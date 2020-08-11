$248k Amamoor project sign of renewed focus on regional roads

The State Government and Gympie Regional Council have built a new floodway culvert over Amamoor Creek Road.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project added to $23 billion in road and transport projects for Queensland, which were creating 21,500 jobs, including the soon-to-be-started $1 billion Gympie Bypass.

“Economies around the world including Queensland’s have felt the impacts of COVID-19, but thanks to Queensland’s ongoing health response, it means we can deliver a plan for economic recovery, and that includes getting on with a record roads program and $1 billion in new and accelerated roads funding since April,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey praised the joint effort, which involved the old culvert replaced with a new, reinforced concrete floodway, and said it would make a huge difference to the local community and motorists passing through.

“It’s another example of the different levels of government working together to improve roads and create jobs.

The State Government provided a $248,000 investment in the new floodway through its annual $70 million Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

“We proudly restored funding for this program because we know councils play an important role in building roads across Queensland.“

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig said the project would provide a safer driving experience for residents.

“Council has a renewed focus on our regional roads, and we have been extremely fortunate to receive funding from the State Government to carry out this work,” Councillor Hartwig said.

“It is vital that residents in areas like the Mary Valley have safe roads that will stand the test of time and provide value for money.

“I would like to thank our staff who worked diligently to complete this project.”