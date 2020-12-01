21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

The final stage of the Gympie Pines Fairway Villas subdivision has been approved 15 years after it was first given the green light.

THE final section of the Gympie Pines Fairway Villas subdivision is to be built 15 years after work on the first half of the project started.

Developers of the Corella Rd project opposite the Gympie cemetery were given the green light by Gympie Regional Council this month.

It will allow them to build a further 21 single-storey units on 2.9ha at the site, bringing the total number of homes in the subdivision to 75.

The final stage consists of 21 units.

Eighteen of the 21 new units will be two-bedroom; the other three are single bedroom; all have covered parking spaces.

The development is nestled next to the Gympie golf course, opposite the cemetery.

Construction of the units will be staged and driven by demand, the developers said.

The land was originally earmarked to be home to 36 new units, to be built as stages four and five.

Approvals for these stages were secured in 2007 and 2008 but since lapsed.

The first three stages of the subdivision were given the green light 15 years ago.

Once finished the development will be home to 75 properties; the developers had originally planned to build 90.

The council imposed 39 conditions on the development in granting approval.