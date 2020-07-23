23yo drink driver crashed mate’s car with four friends in it

A 23-YEAR-OLD crashed his friend’s car when he drove it while drunk, risking the lives of four friends who were in the car at the time, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

Harrison Campisi was charged with drink driving in May, and pleaded guilty last Thursday.

The court heard Campisi crashed his friend’s car while driving alongn Junction Road, at Cootharaba on May 21.

When police arrived at the crash scene, they found the car on a nature strip, with Campisi and four passengers beside it.

The court heard several empty beer bottles were found in the car, and Campisi was breath tested, revealing he was driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.75.

Campisi had gotten behind the wheel, thinking he had had the least to drink out of his friends.

His friend’s car was badly damaged in the accident, and Campisi said it cost him $3000 to $4000.

Campisi’s lawyer told Magistrate Chris Callaghan his client supported his family by working on their fairm, and was in his final year of an apprenticeship, for which hee needed a car.

Mr Callaghan told Campisi he had put his and his friend’s lives in danger, and fined him $300 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.