21 people died last year because of distracted driving

Emergency Service Workers provide an example of what is involved in a traffic incident. Photos: Queensland Police

21 people died on Queensland roads last year because of distracted or inattentive driving, Queensland Police have revealed.

As part of road safety week, police have increased efforts to educate drivers on the dangers of using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Police state using a mobile phone while driving multiplies the risk of a serious crash by four times and that using a mobile phone can be as risky as drink driving.

Other forms of driver distraction included excessive loud music, conversations between passengers in the vehicle or even children or animals.

Wide Bay Burnett District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey said the message was simple – “Leave your phone alone”.

“Drivers should consider activating the do not disturb while driving feature, and remember that you are facing a $1000 fine and four demerit points if you are caught using your phone while driving,” Supt Sawrey said.

“These demerit points are doubled if you receive a second mobile offence within 12 months.”