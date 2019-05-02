23-year-old Gympie speedway driver claims Australian title

UPSET VICTORY: Gympie driver Kyle Honour in action at the Kingaroy Speedway last weekend, where he won the Australian Modlites title.

MOTOR RACING: Heading into last weekend's Australian Modlites title at Kingaroy Speedway, Gympie driver Kyle Honour wasn't considered one of the favourites, but that didn't stop him from coming away with top honours.

Honour, 23, was right amongst the leading contenders throughout the Australian title event and despite numerous challenges, which included a damaged steering column and stiff competition throughout the feature race, he came out on top.

"There is no question that I well and truly had to earn the Australian title win, as I had few things working against me over the weekend, but I managed to overcome them and that made winning much sweeter,” Honour said, having previously finished third in last season's Australian title at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway.

"Although I had a few hurdles during the feature race, I felt that my experience from last season's Australian title helped me overcome them and it played a massive part in me persisting and never giving up, which in the end gave me the win.”

Honour started from position three in the feature race after being a model of consistency during the qualifying events, which included a second-place finish behind defending Australian champion Klinton Hancey in his preliminary feature race.

Honour kept his composure throughout the 30-lap event, which saw him lose the lead and then regain it on numerous occasions and survive a number of long stoppages due to crashes, but he led the most important lap all the way through to the chequered flag.

In only his second season in Modlites, Honour had only half a dozen race meetings to his name leading up to the Australian title.

Despite the lack of track time compared to many of his main rivals, he felt confident going into his campaign aboard his Qld #5 Redcliffe Wrecking supported Troyer car that saw him record a maiden feature-race win in the car's debut outing during the season opener at Gympie's Mothar Mountain Speedway.

Honour's debut season, which was aboard a Lightning Chassis car, saw him record several impressive results, which included a third-place finish in the Australian title and a second-place finish in the Queensland title.

Honour was quick to heap praise on car owner and Redcliffe Wrecking Racing teammate Sean Rose for all his support, who took him under his wing following a brief stint in Go Karts on the tar circuits.

"I can't thank Sean and Nina Rose enough for all of their support, because without them, I wouldn't be able to do what I do,” he said.

"Sean has given me an opportunity to drive for him as part of his team, and it's a great honour to be able to achieve an Australian title win for the whole team and be able to thank them for all of their support in the best possible way.”

The debut outing for Honour as Australian champion will be at Archerfield Speedway on May 18 for the Queensland title, and it's where he is looking to improve on last season's second-place finish.

Honour thanked his 2018-19 season sponsors Redcliffe Wrecking, Kables Café on Corrie Street, B&B Caravans, JC Race Engines, and The Shock Doctor as well as Sean and Nina Rose, his dad Kevin, his girlfriend Jassmine, and Jamie McHugh for his set-up advice.

To find out more about Honour and follow his activities, search for Redcliffe Wrecking Racing on Facebook.