Chris Whiting, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett at the official opening.
Chris Whiting, Llew O'Brien and Tony Perrett at the official opening.
News

$245,000 new facilities opened today at Gympie school

Shelley Strachan
by
3rd May 2019 11:59 AM
STUDENTS and staff at Victory College will benefit from a new undercover area, animal enclosure and outdoor equipment thanks to $245,000 in funding from the Federal Government.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien officially opened the new facility yesterday on behalf of Education Minister Dan Tehan.

Part of the new equestrian facilities at Victory College that were officially opened by MP Llew O'Brien yesterday.
Part of the new equestrian facilities at Victory College that were officially opened by MP Llew O'Brien yesterday.

"It was great to visit Victory College in Gympie today and see the new facilities firsthand and the impact they will have on the school community” Mr O'Brien said.

Mr O'Brien said students and the whole school community would benefit from these new facilities.

Part of the new facilities officially opened yesterday.
Part of the new facilities officially opened yesterday.

"These new amenities are contemporary in design and take into account the requirements of the staff, the students and the broader school community. They fit in with a rural learning environment and reflect a vibrant, friendly working school community.”

Gympie's Victory College
Gympie's Victory College

"This is part of our commitment to ensuring students have the support they need to succeed.

"Students and teachers thrive when their schools have modern and up-to-date facilities - that's why the Federal Government is proud of the Capital Grants Program, which has benefited thousands of schools across the nation.”

Gympie's Victory College
Gympie's Victory College

The Government has committed $703 million until 2022, which provides funding for non-government schools to improve capital infrastructure.

Schools that want to learn more about the Capital Grants Program can visit https://www.education.gov.au/capital-grants-non-government-schools

Gympie's Victory College
Gympie's Victory College
