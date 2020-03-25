22 Gympie cafes and restaurants you can get takeaway from
HERE is a list of Gympie cafes and restaurants that are offering takeaway and/or delivery services during the coronavirus restrictions.
These have been supplied to us as part of a free ad campaign The Gympie Times is running to promote Gympie hospitality business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ambrosia Indian Restaurant - 5482 4446 - delivery + takeaway
Belly Good - 5481 2960 - Delivery 7 days a week + takeaway
Cafe by Farmer & Sun - 5481 2055 - online ordering + takeaway
Caltex Monkland - 5482 2728 - takeaway
City Seafood Supply - 5482 7700 - open 7 days 10am to 7.30pm,
Coffee Barn Café - 0429 872 724 - takeaway
Cooloola Coast Seafoods - 5486 4990 - takeaway
Decks on Mary - 5483 8888 - takeaway
Fisherman's Haul - 5482 6644 - takeaway
Gympie Golden City Cabs - 5480 1900 - delivery
Gympie West - 5482 4225 - delivery + takeaway
Happy Yak - 5417 4260 - takeaway + delivery
Healthy Meals Home Delivered - 0475 030 043 - delivery + takeaway
Heaven Leigh Cupcakes - 5481 2141 - delivery + takeaway
Kandanga Kitchen - takeaway only
MiCakes, takeaways and delivery, 8.30am to 5pm, 5482 7755
Mozza's Kebabs Gympie - 0431 851 045 - takeaway
Naked Lettuce Café - 0477 605 110 - delivery + takeaway
Subway Mary St - takeaway or delivery through Gympie Cabs
Subway River Rd - takeaway or delivery through Gympie Cabs
Tin Can Bay Country Club, Chinese open 7 days, 5486 4231 - takeaway
Tramcars Bakery Takeaways - 5482 1455 - takeaway