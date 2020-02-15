23 roadworks happening in Gympie right now

ROADS at Cooloola Cove, Gympie and Glastonbury Creek will all see widening operations as part of Gympie Regional Council’s latest round of works through the region.

VIDEO: Residents ‘need to be aware’ of unmaintained roads

The council’s fortnightly maintenance list has 23 roads in need of attention, including what it calls the largest ‘in house’ construction project in recent times on Investigator Ave at Cooloola Cove which will “deliver a range of safety and functionality improvements”.

Wadell Rd and Glastonbury Creek Rd are also due for road widening work, while five roads will undergo maintenance grading, four will see culvert repairs and a further three will see asphalt repairs.

“The roads which cannot be attended to in the fortnight are back logged and the number of these roads varies from fortnight to fortnight,” a council spokesman said.

FULL LIST

Neerdie Road, Neerdie: Maintenance Grading

Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh: Shoulder Grading

Webb Road, Black Snake: Maintenance Grading

Mariner Road, Black Snake: Maintenance Grading

Coleman Siding Road, Cinnabar: Maintenance Grading

Glastonbury Creek Road, Glastonbury Creek: Road Widening

Amamoor Creek Road, Amamoor: Unsealed Shoulder Repairs

Whittle Road, Tuchekoi: Culvert Repairs

Wide Bay Highway, Various: Guidepost Repairs

Cinnabar Road, Cinnabar: Culvert Repairs

Daddamarine Road, Booubyjan: Culvert Repairs

Kilkivan Tansey Road, Tansey: Table Drain Clearing

Webb Road, Black Snake: Culvert Repairs

Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi: Asphalt Repairs

Bruce Highway, Chatsworth: Asphalt Repairs

Bruce Highway AM Hodges Bridge approaches, Glanmire: Asphalt Repairs

Manyung Road Bridge, Manyung: Bridge Repairs

Rainbow Beach Viewing Platform, Rainbow Beach: Platform Repairs

Woolgar Bridge Mooloo Road, Mooloo: Bridge Repairs

Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove: Road widening and drainage improvements

Wadell Road, Gympie: Road widening and drainage improvements

Park Street, Kilkivan: Kerb and channel repairs/upgrade