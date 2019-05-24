24 things to do at this weekend's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival

ON A ROLL: Pumpkin Dan prepares to participate in last year's Great Australian Pumpkin Roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival. The annual event is on again tomorrow.

ON A ROLL: Pumpkin Dan prepares to participate in last year's Great Australian Pumpkin Roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival. The annual event is on again tomorrow. Tobi Loftus

THE western Gympie region town of Goomeri has already started celebrating its annual pumpkin festival.

Last year the festival attracted more than 16,000 people. The annual event, which traditionally has the main day on the Sunday, often has people camping for a few days before.

For those early arrivals, there is always plenty to do.

Yesterday had indoor bowls and Movies in the Hall on offer, and today there was bingo in the morning and tonight will be trivia.

There are even more activities planned in Goomeri tomorrow starting at 7am with a barbecue breakfast at the sports ground.

Golf lovers can take part in the Goomeri Pumpkin Cup at the golf club from 11am, and a less strenuous wine tasting, presented by Moffatdale Ridge Winery, will be held at Breitkreutz Pavilion.

At midday Goomeri Lions Club will host a sausage sizzle at the Pavilion before the twilight markets at Market Square at 3pm and the highly anticipated Five Chefs Long Table Dinner at the Hall of Memory at 6.30pm.

The big day Sunday will be jam-packed with activities.

At 6.45am there will be a Prayer Breakfast at Goomeri Bowls Club and at 8am the festival will be declared open on Shaw St.

Gympie Historical Re-Enactment Society members Egon and Nereda Gfrerer and with John and Christine Beckmann. Michael Nolan

Throughout the day festival goers will have a chance to take part in mini pig races and the pumpkin catapult or witness whip-cracking demonstrations, and Gympie Historical Re-Enactment Society will offer a window into the lives of early European pioneers in the area.

There will be cooking demonstrations at the Celebrity Chef Stage by Matt Golinski, Sashi Maiku, Jason Ford and Hayley Maudsley, and Aerial Dreaming Entertainment will perform in the market square.

Main Stage will host a variety of entertainment including performances and music by Gladstone Ukes, Karen Thomsen, Soul Good, Runaway Train and Deal'n.

Some of the major highlights will include the Goomeri Reunion at the Hall of Memory at 11am and the Pumpkin Street Parade which will start at 10.30am.

The Pumpkin Power Shot Put at 12.30pm and the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll are also popular with crowds so should be included on any to-do list for the day.

Visitors can register to take part in the pumpkin roll up until 1pm Sunday.

ITINERARY

Saturday

7am: Barbecue breakfast.

11am: Pumpkin Cup.

11.30am: Wine tasting.

Noon: Sausage sizzle.

3pm: Twilight markets.

6.30pm: Five Chefs Long Table Dinner.

Sunday

6.45am: Prayer breakfast.

8am: Festival open.

8.30am: Main stage presents Gladstone Ukes.

9am: Pumpkin bowls at the competition area.

9.30am: Pumpkin Pageant Competition judging on the main stage.

10am: Decorated and giant pumpkins judging.

10.30am: Street parade.

11am: Soul Good on main stage. Goomeri Reunion.

11.30am: Pumpkin Patch Snatch competition.

Noon: Main stage presents Deal'n.

12.30pm: Pumpkin Power Shot Put competition.

1pm: Main stage presents Runaway Train.

1.30pm: The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll marshalling commences.

1.45pm: The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll Sponsor's Invitation Challenge.

2pm: The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll. Main stage presents Soul Good.

3pm: Main stage presents Deal'n.

3.15pm: Main stage presents Runaway Train.

3.30pm: Presentations then festival close at 4pm.