23 places you can trick or treat in Gympie tonight
HALLOWEEN will hit Gympie tonight with plenty of ways to get your spook on.
Bunnings Gympie is hosting a dress-up Halloween Family Fun Night, with in-store trick or treating and craft organised by the Gympie Bone Museum.
Running from 5.30-7.30pm, registration is required at www.bunnings.com.au/stores/qld/gympie.
The Wolvi State School is calling all ghosts and goblins to get their dancing shoes on for the Halloween Disco from 5pm-7.30pm at the Wolvi Hall.
Gympie netballers will be getting in the spirit, with prizes for best dressed or best face painted.
Trick or treaters can visit these homes: (provided courtesy Gympie Halloween Facebook page):
- 29 Clarkson Dr, Curra (from 4pm)
- 4 Majestic Place Jones Hill
- 2 Stewart Tce, Gympie
- 23 Columbia St
- Parakeet Ct, Tamaree
- 9 Sorensen Rd, Southside
- 33 Jane St (from 4.30pm)
- 10 Horseshoe Bend Rd, Gympie
- 124 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie
- 3 Thomas St, Gympie
- 86 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie
- 49 Judicial Ct, Jones Hill (5.30-7.30pm)
- 3 New Zealand St, Gympie
- 19A Skyline Tce (4-9pm)
- 12 Glasgow St (5 -7pm)
- 65 Noosa Rd (5-7pm)
- 4 Watt St
- Unit 2, 87 Furness Rd, Southside
- 5 Eagleview Close
- 7 Smyth St (from 5-8:30pm)
- 6 Majestic Place, Jones Hill (from 5-7:30pm)
- 124 Rifle Range Rd (5:30-8pm)
- 3 Thomas St (5-8pm)