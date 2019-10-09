24mm of rain to fall on Gympie by the end of the week

Up to 24mm of rain is expected to fall in Gympie by the end of the week.

A BREAK in Gympie's long dry is finally on the horizon with up to 24mm expected to fall on the region at the end of the week.

The wet weather is expected to arrive tomorrow, with 1-4mm on the forecast.

The bulk should fall Saturday, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting 8-20mm.

It would be more than the 7.2mm which fell last Wednesday and potentially double the region's total combined rainfall for August and September.

Storms are a possibility on both days - in the late morning on Friday, and throughout the day to start the weekend.

The wet weather will be accompanied by some much cooler weather.

Tomorrow's maximum is predicted to be 25C and Saturday should be even cooler, capping out at 23C.