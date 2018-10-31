Menu
SPOOKY: Jess Warwick and Tracey Gyde are all pimped up for Halloween.
News

23 places you can trick or treat in Gympie tonight

Frances Klein
by
31st Oct 2018 6:54 AM

HALLOWEEN will hit Gympie tonight with plenty of ways to get your spook on.

Bunnings Gympie is hosting a dress-up Halloween Family Fun Night, with in-store trick or treating and craft organised by the Gympie Bone Museum.

Jess Warwick and Tracey Gyde are all pimped up for Halloween.
Running from 5.30-7.30pm, registration is required at www.bunnings.com.au/stores/qld/gympie.

The Wolvi State School is calling all ghosts and goblins to get their dancing shoes on for the Halloween Disco from 5pm-7.30pm at the Wolvi Hall.

Gympie netballers will be getting in the spirit, with prizes for best dressed or best face painted.

Trick or treaters can visit these homes: (provided courtesy Gympie Halloween Facebook page):

  • 29 Clarkson Dr, Curra (from 4pm)
  • 4 Majestic Place Jones Hill
  • 2 Stewart Tce, Gympie
  • 23 Columbia St
  • Parakeet Ct, Tamaree
  • 9 Sorensen Rd, Southside
  • 33 Jane St (from 4.30pm)
  • 10 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Gympie
  • 124 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie
  • 3 Thomas St, Gympie
  • 86 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie
  • 49 Judicial Ct, Jones Hill (5.30-7.30pm)
  • 3 New Zealand St, Gympie
  • 19A Skyline Tce (4-9pm)
  • 12 Glasgow St (5 -7pm)
  • 65 Noosa Rd (5-7pm)
  • 4 Watt St
  • Unit 2, 87 Furness Rd, Southside
  • 5 Eagleview Close
  • 7 Smyth St (from 5-8:30pm)
  • 6 Majestic Place, Jones Hill (from 5-7:30pm)
  • 124 Rifle Range Rd (5:30-8pm)
  • 3 Thomas St (5-8pm)
