25 days in the wild: Dog found after owner’s miracle

MP Tony Perrett with Robert Weber's beloved dog Nessie, who was missing for three weeks. Picture: Tony Perrett

In a twist that 'you couldn't script', the beloved dog of Robert Weber, a man who was missing in bushland for 18 days, has been found alive.

Local MP for Gympie Tony Perrett said Nessie the Bull Arab wandered into a house on his property on Sunday afternoon.

"While it's dropped some weight, it had no injuries, it was still lively and still strong," Mr Perrett said.

"I called Robert yesterday to let him know and he was just elated that we'd found the dog.

"Just a good outcome, it was just lucky that it did wander into the home on the property and somebody was there."

A week earlier, Mr Perrett and his wife had found Mr Weber sitting under a tree on their vast Kilkivan property.

He had been missing for almost three weeks after he was seen leaving the Kilkivan Hotel Motel on January 6 with his dog by his side.

"You couldn't script it," he said.

"I don't know where the dog has been over that period, going way back the dog was with Robert when he was in the vehicle but when he left the vehicle the dog never followed him, which was quite unusual.

"We've been keeping an eye out as we've been mustering up there but we didn't really expect to find it."

Mr Perrett said it was "absolutely remarkable" to have found Mr Weber alive, let alone his dog.

"The reality is that it's very lucky we even found the car in the first instance, Robert had been in there at least a week if not a big longer when the vehicle was found," he said.

"It was only just sheer luck, our property is a 15,000 acre grazing property … if we hadn't been mustering that property for another month, the reality is we would never have found Robert alive, we wouldn't have known he was in there.

"It's just sheer luck that we saw the vehicle."

Robert Weber, 58, was found by local MP for Gympie Tony Perrett who went out checking his property after the main search was called off. Picture: Michelle Perrett

Mr Perrett said that he's been keeping in contact with Mr Weber since his rescue and the pair plan to remove Mr Weber's vehicle from the property this week.

"When we found him, he was very polite, very thankful, he apologised for trespassing on our property," he said.

"We still haven't got the car out of there … I said to Robert 'there is no way you are going back to get that car without me'.

"Eventually we'll have it all squared away; we've got Robert out, we've got the dog out, eventually we'll get the car out."

