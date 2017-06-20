23°
21 jobs going in Gympie right now

20th Jun 2017 12:40 PM
Contributed

1. Automative technician @ Gympie 4WD Spares

Full Time job, Gympie

Automotive Technician required for immediate start:

  • Our new team member will need to have:
  • Experience in reconditioning gearboxes, diffs and transfers an advantage
  • Proven experience in quality mechanical work and attention to detail
  • Experience in fitting 4wd accessories also an advantage

APPLY HERE

2. Store Person/Purchasing & Issuing Clerk/Mechanical Parts Interpreter @ Nolan Meats

Full Time job, Gympie

INVOLVES ordering and receipt of production consumables, PPE and spare parts for a range of Food Production consumables and processing equipment.

We are now looking for a person to start at our Gympie plant.

This position requires attention to detail and a strong desire to develop an understanding of ordering and receipt of production consumables, PPE and spare parts for a range of Food Production consumables and processing equipment. Familiarity with MEX or similar will be highly regarded.

APPLY HERE

3. Drivers @ Nolan Meats

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE looking for a highly dedicated Gympie based driver with a HR/HC licence to deliver to our customers from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.

The successful applicant must have:

  • A current HC or HR Licence
  • Current Queensland Transport driving history
  • Excellent Customer Service Skills
  • Strong literacy skills
  • Excellent driving record
  • Be physically fit for manual and regular heavy lifting
  • A strong customer focus
  • A neat and tidy appearance

APPLY HERE

4. QA Laboratory Assistant @ Workplace Central

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

QA Laboratory Assistant required for immediate placement with a renowned food producer in Gympie.

To be successful for this role, you must have:

  • Relevant qualifications in the food processing industry (highly desirable);
  • Intermediate skills with Microsoft software - e.g. Excel, Word, etc. (highly desirable);
  • Sound knowledge of HACCP and WHS principles;
  • Sound communication skills;
  • Excellent attention to detail; and
  • Demonstrated ability to work within a team

APPLY HERE

5. Customer Service Officer @ Heritage Bank

Part Time job, Gympie

JOIN us here at Heritage Bank and know that you are making a real difference. Previous experience in a retail sales/target based environment is ideal.

Working with Heritage Bank as a Customer Service Officer will see you working on the front counter in our retail branch, where you will be responsible for ensuring our customers have access to the best possible financial outcomes Heritage can provide.

  • 33.25 hours per fortnight
  • Give our customers a reason to smile
  • Build customer loyalty and exceed their experience

APPLY HERE

6. Forwarder/harvester operator, Gympie

BUSY transport and timber harvesting company requires a forwarder/harvester operator for our Gympie operations. Previous logging experience is essential & preference will be given to those with current forestry tickets.

Please call 07 5499 2224 between 8.00am to 4.30pm or email your application and resume to accounts@ashers.net.au

7. Building Maintenance Officer @ LO-GO Appointments QLD

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking an experienced Building Maintenance Officer for a temporary 3 month assignment based in Gympie.

Requirements:

  • Trade Qualification in the building/construction industry;
  • Knowledge and demonstrated experience across of all aspects of building/construction work including but not limited to carpentry, roof work, asbestos removal, plastering and painting work;
  • Demonstrated experience in scheduling and coordination of building/construction projects;
  • Demonstrated ability to work unsupervised;
  • An understanding of work place health and safety;
  • A Construction Safety Card;
  • Current 'Class C' Drivers licence.

APPLY HERE

8. Child care worker, Gympie

Part time, Gympie

LOOKING for someone who is reliable and experienced with child care to look after my seven month old boy for four days a week.

Requirements:

  • First aid qualifications
  • Driver's licence
  • Has car
  • Willing to do housekeeping
  • Comfortable caring for ages : 0-1 years

APPLY HERE

9. Receptionist/Office Administrator @ Koala Taxation and Accounting

Full Time, Gympie

OUR long established accounting firm is seeking a full time Receptionist/Office Administrator. We are looking for a new team member to join our small friendly office.

The position involves front office reception duties as well as coordinating varied administration work. Excellent presentation and communication as well as computer skills are essential. Handisoft experience an advantage. The successful applicant will pay attention to detail and possess strong organisational skills with the ability to multitask.

Applicants meeting this criteria should forward their resume to:

info@ koalatax.com.au

10. Pharmacist Manager @ Malouf Pharmacies, Southside

Full Time job, Southside- Gympie

MALOUF Pharmacies are looking for an experienced, and highly motivated Pharmacist Manager to join their team in our Southside Gympie Store.

