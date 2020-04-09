Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warren Polley has beaten Bob Leitch for the Division 7 seat by 24 votes.
Warren Polley has beaten Bob Leitch for the Division 7 seat by 24 votes.
News

24 votes seals fate of last undecided council seat

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
9th Apr 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHSIDE residents will be represented by Warren Polley for the next four years after the businessman defeated deputy mayor Bob Leitch for the seat.

Mr Polley reportedly won the seat by 24 votes following today’s preference count, ending a fight which was this week only five votes apart.

“I’m delighted and relieved, obviously,” Mr Polley said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

And a “little lost for words” when he was told of the outcome.

Now came the challenge of the task ahead, one made more challenging by the pandemic and keep Gympie from being swallowed up by the wave.

Warren Polley.
Warren Polley.

“We need to paddle like anything to get over the front edge and ride it,” he said.

With his own background in business, he was under on illusion of how hard it would in the coming months.

“Like a ship, it doesn’t turn around quickly and easily.”

Part of the challenge was not knowing exactly what the lay of the land was within the council itself.

“We’re going to have to analyse and assess it,” he said.

Southside.
Southside.

“We need to get in there, see where we’re at, pick some of the low-hanging fruit and go.”

“I really like (Bob Leitch), really like what he’d done.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not happy to have the job.”

He was also pleased with the efforts put forward by the other Division 7 candidates throughout the election.

“Congratulations to Donna (Reardon) and Bob (Leitch) for the campaigns they ran,” he said.

“I really like him (Bob Leitch) and I like the work he’d done.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not happy to have the job.”

election gympie council gympie council election 2020 gympie regional council gympie votes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

        News Qld Health have provided a breakdown of every case recorded here so far.

        • 9th Apr 2020 2:19 PM
        Cooloola beaches open for Easter

        premium_icon Cooloola beaches open for Easter

        News Beaches might be open, but all travel to Fraser Island has ben banned

        Free Easter eggs at Gympie stores on Sunday

        premium_icon Free Easter eggs at Gympie stores on Sunday

        News The entire stock in these two Gympie stores will be given away on Sunday

        Winner emerges in tight coast council battle

        premium_icon Winner emerges in tight coast council battle

        News Weeklong duel for coastal seat ends by narrowest of margins