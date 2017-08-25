23 new jobs in Gympie this week

1. Butcher/knifehand, Gympie
A FAMILY owned and operated retail butcher shop is chasing a qualified butcher or experieneced knifehand to join the team.
Applicants must be neat, tidy and clean in appearance, honest and reliable with a good work ethic.
A clean open driver's licence is required and you must be willing to obtain a police certificate if you obtain the job. Award wages apply.
The role will initially be casual with a view to full time for the right candidate.
APPLY: stewarttcebutchery@bigpond.com or 0488 132 290.
2. Cafe Assistant, Gympie (2 positions)
1 part time + 1 full time job
A GYMPIE cafe is looking for two people with experience to join their team. .
You must be reliable and have your own transport.
The successful persons will be outgoing and have at least basic experience in the cafe or restaurant environment.
They will be self-motivated, a fast diligent worker, reliable under 25 preferably.
The job entails early starts, making sandwiches and coffee, cooking, customer service, taking orders and cleaning.
3. Ginger picking, Imbil (4 positions)
A GINGER farm in Imbil requires four people for picking.
Work will start immediately and is expected to last up to 2-3 weeks. Having your own transport is a requirement.
The physical requirements of this position may include lifting, bending and using machinery or other equipment.
APPLY: Contact the National Harvest Labour Information Service on 1800 062 332.
4. MC Interstate Driver & Country Qld Driver, Gympie (2 positions)
WE are currently looking for two experienced professional MC drivers to join our team.
1. First position is for Interstate driver. You will be pulling B-double tautliners loaded with either Aluminum running to Sth Australia and Victoria. Will be backloaded with timber products.
2. Second position will be pulling B-double vans loaded with White goods and others to North Qld. This run will require physical ability as unloading will be required. Multiple drop offs to various warehouses.
Must have:
- Clean driving history
- Clear Medical
- Can do Attitude
5. HC Driver, Gympie Based Grocery Fleet
RICHERS Transport operates the company's head office in Maryborough. Our company is a prominent carrier into the Wide Bay region, having been established since 1935.
You are required to hold the current appropriate drivers licence, with a clean driving record. A 5year traffic history is required.
APPLY: www.richers.com.au
6. Customer-focussed Home Delivery Drivers, Caloundra General Transport
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
WE HAVE been chosen by one of the country's largest national retailers to bring new levels of professionalism and customer care to their home delivery services in Gympie and surrounding areas.
If you are seeking a position that offers flexible work hours and the opportunity to engage with your customers, then this is the role for you
7. Helper for 83 year old man living close to Gympie
DUTIES include:
- Meal preparation
- Cleaning
- Taking to Appointments
- Help with Shopping
- Must have drivers licence and references
- Looking at either Live - in or Share Days
- Training/Understanding of Aged Care preferred but not essential
APPLY: 0410 019 608 or email gladys.wall@bigpond.com
8. Rural Fire Brigades Call Centre, Gympie
This is a Casual/Vacation job
THE Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland is currently seeking motivated individuals to fulfil the role of Contact Centre Agents, in our Gympie fundraising centre.
Your work will involve outbound dialling in Queensland selling Art Union tickets and seeking donations.
APPLY: Email Ashleigh Bonfiglio at om@rfbaq.org
9. Get Set For Work Facilitator (6 Month Contract)
UNITED Synergies is committed to making a difference in the lives of others.
We are seeking a facilitator to create an individual and client centred training and support plan enhancing a young person's opportunities to access employment, return to school, or complete other education or training.
10. Real Estate Salesperson, Raine & Horne
Full time
WE ARE seeking an experienced and dynamic Real Estate Salesperson for our local Raine & Horne Office
- Great Support
- Well known brand
- Great Position
APPLY: Helene Faint 0408826755 or email murray.faint@gympie.rh.com.au
11. Science Teacher, Victory College
Contract/Temp job
Year 11/12 Chemistry, Year 11/12 Physics, Year 10 Science Extension
A SENIOR Science teacher is required for a one term contract. This temporary position would suit someone who is semi retired but still interested in teaching and inspiring students on a short term contract.The applicant must understand how to teach Science from a Christian Worldview.
The suitable applicant will:
- Be registered with Queensland College of Teachers
- Obtain a Bachelor of Education/Graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary/Primary)
- Have 2 most recent Principal or mentor teacher referees listed on CV
12. Casual Relief Teachers, Victory College
VICTORY College is seeking Primary and Secondary Teachers interested in teaching in Gympie.
Applications are invited from qualified Primary and Secondary teachers looking for casual day-to-day relief work employment opportunities in Gympie.
