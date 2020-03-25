22 Gympie cafes and restaurants you can get takeaway from

HERE is a list of Gympie cafes and restaurants that are offering takeaway and/or delivery services during the coronavirus restrictions.

These have been supplied to us as part of a free ad campaign The Gympie Times is running to promote Gympie hospitality business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kylie Elliott and Nikki Morris from happy yak, where you can still get takeaway food and get it delivered.

Ambrosia Indian Restaurant - 5482 4446 - delivery + takeaway

Belly Good - 5481 2960 - Delivery 7 days a week + takeaway

Cafe by Farmer & Sun - 5481 2055 - online ordering + takeaway

Caltex Monkland - 5482 2728 - takeaway

City Seafood Supply - 5482 7700 - open 7 days 10am to 7.30pm,

Coffee Barn Café - 0429 872 724 - takeaway

Cooloola Coast Seafoods - 5486 4990 - takeaway

Decks on Mary - 5483 8888 - takeaway

Fisherman's Haul - 5482 6644 - takeaway

Gympie Golden City Cabs - 5480 1900 - delivery

Gympie West - 5482 4225 - delivery + takeaway

Happy Yak - 5417 4260 - takeaway + delivery

Healthy Meals Home Delivered - 0475 030 043 - delivery + takeaway

Heaven Leigh Cupcakes - 5481 2141 - delivery + takeaway

Kandanga Kitchen - takeaway only

MiCakes, takeaways and delivery, 8.30am to 5pm, 5482 7755

Mozza's Kebabs Gympie - 0431 851 045 - takeaway

Naked Lettuce Café - 0477 605 110 - delivery + takeaway

Subway Mary St - takeaway or delivery through Gympie Cabs

Subway River Rd - takeaway or delivery through Gympie Cabs

Tin Can Bay Country Club, Chinese open 7 days, 5486 4231 - takeaway

Tramcars Bakery Takeaways - 5482 1455 - takeaway