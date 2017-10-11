21 jobs going in Gympie right now

Looking for work? These companies are hiring now.

1. Tractor Sales Consultant, Stevo's Truck & Tractor

Full time job, Gympie

THIS job is for a full time sales representative working out of our Gympie office, selling Massey Ferguson and Iseki tractors to new and existing customers.

Sell new and used tractors and agricultural equipment to new and existing customers through a variety of channels

Negotiable base + Generous commission

Ongoing Massey Ferguson and Iseki training and development

Work with a down to earth team that support your growth

Diversity in every day of the week

APPLY HERE

2. Concrete batching plant operator

Full time job, Gympie

$30 - $34.99 per hour

A POSITION is open for a head concrete batching plant operator in Gympie who must be experienced/qualified

The position involves a minimum of five to six days per week with plenty of opportunity to earn overtime with usual super and holidays.

APPLY: (07) 5483 1300 during business hours (or 0418 130027 after hours).

3. Pharmacist, Priceline Pharmacy

Full time job, Gympie

AN OPPORTUNITY is available for an experienced and suitably qualified pharmacist to join the Priceline Pharmacy in Gympie.

We are seeking an experienced retail pharmacist who has excellent customer service skills and the drive to manage and grow a pharmacy.

This will be a 3 - 5 year commitment with a very attractive pay rate.

APPLY HERE

4. Despatch & Production Coordinator, DynaTimber

Full time job, Gympie

$70,000 - $89,999

DYNATIMBER is a family owned manufacturer and wholesaler of innovative fencing and landscaping products.

We are looking for a motivated and systematic person on a full-time basis, with an understanding of how manufacturing and logistics operates.

This person will need to be able to communicate with other employees and external contractors, maintain professional contact with customers.

APPLY HERE

5. Company Truck Driver, Countrywide Metals

Full Time job, Gympie based

COUNTRYWIDE Metals is a major steel supply business with an excellent industry reputation that has been cemented through our seamless application of customer service to both the domestic and commercial sector.

This is an exciting and challenging role, working between our four stores and customers. You need to be highly motivated, robust, customer orientated, a safety focused HC Driver looking for a long-term contract.

This position will cover a wide range of delivery areas with strong concentration in the South East Queensland and Central Queensland regions.

APPLY HERE

6. Qualified butcher, Stewart Terrace Butchery

Full time, Gympie

WE ARE chasing a Qualified Butcher for our family owned and run store located in Gympie (est. over 28 years). Hours negotiable with full time & casual work available.

Successful applicant will be well presented, honest with a good work ethic and communication skills.

APPLY HERE

7. Apprentice Carpenter

Full time, Gympie

EAST Coast Apprenticeships currently have a position available to commence a Carpentry Apprenticeship based in Gympie.

This is a fantastic opportunity to kick start your career with an apprenticeship which will enable you to start working and earning a wage while you learn key skills and gain the qualification that future employers want.

APPLY HERE

8. Local Mystery Shoppers wanted in Tin Can Bay (10 positions)

Casual, Tin Can Bay

ARE you looking for casual work in your local area? Do you want to provide valuable feedback on the service that yo receive?

Do you enjoy shopping, eating out or interacting with others? Then this is the job for you.

We are currently hiring Mystery Shoppers all over Tin Can Bay.

APPLY HERE

9. Urgent: Cook, Indian restaurant

Full time, Gympie

NEWLY opened Indian restaurant is looking for a cook. Applicant for cook position must hold cookery qualification and knowledge in hospitality industry. We are looking for someone with at least two years experience in cooking - who is hard-working, organized, creative, and passionate about food and customer service.

APPLY HERE

10. Baker/Pastrycook

Full time, Rainbow Beach

Busy bakery. Needing team multitask applicant

Qualifications or experience need only apply for production of bread, pies, cakes, slices

Above award wages for the right person

APPLY HERE

11. Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist

Full time position, Gympie

THIS role will see you working across both the pain management program and completing functional assessments, where you will have the ability to assist the residents in maintaining their independence, mobility, and quality of life.

