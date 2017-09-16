21things to do these school holidays in Gympie

TODAY

1. Just for Kids

storytime

When: 9.30am-10.30am.

Where: Gympie Library, Ph 54810859.

Cost: Free.

2. Robotics

When: 10.30am-11.30am.

Where: Gympie Library, Ph 54810859.

Cost: Free.

3. Noosa

Country Show

When: 6am.

Where: Pomona Showgrounds.

Cost: Competitor two-day pass $10, family one-day pass $35 and volunteers free.

4. Mitchell Creek Rock 'n' Blues Fest

When: Today, tomorrow and Monday.

Where: Mitchell Creek, Mary Valley.

Cost: Guests are encouraged to camp for no additional costs, there are no powered sites available but gas appliances and contained flames are welcome.

Children under 12 years of age stay for free. Tickets at http://bit.ly/2vn8IR.

TUESDAY

5. Talk like a pirate, special baby

rhyme time

When: Tuesday, September 19, 9.30am-10am.

Where: Gympie Library, Ph 54810859.

Cost: Free.

6. Robotics Club

When: Tuesday, September 19, 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Where: Gympie Library, Ph 54810859.

Cost: Free. Come and join the Gympie Library Robotics Club. Open to school aged children. Explore the diverse equipment on offer and get creative.

7. Zany Clay Creatures

When: Tuesday, September 19.

Where: Imbil Library, Ph 54845488.

Cost: Free. Be a sculptor and spend the morning creating a variety of creatures using clay and plasticine.

8. Exploring drawing

When: Tuesday, September 19, 10am- noon.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 54810733.

Costs: $8.50. For children eight to 14 years of age. Explore and create marks by drawing with pencil, charcoal and watercolour there are only 15 places so get in quick. To book, phone the gallery.

9. Lovely printmaking

When: Tuesday, September 19, 1pm-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, Ph 54810733.

Cost: $8.50. Create your own special masterpiece by printing with natural materials. There are only 15 places so get in quick. To book, phone the gallery.

10. Cooking Class

When: Tuesday, September 19, 10am-12.30pm (6-11 year), 2pm-4pm (12-17 years).

Where: Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St Gympie.

Cost: Free but bookings essential. Come and learn about healthy eating and make some great tasty dishes.

WEDNESDAY

11. Zumba in the park

When: Wednesday, September 20.

Where: Nelson Reserve, 9.30am-10.15am and 10.30am to 11.15am.

Cost: Free. Zumba is a fitness program that involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music.

12. Pop-up library at the Gympie Town Centre Growers Market

When: Wednesday, September 20.

Where: Nelson Reserve.

Cost: Free.

13. Program Lego Mindstorms using iPads

When: Wednesday, September 20.

Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 54863705 and Tin Can Bay Library, Ph 54864355.

Cost: Free, bookings essential. Have fun programming Mindstorm EV3s to make them move, sense and battle without the hassle of cords and laptops.

14. Zany Clay Creatures

When: Wednesday, September 20.

Where: Kilkivan Library, Ph 54841209 and Goomeri Library, Ph 41684340.

Cost: Free. Be a sculptor and spend the morning creating a variety of creatures using clay and plasticine.

15. Rainbow Mandalas at Amamoor Hall

When: Wednesday, September 20, 10am-noon.

Where: Amamoor Hall, 36 Busby St, Amamoor.

Cost: $8.50. Six years and up, 15 places available. Book through Gympie Regional Gallery. Learn about the colours of the rainbow while drawing with wool, fabric, paint and other materials.

16. Lino cutting

and printing

When: Wednesday, September 20 (held over two days) 10am-noon.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

Cost: $17. Nine to 15-years-olds with 15 places available. Draw and cut into lino then print your design. Facilitated by Prue from Pesart Art and Ceramics.

17. Clever Clay

When: Wednesday, September 20 (held over two days) 1pm-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

Cost: $17. 8-14 years with 15 places available. Draw into clay by carving and scratching to create textures and patterns.

THURSDAY

18. Zany Clay Creatures

When: Thursday, September 21, 10.30am-11.30am.

Where: Gympie Library.

Cost: Free. Be a sculptor and spend the morning creating a variety of creatures using clay and plasticine.

19. Yoga storytime with Sue

When: Thursday, September 21.

Where: Gympie Library.

Cost: Free.

A fun and interactive activity that will help your children to build balance, coordination, strength and flexibility.

All this while enjoying classic children's books.

20. Creative cards

When: Thursday, September 21, 10am-noon.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

Cost: $8.50. Six-12 years with 15 places available.

Make creative cards with Mara based on sun designs.

21. Magic Mandalas

When: Thursday, September 21 1pm-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

Cost: $8.50. Seven-10 years with 15 places available.

Draw a mandala design on the front and back of squares which can then be made into pin wheels.