The suitable applicant will:
- Be registered with Queensland College of Teachers
- Obtain a Bachelor of Education/Graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary/Primary)
- Have 2 most recent Principal or mentor teacher referees listed on CV
13. Graphic Designer, Murray Views
Full Time job
THIS IS an excellent opportunity for a passionate and results driven Graphic Designer to join our select team. The primary focus of your role will be to creatively design and produce copy layouts for customised products in the souvenir and promotional industry.
To be successful in this role you will ideally possess:
- Proven ability to operate Adobe CS6 (Photoshop/InDesign/Illustrator) or later within a commercial and manufacturing environment
- Undertake administrative tasks including data entry and recording relevant actions.
- A proactive and hands-on approach to multi- tasking by maintaining a high level of accuracy and providing clear feedback to management
14. Experienced Accountant, Charter Partners
Full Time job
WE ARE a professional accounting firm, specialising in Superannuation Funds, Companies and Business tax, and are looking for a motivated person to join our energetic team who is willing to learn and pursue a career in accounting.
- Immediate start
- Challenging and rewarding role
- Great team culture and working environment
APPLY: Email resume and cover letter to Rhiannon Scott at rscott@charterpartners.com.au
15. Graduate Accountant, Charter Partners
Full Time job
LONG established practice based in Gympie is seeking a Graduate Accountant for a permanent full-time position. This role represents an opportunity for true career progression.
The successful candidate will have:
- Ability to work both autonomously and in a team environment;
- Excellent communication skills;
- High levels of accuracy and strong attention to detail;
APPLY: Email resume and cover letter to Rhiannon Scott at rscott@charterpartners.com.au
16. Key Account Manager, Sitemax
Full Time job, Gympie
THIS key account position has been developed for a stellar sales person with significant experience in the construction industry.
- $75,000 - $84,999 base plus Commission
- Join a high performing sales team within a growing business
- Significant Tier 1 Account portfolio
APPLY HERE: Submit a CV and covering letter to: recruitment@sitemax.com.au
17. Registered Nurse, Blue Care
Part Time job
BLUE Care is after part time Registered Nurses to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Service.
Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.
This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.
You will also provide leadership and support to our team.
18. Registered Nurse, Blue Care
Casual job
BLUE Care is after a casual Registered Nurse to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Services.
Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.
This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.
19. After Hours Doctor, House Call Doctor
Contract/Temp job
WE ARE currently seeking GPs, GP Registrars and Hospital Doctors who can work full-time, part-time or a few hours a week to join our friendly and professional team to service Gympie.
Eligibility:
- Full AHPRA General Registration
- Minimum two-years post-graduate experience
- Australian Permanent Resident, Australian citizen or Temporary Resident Visa
APPLY: If you are interested, please call 0448 185 715
20. Manufacturing Operator, Nestle Gympie
Full Time job
WE ARE currently seeking the services of a self-motivated individual who is quality and safety focused and performance orientated to join our Manufacturing Department in our Nestle Gympie factory.
- Join one of the leading FMG Companies in Nutrition, Health, and Wellness
- Work with world-class products in an environment where people care
- Build your career with a global organisation
APPLY: Send resume and two references to hrgympie@au.nestle.com.
21. Physiotherapist, Cooinda Aged Care
Full Time job, Gympie
$50,000 - $69,999
WE ARE therefore seeking an enthusiastic and innovative professional to join our team.
Your varied caseload would include assessment, diagnosis, treatment and management of functional limitations.
- 75 hrs per fortnight
- Servicing Residential and Community Aged Care
- Will consider fixed-term contract
22. Reliability Engineer, Gympie
THIS is a chance to be part of an organisation who is the leading marketer, distributor and manufacturer of decorative surfaces throughout Australia and New Zealand. At their Gympie plant they produce laminated board and medium density fibreboard.
The purpose of this position is to have the sole responsibility in providing the drive, knowledge and experience for maximizing Plant Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) with a heavy focus on working 'on the business' rather than minute by minute fix it situations.
To be successful:
- Mechanical Engineering degree or equivalent qualification
- Previous reliability engineering experience in a manufacturing environment
- 3 -5 years' experience in a medium to large manufacturing plant (panel board, pulp paper industry is preferred), and more.
23. Desktop Support Engineer, Gympie
Casual, immediate start
POSITIONS are available for experienced desktop engineers in and around Gympie willing to work on casual contracts.
The position is for engineers who like to be challenged, are proactive and can follow instructions promptly.
Duties will include:
- Staging and or deploying laptops or desktops or Macs/tablets/mobiles/VOIP Phones
- Installing desktop applications
- Installing and supporting Servers, and more