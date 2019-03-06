25 beds to open at Gympie drug rehab centre

A NEW 25-bed expansion has been proposed for the Araluen Retreat rehabilitation centre in a pitch would improve patient care and offset part of the Gympie Private Hospital loss.

The plan is to build a one-storey building extension over the lower carpark, refurbish the existing building and add a new carpark over the site's upper parking spots.

If approved, the new facility would run as an acute rehabilitation facility specialising in drug and alcohol addiction.

Aerial shot of the proposed development location. Gympie Regional Council

The Hader Clinic Queensland operates an addiction rehabilitation and education centre out of the current facility.

Developers Lacham Pty Ltd said the centre would bridge an important gap in their treatments.

"Clients are currently undergoing detoxification at other facilities off site and then being transferred to the site for rehabilitation.”

3D model. Gympie Regional Council

They said these services should be in the same locale and "the public Gympie Hospital is not in a position to provide such a service”.

"At present it is necessary for Gympie residents to travel to other regions to seek such treatment,” Lacham said.

Expanding the centre was the best option, they said, as placing the facilities within the planning scheme's specialised Gympie Medical Precinct and close to houses was "not considered appropriate”.

Floorplan. Gympie Regional Council

They expect an occupancy rate of 80 per cent at the hospital, with patients to stay from one-to-three months at the site.

It will be run by eight staff and have a GP and psychiatrist contracted.

Visiting hours would only be run on Sundays from 11am-2pm with a maximum of 15 on the site at one time.

Model of the expansion. Gympie Regional Council

Bed numbers at the existing facility will drop from 40 to 30, with those 10 forming part of the new centre.

"The proposed development will be of positive economic and social benefit... and should be supported and encouraged by the council and community.”