.au.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

. Rockin' Guitar Jam - Featuring Linc Phelps, 8 Ball Aitken, Andrew Farriss and many more at 2.30pm Saturday at the Blues Bar.

. Beats And Boots - Line Dancing and Rock n Roll Dancing from 8.30am daily at the Blues Bar.

. Back To The Bush Ballads - Award-winning duo Dianne Lindsay and Peter Simpson and guests let loose through verse and song 11am-1pm daily at the Muster Club.

. Kids Country - Dedicated shows, face painting, laser tag, art, craft and sports skills training sessions 10am-4pm every day of Muster.

. The Cake & Cordial Sessions - One of Muster's sweetest little curated gigs daily in the Muster Club.