21 PHOTOS: Gympie's Christmas in the Park brings thousands

CHRISTMAS READY: Molly Brook and Mia Walsh enjoy the Christmas in the Park festivities.

CHRISTMAS READY: Molly Brook and Mia Walsh enjoy the Christmas in the Park festivities. Bec Singh

Photos View Photo Gallery

THERE were about 2000 people ready for a fun filled evening at the Christmas in the Park festivities.

Organisers moved the event from Nelson Reserve to the protected Civic Centre ensuring the rain did not stop Gympie from having a fun filled evening.

Jumping castles face painting, laser battles and a petting zoo, there will also be live entertainment with the Popcorn Pirates and singer-songwriter Ethan Roberts on board was just some of the entertainment.

Even Santa Clause attended to hand out presents to the children.