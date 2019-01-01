Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 2000 beach goers have been stung by bluebottle jellyfish on Sunshine Coast beaches.
More than 2000 beach goers have been stung by bluebottle jellyfish on Sunshine Coast beaches. John McCutcheon
News

2300 bluebottle stings in just two days

Amber Hooker
by
31st Dec 2018 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PHENOMENAL 2294 Sunshine Coast beach goers felt the severe sting of a bluebottle in just two days.

The venomous creatures were out in force yesterday, with lifesavers treating 1620 people.

Another 674 were stung on Coast beaches as of 3.30pm on today.

Two stings were so serious they required paramedic treatment.

Coolum was the most hard hit, with 332 reported treatments followed by 185 at Peregian, and more than 100 at Discovery Beach and North Peregian.

 

Bluebottles and stingers are out in force across Sunshine Coast beaches.
Bluebottles and stingers are out in force across Sunshine Coast beaches. Melanie Lock

The remainder was an even spread across all patrolled Sunshine Coast Beaches.

The Gold Coast recorded 402 bluebottle treatments including six which required the Queensland Ambulance Service.

It came as a sixth person suffered a suspected Irukanji sting yesterday on the eastern side of Fraser Island.

Among the victims were a boy, 13, and girl, 14, who were airlifted from the popular holiday spot to the Hervey Bay Hospital on Friday.

Sunshine Coast surf instructor Robbie Sherwell said your best bet to avoid a bluebottle is to go to the beach on the outgoing tide.

He warns if you are allergic to bees you are highly-likely allergic to bluebottles and risk anaphylaxis.

 

Bluebottles can cause severe pain and are stinging people all across the Sunshine Coast.
Bluebottles can cause severe pain and are stinging people all across the Sunshine Coast. Janine Hill

HOW TO TREAT A BLUEBOTTLE STING

  • Remove any blue tentacles stuck to the skin, don't rub the area;
  • Rinse the area with sea water, not freshwater;
  • Place the sting in hot water, no hotter than comfortably tolerated, for 20 minutes to relieve pain;
  • If hot water is unavailable, or does not provide pain relief, apply cold packs or ice; and
  • Send for medical assistance if symptoms persist.
bluebottles lifesavers queensland surf life saving surf awareness swim safety
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Dogs seeking to escape fireworks have been found impaled'

    'Dogs seeking to escape fireworks have been found impaled'

    News Letter: When are we going to start behaving like grown-ups by finding other ways to amuse ourselves on New Years Eve?

    • 1st Jan 2019 9:41 AM
    Gympie region businesses to be sold in act of parental love

    premium_icon Gympie region businesses to be sold in act of parental love

    Business Family moves to make time for what matters

    GALLERY: 27 photos from Gympie NYE family fun night

    premium_icon GALLERY: 27 photos from Gympie NYE family fun night

    News Did our photographer snap you at the Nelson Reserve tonight?

    Rainbow Beach surf 'invasion' to get worse on New Years Day

    premium_icon Rainbow Beach surf 'invasion' to get worse on New Years Day

    News Bathers warned of incoming stingers as wind changes

    Local Partners