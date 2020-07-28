23yo tries to hide pot in undies during police search, fails

The man tried to hide a clip seal bag of marijuana in his boxers but police found it during a search. Picture: File photo

The man tried to hide a clip seal bag of marijuana in his boxers but police found it during a search. Picture: File photo

A 23-YEAR-OLD Gympie man was caught trying to hide marijuana in his boxer shorts when police searched his house earlier this year.

On March 17, police entered Cameron Laurie Brown’s house to look for a wanted person. After seeing chopped marijuana in a bowl and a grinder, they searched the property.

Brown showed police to his room where they found a small amount of marijuana on the bedside table and, after searching Brown, a clip seal bag containing the drug in his boxer shorts.

The marijuana found weighed 15.36g total and Brown was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

He pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week and was fined $150.

During the same search a second offender, Julian Kratochvil, 25, was charged with possessing a grinder which police found in his room.

Kratochvil pleaded guilty and was also fined $150.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

A 57-year-old Gympie man also faced the court this week on a charge of producing and possessing marijuana following a search of his Bank’s Pocket home in May.

Gympie police searched Allan James Hayes’ house just before 9am on May 7, and found four marijuana plants each 30cm tall, and four dried plants hanging from the ceiling, each 60cm high.

Hayes, a concreter, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week to producing and possessing a dangerous drug.

He was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.