To be considered for this role you will:

Hold a current registration as a Physiotherapist with AHPRA.

Demonstrate high-level quality clinical care.

Have a passion for delivering superior service and making lives better.

APPLY HERE

12. Quality Assurance Coordinator, food manufacturing

Full time position, Gympie

WE ARE currently seeking a Quality Assurance Coordinator for a permanent, full-time position based in Gympie. Reporting to the QA Manager, the purpose of this role is to ensure compliance with internal and external standards and legislative requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist the Quality Assurance Manager in training the production staff

Facilitate/lead projects and quality incident investigations focused on root cause analysis

Drive continuous improvement initiatives in quality systems and processes

APPLY HERE

13. Customer Adviser, National Australia Bank

Casual position, Gympie and Tin Can Bay

WE CAN teach you the normal bank stuff like processing transactions and managing funds, end-of-day balancing and of course all about our products and services.

Description:

Deliver outstanding customer service and business results

Put our customers first and create a memorable experience

Great development and challenges offered for your career

Casual relief role needed to travel between Gympie and Tin Can Bay branches

APPLY HERE

14. Nanny, Gympie

Full time position

WE ARE searching for a responsible, reliable and energetic nanny with a few years experience who can help us with two children.

I'm very excited to find the right match.

APPLY HERE

15. Rail Track Workers External job, Gympie

Full time position

WE ARE currently seeking 6-8 x RAIL Track Workers for work in Gympie.

Applicants will need the following skills and attributes to be considered for any role:

Must have a current Rail Qualifications - SARC, Operate Under Track Protection Rules, Apply Fatigue Management

Must have a current Category 3 Rail Medical

Must have Construction white card

Physically fit and ability to work long hours and shift work

APPLY HERE

16. Vitamin Specialist, Gympie

Part time position

ARE YOU you passionate about providing and delivering exceptional customer service?

A career with endless opportunities is closer than you think:

Flexible working hours and competitive hourly rates

Friendly and Supportive team environment

Attractive staff discounts across all our brands and stores

Ongoing Training and Professional Development

APPLY HERE

17. Au Pair, Gympie

Full time position

Live in position required on farm for primary school children.

Before and after school care, some evenings and overnight.

We need someone who will blend into our family in a rural setting. Animal lover an advantage.

Light house and cooking duties. Immediate start with separate accommodation and meals provided, use of vehicle.

APPLY HERE

18. Junior Medical Officer/Internal Medicine/General Medicine External job

Part time position, $90/hour

A Gympie hospital requires a Junior Medical Officer in Internal Medicine from the 30/10/2017 to the 21/01/2018.

J/SHO - Gympie Medicine - 30/10/2017 - 21/01/2018

J/SHO - Gympie Medicine - 18/12/2017 - 21/01/2018

J/SHO - Gympie Medicine - 18/12/2017 - 21/01/2018

You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role. For further information on this position, including health service location and working hours, please call 1300 900 100.

APPLY HERE

19. Chef External job, Rainbow Beach

Full time position

Chef required for resort family restaurant, weddings and events.

Dinner service only & the ability to develop menus & weekly specials as well as responsibility for costings/stocktakes etc using our RedCat POS.

Package negotiable including accommodation opportunity.

APPLY HERE

20. Care worker, Gunalda

Expression of Interest for positions starting January 2018.

Friendly, outgoing people required to work in conjunction with a special needs teenager.

Child is non verbal so experience with Auslan/Makaton will be favourably looked upon.

Must be reliable, patient, conscientious and trustworthy.

APPLY HERE

21. Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre, various postions

Are you interested in joining our Gympie ARC team?

Do you have expertise in being an:

Aqua Aerobic Instructor

Cleaner

Lifeguard

Customer Service Officer

Send your expressions of interest through to cmurphy@belgravialeisure.com.au and why you think you are a good fit for our team?

RECRUITING SOON