23 places you can trick or treat in Gympie tonight

SPOOKY: Jess Warwick and Tracey Gyde are all pimped up for Halloween. Philippe Coquerand

HALLOWEEN will hit Gympie tonight with plenty of ways to get your spook on.

Bunnings Gympie is hosting a dress-up Halloween Family Fun Night, with in-store trick or treating and craft organised by the Gympie Bone Museum.

Running from 5.30-7.30pm, registration is required at www.bunnings.com.au/stores/qld/gympie.

The Wolvi State School is calling all ghosts and goblins to get their dancing shoes on for the Halloween Disco from 5pm-7.30pm at the Wolvi Hall.

Gympie netballers will be getting in the spirit, with prizes for best dressed or best face painted.

Trick or treaters can visit these homes: (provided courtesy Gympie Halloween Facebook page):