  • Primary Responsibilities of this Leadership position:
  • Coach and develop team members, including overseeing new employee onboarding and induction.
  • Lead employees using the performance management and development process that provides an overall context and framework to encourage employee contribution and includes goal setting, feedback, and performance development planning
  • Lead employees to meet the company's expectations for productivity and goal accomplishment.

APPLY HERE

11. Teacher @ Goodstart Early Learning

Permanent full-time, Gympie

GOODSTART is looking for a passionate and experienced Early Childhood Teacher for our Gympie Centre.

This fantastic opportunity is aa set shift, Monday to Friday, 38 hours a week and our teachers have up to five hours of non contact progamming time per week and a $5000 annual bonus.

APPLY HERE

12. Member Relationship Advisor @ Credit Union Australia

Part Time job, Gympie

CUA have a passionate and genuine desire to make a difference by helping our members enrich their lives. We want you to be part of our story.

This is an exciting opportunity for a Member Relationship Advisor to join our Gympie Branch.

You will specialise in lending, actively build our business within the community and assist the manager in a second in charge capacity.

By providing personalised full financial service to our members, you will actively promote our products and seek opportunities to cross sell.

APPLY HERE

13. Childcare for Two Children, Gympie

WE NEED an experienced carer to take care of two children.

We would like someone who is experienced, reliable and lives near Gympie.

APPLY HERE

14. Receptionist/Administration Assistant @ Charter Partners

Full Time job, Gympie

  • Professional accounting firm
  • Friendly work environment
  • This is an opportunity for an experienced receptionist/administration assistant to join the Charter Partners team.

APPLY HERE

15. Dispensary Assistant @ Chemist Warehouse

Permanent, Part time, Gympie

ARE you passionate about providing complete patient care and delivering exceptional customer service? Then check out the position below:

◾Flexible working hours and competitive hourly rates

◾Friendly and Supportive team environment

◾Attractive staff discounts across all our brands and stores

◾Ongoing Training and Professional Development

APPLY HERE

16. Motor Mechanic @ Statewide Forklift & Machinery Sales P/L

Full Time job, Gympie

Qualified motor mechanic for a field service position and are willing to train from an automotive mechanic background.

We are a small family run material handling business looking for an experienced mechanic.

We require a trade qualified mechanic for a field service position and are willing to train from an automotive mechanic background.

Applicants must possess; current drivers licence; ability to liaise with customers, neat & tidy presentation, be hard working and have their own tools.

APPLY HERE

17. Automotive Spare Parts Manager @ Action Ford

Full Time job, Gympie

To be considered for this role, you'll need to have at least 2 years experience in an automotive parts role, specifically within a dealership environment.

Other valuable skills and attributes include:

· A drive to continue to build on the current business levels

A dynamic attitude and a desire to grow and maintain a profitable Parts department

· Exceptional customer service and selling skills

· An understanding of distributor's / manufacturer's systems and procedures

APPLY HERE

18. Experienced Property Manager @ Property Only

Full Time job, Gympie

Work close to home! Full time opportunity for an experienced Property Manager in our Gympie office.

Essentials:

  • Excellent presentation and communication skills with an eye for detail
  • QLD Property Manager Licence
  • QLD Driver Licence
  • Previous Property Management experience
  • Sound experience with Gateway Console

APPLY HERE

19. New & Used Vehicle Sales Consultants @ Action Ford

Full Time job, Gympie

Action Auto Group (GYMPIE) is one of the most progressive automotive dealers in Australia.

We are seeking an enthusiastic, well presented team player to join our team in a full time capacity.

  • You must be KPI driven and focused
  • The successful candidate will be provided with comprehensive internal and external ongoing sales training which will lead to them becoming a top producing sales consultant.
  • The salary and incentive package provided is considered to be one of the most rewarding and success driven packages in the trade.

APPLY HERE

20. Member Service Advisor @ Credit Union Australia

Full Time job, Gympie

CUA have a passionate and genuine desire to make a difference by helping our members enrich their lives. We want you to be part of our story.

This is an exciting opportunity for a Member Service Advisor to join our Gympie branch. You will be the first point of contact for all our members that walk in and you'll be responsible for delivering an exceptional in-branch service experience.

APPLY HERE

21. Literacy teacher/trainer, Gympie

Full Time

AN adult literacy teacher/trainer is required for the Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) program in Gympie to be run by Career Employment Australia, a community-focused, not-for-profit Registered Training Organisation.

You must have either a diploma or higher-level qualification in adult education or a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (both is preferred).

Full training and support will be given, but you must be able to work independently, and also be willing to cope with the considerable administrative requirements of the SEE program.

Demonstrated experience in working with disengaged youth and adults would be advantageous.

Send brief cover letter, resume and earliest start date to nickl@ceagroup.com.au

