The man was caught on CCTV vandalising the Rattler earlier this year. File photo
News

23yo caught red-handed vandalising Mary Valley Rattler

Maddie Manwaring
1st Sep 2020 7:00 AM
A GYMPIE region man was caught red-handed graffitiing the Mary Valley Rattler after a staff member saw him live on CCTV and called police earlier this year.

Matthew William Ross, 23, and another man were caught on CCTV using black markers to graffiti two train carriages, two benches and windowsill at the Mary Valley Rattler in the early hours of May 21.

A staff member watching the security tapes saw the offenders and rang police, who arrived and found the two men and took their details for an investigation.

After reviewing the CCTV footage police went to Ross’s home where he admitted to the graffiti offence and was charged.

The Mary Valley Rattler did not seek compensation for the damage, and the police prosecutor suspected volunteers had cleaned the vandalism.

Ross pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week and was fined $500.

