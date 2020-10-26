2.2 million lightning strikes: storms battering east coast

Rugby League Fans Gather In Sydney For The 2020 NRL Grand Final

Wild weather has battered parts of NSW's coastline as a cold front brings heavy rain, flooding, huge swells and damaging winds, sparking weather alerts across the state.

In NSW, Queensland and the NT, more than 2.24 million lightning strikes were recorded in just 48 hours over the weekend.

The low pressure system coupled with a cold front sitting off the eastern seaboard is driving vigorous easterly winds and drizzly conditions across the state.

The front lashed the coastline overnight, resulting in huge hailstones pelting down in southern Queensland and hail warnings for parts of northern NSW.

The windy conditions left hundreds of homes without power in South Turramurra, Turramurra, West Pymble, Avalon Beach, Bilgola and Bilgola Plateau.

Fallen trees and flooding also forced the closure of Wakehurst Parkway, Oxford Falls Road and Falston Road, resulting in heavy traffic for peak-hour commuters.

Buses are also replacing Manly F1 and F3 Parramatta River ferries due to adverse weather.

Shuang Wang, duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said NSW residents should brace for a week of grey weather.

"The main concerns in coming days will be the wet conditions and fresh southerly winds across NSW," she said.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds with gusts up to 90km/h is active for residents of the Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains.

Anyone in these suburbs is urged to move their vehicles under cover and stay away from fallen power lines before conditions ease throughout the day.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming across the Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney and Illawarra coasts.

Swells are expected to reach heights of up to three and a half metres, prompting Surf Life Saving NSW to urge people to exercise caution amid the "extreme" conditions.

At this stage, the BOM does not expect any associated coastal erosion risk.

A marine wind warning is also in place for gale-force winds in the Hunter, Sydney and Illawarra.

Flood warnings are in place for the Central Coast region, with heavy rainfall set to pelt down in Newcastle, Gosford and Maitland.

Rain bucketed down across NSW over the weekend, totalling 75mm in just 24 hours in parts and resulting in flooding for the Upper Murray River and parts of the Tooma River.

The wild weather has seen the State Emergency Service (SES) attend 406 jobs since Friday, including a man who had to be rescued from a ute caught in floods in Tumbarumba.

Some photos of the current flooding situation in #Tumbarumba, affecting local roads, caravan parks and ovals.



The weekend front is set to deepen into a low pressure system on Monday and Tuesday, creating seven days of drizzly conditions across the state.

Temperatures will also remain crisp throughout the week, with a low of 13 degrees and a top of 25 degree in Sydney before conditions warm up later in the week.