$2.4m complex for Gympie college opens

OFFICIAL OPENING: At the opening of the new STEM building at Cooloola Christian College were (from Left) Julie Williams, Federal MP Llew O'Brien, principal Trevor Norman, State MP Tony Perrett and Warren Polley. The building cost $2.4 million.

OFFICIAL OPENING: At the opening of the new STEM building at Cooloola Christian College were (from Left) Julie Williams, Federal MP Llew O'Brien, principal Trevor Norman, State MP Tony Perrett and Warren Polley. The building cost $2.4 million.

STUDENTS at Gympie's Cooloola Christian College now have access to modern laboratories and collaborative technologies as part of their new $2.4 million state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Centre.

Gympie student is closer to Olympic dream

The building, which was officially opened at the end of last month, includes three science classrooms and two technology laboratories for senior secondary students.

Principal Trevor Norman said the new centre provided students with access to the equipment and technology needed to meet the objectives of the Australian curriculum.

"The technology laboratories provide students with screens where they can share their work with peers which supports collaborative learning,” he said.

"Students also have access to resources to replicate the in-class demonstrations and our teachers now have the opportunity to demonstrate a wide variety of scientific experiments and procedures.”

The project was funded by a $535,000 Commonwealth grant under the Capital Grants Program and a $535,000 Queensland Government grant under the State Capital Assistance Scheme.

The additional funds were provided by the college.

The college has also recently renovated its arts precinct, which includes an outdoor amphitheatre with LED lighting and multimedia capabilities, a dark room, and classrooms which support interactive technologies.

Families are welcome to visit the college and experience its new facilities at a CCC secondary tour on Tuesday.

The tour, which is aimed at students in Years 7 and 8, begins at 5.30pm.

An earlier open classroom tour will also be held at 9.30am.

If you are interested in attending the secondary tour, please contact Cooloola Christian College on 5481 1000 or email admin@ccc.qld.edu.au.