Carolyn Bussey and Ruby Rosenfield. The Glenwood Hall held a "Caring for Glenwood's natural environment and wildlife" meeting on Saturday afternoon. Josh Preston
22 PHOTOS: Glenwood Hall packed out for wildlife meeting

JOSH PRESTON
22nd Oct 2018 5:00 AM
VOLUNTEERS, wildlife activists and concerned citizens packed the Glenwood Hall for an important community meeting centred on the future of wildlife in the region on Saturday afternoon.

The three hour session featured in-depth discussions, presentations and speeches made by guests representing various community groups, including Koala Action Gympie Region, Glenwood Garden Gatherers, Gympie Landcare, the Wide Bay Burnett environment council and Fraser Coast Council.

Koala Action Gympie Region coordinator Michelle Daly chaired the meeting, which highlighted key issues and outlined future strategies about "caring for Glenwood's natural environment and wildlife”.

Angela Bell of Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast spoke on the harsh realities of tending to deceased and gravely injured wildlife on local roadsides, as well as the problems associated with land clearing and habitat destruction.

Event organiser Maureen Moon said the community response to the event was pleasing.

"If we had any more people turn up we would have had some sitting outside,” Mrs Moon said.

"We appreciate careful drivers coming here, animals and wildlife don't understand road rules so we have to do our best to look after them.”

