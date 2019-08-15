Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kristaps Porzingis: Before and after. Picture: Anthony J. Causi; Instagram/kporzee
Kristaps Porzingis: Before and after. Picture: Anthony J. Causi; Instagram/kporzee
Basketball

221cm star’s dramatic body transformation

by Justin Tasch
15th Aug 2019 8:15 AM

Watch out, Knicks. Kristaps Porzingis is coming.

The former Knicks star, who missed the entire 2018-19 NBA season recovering from a torn ACL and was traded to the Mavericks, posted a photo on Instagram of him looking jacked while working out as he fills out his 7-foot-3 frame ahead of his long-awaited return.

"When the angle is right … shoutout Valdiii we putting in work!!" the 24-year-old Porzingis wrote.

 

 

A frayed relationship led the Knicks to dealing Porzingis on Jan. 31, opening up enough cap space for the Knicks to make a run at two max free agents - a futile plan, as it turned out.

Porzingis, the No. 4 pick from the 2015 NBA Draft and a 2017-18 All-Star, signed a five-year, $158 million contract with the Mavs, and he won't have to wait long to try to show off against his former team.

 

He started to thicken in 2017 (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
He started to thicken in 2017 (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks and Mavericks play twice within a week early in the season, November 8 in Dallas and November 14 at the Garden.

But there’s definition now (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
But there’s definition now (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Porzingis wore a T-shirt under his singlet in 2016 to hide his arms (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Porzingis wore a T-shirt under his singlet in 2016 to hide his arms (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
And thicken some more in 2018 (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
And thicken some more in 2018 (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

More Stories

kristaps porzingis nba
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GYMPIE COURT: 37 to face magistrate today

    premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: 37 to face magistrate today

    News Every Gympie court sitting day, a number of people are required to attend court, mostly on traffic matters today

    1500+ baits used to curb wild pest problem in Gympie

    premium_icon 1500+ baits used to curb wild pest problem in Gympie

    News Need bait for your property? Not long left to register.

    Scientists develop burp-free cattle feed to save the planet

    premium_icon Scientists develop burp-free cattle feed to save the planet

    Environment Pink cure could solve environmental threat posed by cows

    Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    premium_icon Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    News "These new reforms are just unreasonable and they set us up to fail"