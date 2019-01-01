2300 bluebottle stings in just two days

More than 2000 beach goers have been stung by bluebottle jellyfish on Sunshine Coast beaches.

A PHENOMENAL 2294 Sunshine Coast beach goers felt the severe sting of a bluebottle in just two days.

The venomous creatures were out in force yesterday, with lifesavers treating 1620 people.

Another 674 were stung on Coast beaches as of 3.30pm on today.

Two stings were so serious they required paramedic treatment.

Coolum was the most hard hit, with 332 reported treatments followed by 185 at Peregian, and more than 100 at Discovery Beach and North Peregian.

Bluebottles and stingers are out in force across Sunshine Coast beaches. Melanie Lock

The remainder was an even spread across all patrolled Sunshine Coast Beaches.

The Gold Coast recorded 402 bluebottle treatments including six which required the Queensland Ambulance Service.

It came as a sixth person suffered a suspected Irukanji sting yesterday on the eastern side of Fraser Island.

Among the victims were a boy, 13, and girl, 14, who were airlifted from the popular holiday spot to the Hervey Bay Hospital on Friday.

Sunshine Coast surf instructor Robbie Sherwell said your best bet to avoid a bluebottle is to go to the beach on the outgoing tide.

He warns if you are allergic to bees you are highly-likely allergic to bluebottles and risk anaphylaxis.

Bluebottles can cause severe pain and are stinging people all across the Sunshine Coast. Janine Hill

HOW TO TREAT A BLUEBOTTLE STING