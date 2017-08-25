23 new jobs in Gympie this week

1. Butcher/knifehand, Gympie

A FAMILY owned and operated retail butcher shop is chasing a qualified butcher or experieneced knifehand to join the team.

Applicants must be neat, tidy and clean in appearance, honest and reliable with a good work ethic.

A clean open driver's licence is required and you must be willing to obtain a police certificate if you obtain the job. Award wages apply.

The role will initially be casual with a view to full time for the right candidate.

APPLY: stewarttcebutchery@bigpond.com or 0488 132 290.

2. Cafe Assistant, Gympie (2 positions)

1 part time + 1 full time job

A GYMPIE cafe is looking for two people with experience to join their team. .

You must be reliable and have your own transport.

The successful persons will be outgoing and have at least basic experience in the cafe or restaurant environment.

They will be self-motivated, a fast diligent worker, reliable under 25 preferably.

The job entails early starts, making sandwiches and coffee, cooking, customer service, taking orders and cleaning.

APPLY HERE

3. Ginger picking, Imbil (4 positions)

A GINGER farm in Imbil requires four people for picking.

Work will start immediately and is expected to last up to 2-3 weeks. Having your own transport is a requirement.

The physical requirements of this position may include lifting, bending and using machinery or other equipment.

APPLY: Contact the National Harvest Labour Information Service on 1800 062 332.

4. MC Interstate Driver & Country Qld Driver, Gympie (2 positions)

WE are currently looking for two experienced professional MC drivers to join our team.

1. First position is for Interstate driver. You will be pulling B-double tautliners loaded with either Aluminum running to Sth Australia and Victoria. Will be backloaded with timber products.

2. Second position will be pulling B-double vans loaded with White goods and others to North Qld. This run will require physical ability as unloading will be required. Multiple drop offs to various warehouses.

Must have:

Clean driving history

Clear Medical

Can do Attitude

APPLY HERE

5. HC Driver, Gympie Based Grocery Fleet

RICHERS Transport operates the company's head office in Maryborough. Our company is a prominent carrier into the Wide Bay region, having been established since 1935.

You are required to hold the current appropriate drivers licence, with a clean driving record. A 5year traffic history is required.

APPLY: www.richers.com.au

6. Customer-focussed Home Delivery Drivers, Caloundra General Transport

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

WE HAVE been chosen by one of the country's largest national retailers to bring new levels of professionalism and customer care to their home delivery services in Gympie and surrounding areas.

If you are seeking a position that offers flexible work hours and the opportunity to engage with your customers, then this is the role for you

APPLY HERE

7. Helper for 83 year old man living close to Gympie

DUTIES include:

Meal preparation

Cleaning

Taking to Appointments

Help with Shopping

Must have drivers licence and references

Looking at either Live - in or Share Days

Training/Understanding of Aged Care preferred but not essential

APPLY: 0410 019 608 or email gladys.wall@bigpond.com

8. Rural Fire Brigades Call Centre, Gympie

This is a Casual/Vacation job

THE Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland is currently seeking motivated individuals to fulfil the role of Contact Centre Agents, in our Gympie fundraising centre.

Your work will involve outbound dialling in Queensland selling Art Union tickets and seeking donations.

APPLY: Email Ashleigh Bonfiglio at om@rfbaq.org

9. Get Set For Work Facilitator (6 Month Contract)

UNITED Synergies is committed to making a difference in the lives of others.

We are seeking a facilitator to create an individual and client centred training and support plan enhancing a young person's opportunities to access employment, return to school, or complete other education or training.

APPLY HERE

10. Real Estate Salesperson, Raine & Horne

Full time

WE ARE seeking an experienced and dynamic Real Estate Salesperson for our local Raine & Horne Office

Great Support

Well known brand

Great Position

APPLY: Helene Faint 0408826755 or email murray.faint@gympie.rh.com.au

38 jobs advertised in Gympie last week. Contributed

11. Science Teacher, Victory College

Contract/Temp job

Year 11/12 Chemistry, Year 11/12 Physics, Year 10 Science Extension

A SENIOR Science teacher is required for a one term contract. This temporary position would suit someone who is semi retired but still interested in teaching and inspiring students on a short term contract.The applicant must understand how to teach Science from a Christian Worldview.

The suitable applicant will:

Be registered with Queensland College of Teachers

Obtain a Bachelor of Education/Graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary/Primary)

Have 2 most recent Principal or mentor teacher referees listed on CV

APPLY HERE

12. Casual Relief Teachers, Victory College

VICTORY College is seeking Primary and Secondary Teachers interested in teaching in Gympie.

Applications are invited from qualified Primary and Secondary teachers looking for casual day-to-day relief work employment opportunities in Gympie.

