23 roadworks happening in Gympie right now
ROADS at Cooloola Cove, Gympie and Glastonbury Creek will all see widening operations as part of Gympie Regional Council’s latest round of works through the region.
VIDEO: Residents ‘need to be aware’ of unmaintained roads
The council’s fortnightly maintenance list has 23 roads in need of attention, including what it calls the largest ‘in house’ construction project in recent times on Investigator Ave at Cooloola Cove which will “deliver a range of safety and functionality improvements”.
Wadell Rd and Glastonbury Creek Rd are also due for road widening work, while five roads will undergo maintenance grading, four will see culvert repairs and a further three will see asphalt repairs.
“The roads which cannot be attended to in the fortnight are back logged and the number of these roads varies from fortnight to fortnight,” a council spokesman said.
FULL LIST
Neerdie Road, Neerdie: Maintenance Grading
Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh: Shoulder Grading
Webb Road, Black Snake: Maintenance Grading
Mariner Road, Black Snake: Maintenance Grading
Coleman Siding Road, Cinnabar: Maintenance Grading
Glastonbury Creek Road, Glastonbury Creek: Road Widening
Amamoor Creek Road, Amamoor: Unsealed Shoulder Repairs
Whittle Road, Tuchekoi: Culvert Repairs
Wide Bay Highway, Various: Guidepost Repairs
Cinnabar Road, Cinnabar: Culvert Repairs
Daddamarine Road, Booubyjan: Culvert Repairs
Kilkivan Tansey Road, Tansey: Table Drain Clearing
Webb Road, Black Snake: Culvert Repairs
Old Bruce Highway, Tuchekoi: Asphalt Repairs
Bruce Highway, Chatsworth: Asphalt Repairs
Bruce Highway AM Hodges Bridge approaches, Glanmire: Asphalt Repairs
Manyung Road Bridge, Manyung: Bridge Repairs
Rainbow Beach Viewing Platform, Rainbow Beach: Platform Repairs
Woolgar Bridge Mooloo Road, Mooloo: Bridge Repairs
Neerdie Road, Neerdie: Maintenance Grading
Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove: Road widening and drainage improvements
Wadell Road, Gympie: Road widening and drainage improvements
Park Street, Kilkivan: Kerb and channel repairs/upgrade