24-year-old woman faces Gympie court on armed robbery charge

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman facing a charge of armed robbery with actual violence and breaking and entering among 20 charges in total, fronted Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Renee Frances Male appeared in custody via video link to have her matters heard before it was quickly adjourned to April 29.

Ms Male also faces three charges each of driving without a licence on demerit points, stealing and driving an unregistered car, on top of further individual charges including disobeying the speed limit, evasion, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of controlled drugs.

Ms Male has not yet entered a plea for any of the charges.