The suitable applicant will:

Be registered with Queensland College of Teachers

Obtain a Bachelor of Education/Graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary/Primary)

Have 2 most recent Principal or mentor teacher referees listed on CV

APPLY HERE

13. Graphic Designer, Murray Views

Full Time job

THIS IS an excellent opportunity for a passionate and results driven Graphic Designer to join our select team. The primary focus of your role will be to creatively design and produce copy layouts for customised products in the souvenir and promotional industry.

To be successful in this role you will ideally possess:

Proven ability to operate Adobe CS6 (Photoshop/InDesign/Illustrator) or later within a commercial and manufacturing environment

Undertake administrative tasks including data entry and recording relevant actions.

A proactive and hands-on approach to multi- tasking by maintaining a high level of accuracy and providing clear feedback to management

APPLY HERE

14. Experienced Accountant, Charter Partners

Full Time job

WE ARE a professional accounting firm, specialising in Superannuation Funds, Companies and Business tax, and are looking for a motivated person to join our energetic team who is willing to learn and pursue a career in accounting.

Immediate start

Challenging and rewarding role

Great team culture and working environment

APPLY: Email resume and cover letter to Rhiannon Scott at rscott@charterpartners.com.au

15. Graduate Accountant, Charter Partners

Full Time job

LONG established practice based in Gympie is seeking a Graduate Accountant for a permanent full-time position. This role represents an opportunity for true career progression.

The successful candidate will have:

Ability to work both autonomously and in a team environment;

Excellent communication skills;

High levels of accuracy and strong attention to detail;

APPLY: Email resume and cover letter to Rhiannon Scott at rscott@charterpartners.com.au

16. Key Account Manager, Sitemax

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS key account position has been developed for a stellar sales person with significant experience in the construction industry.

$75,000 - $84,999 base plus Commission

Join a high performing sales team within a growing business

Significant Tier 1 Account portfolio

APPLY HERE: Submit a CV and covering letter to: recruitment@sitemax.com.au

17. Registered Nurse, Blue Care

Part Time job

BLUE Care is after part time Registered Nurses to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Service.

Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.

This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.

You will also provide leadership and support to our team.

APPLY HERE

18. Registered Nurse, Blue Care

Casual job

BLUE Care is after a casual Registered Nurse to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Services.

Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.

This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.

APPLY HERE

19. After Hours Doctor, House Call Doctor

Contract/Temp job

WE ARE currently seeking GPs, GP Registrars and Hospital Doctors who can work full-time, part-time or a few hours a week to join our friendly and professional team to service Gympie.

Eligibility:

Full AHPRA General Registration

Minimum two-years post-graduate experience

Australian Permanent Resident, Australian citizen or Temporary Resident Visa

APPLY: If you are interested, please call 0448 185 715

20. Manufacturing Operator, Nestle Gympie

Full Time job

WE ARE currently seeking the services of a self-motivated individual who is quality and safety focused and performance orientated to join our Manufacturing Department in our Nestle Gympie factory.

Join one of the leading FMG Companies in Nutrition, Health, and Wellness

Work with world-class products in an environment where people care

Build your career with a global organisation

APPLY: Send resume and two references to hrgympie@au.nestle.com.

21. Physiotherapist, Cooinda Aged Care

Full Time job, Gympie

$50,000 - $69,999

WE ARE therefore seeking an enthusiastic and innovative professional to join our team.

Your varied caseload would include assessment, diagnosis, treatment and management of functional limitations.

75 hrs per fortnight

Servicing Residential and Community Aged Care

Will consider fixed-term contract

APPLY HERE

22. Reliability Engineer, Gympie

THIS is a chance to be part of an organisation who is the leading marketer, distributor and manufacturer of decorative surfaces throughout Australia and New Zealand. At their Gympie plant they produce laminated board and medium density fibreboard.

The purpose of this position is to have the sole responsibility in providing the drive, knowledge and experience for maximizing Plant Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) with a heavy focus on working 'on the business' rather than minute by minute fix it situations.

To be successful:

Mechanical Engineering degree or equivalent qualification

Previous reliability engineering experience in a manufacturing environment

3 -5 years' experience in a medium to large manufacturing plant (panel board, pulp paper industry is preferred), and more.

APPLY HERE

23. Desktop Support Engineer, Gympie

Casual, immediate start

POSITIONS are available for experienced desktop engineers in and around Gympie willing to work on casual contracts.

The position is for engineers who like to be challenged, are proactive and can follow instructions promptly.

Duties will include:

Staging and or deploying laptops or desktops or Macs/tablets/mobiles/VOIP Phones

Installing desktop applications

Installing and supporting Servers, and more

APPLY HERE