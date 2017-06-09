21 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. Scraper Operators, Gympie
Contract/Temp job
SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced scraper operators for work on a road job Monday - Saturday.
To be considered for these positions you must:
- Have RII for grader
- Construction card
- Be available for immediate start
2. HC or MC Truck Driver, Gympie
Part Time
WE ARE a Gympie Qld based company looking for an experienced professional HC or MC driver to join our team.
Must Have:
- HC or MC licence
- Clean driving history
- Clear Medical
- Can do Attitude
- Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely
- Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S
- Minimum of 2 years experience preferred
3. MC Interstate Driver and Country Qld Driver, Gympie
Part Time
LOOKING for an experienced professional MC driver to join our team. You will be driving B-Doubles with tautliners. You will have a regular run transport either: Steel, Wood or white goods.
Must Have:
- MC licence
- Clean driving history
- Clear Medical
- Can do Attitude
- Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely
- Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S
- Minimum of 2 years experience, preferable
4. Caretakers @ Imbil Country Cabins
THIS opportunity would suit couple in early retirement in exchange for free rent in a beautiful unfurnished three bedroom home.
You care for guests and maintain the property:
- Mow(rideon/push),whipper snip
- Maintain pool
- Checkins
- Maintenance/repairs
5. School Bus Driver @ Amamoor
Casual/Temporary
Karrabee Bus and Coach are going places and need polite, enthusiastic outgoing staff to fill our expanding routes and charter operations.
Want to be in the drivers seat? Meet new people every day, leave your work at work, flexible work hours- then consider a position with us. If you have a positive disposition, a great work ethic and you are organised and self motivated, then you may be just who the Karrabee team are looking for!
Positions currently exist for Casual Bus Drivers if you have a QLD license, minimum LR with Driver Authorisation "General” endorsement and like to work flexible hours, then contact us today.
6. Registered Nurse @ Blue Care
Part Time
BLUE Care is after a Registered Nurse to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Service.
Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.
This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.
You will also provide leadership and support to our team.
7. Backpacker bar attendant, Tin Can Bay
Casual/Temporary
Busy hotel in Tin Can Bay seeking casual backpackers to work in bar, restaurant, bottle shop etc.
Kitchen experience an advantage.
- Accommodation included.
- Preferred minimum 3 months availability.
- Well presented, friendly, reliable attributes recommended.
- Immediate start available for the right applicant.
8. High school teacher @ St Patrick's College
Legal studies, business, humanities, English (Yr 7 -12)
WE ARE seeking two secondary teachers in a combination of the learning & teaching areas detailed below. The successful applicants are expected to possess creative and contemporary pedagogical capabilities.
The successful applicant will:
. have a commitment to and understanding of the ethos and traditions of Catholic Education;
. hold current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers; and
. be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.
9. Pharmacist, Kings Resources, Gympie
Full Time
GREAT hourly rate + weekend loading
Are you passionate about Community Pharmacy? Are you customer focused? Ongoing training and support provided.
Key Responsibilities:
- Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations
- Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions
- Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software
- Supervise intern, student pharmacists and dispensary assistants
10. Accountant / Advanced Bookkeeper @ EastCoast HR Group
Full Time, Gympie
THIS is a fantastic role for a graduate or intermediate accountant who is looking to work in a global growth business.
As part of the finance team of a global business, the accountant will be responsible for processing financial transactions, accounts payable and receivable, payroll support, some general ledger and ERP system maintenance and maintaining the fixed asset register.
You will also play a role to assist in the development of budgets and reporting in line with senior finance professionals.
11. QA Laboratory Assistant @ Workplace Central
Casual/Vacation job
QA Laboratory Assistant required for immediate placement with a renowned food producer in Gympie.
To be successful for this role, you must have:
- Relevant qualifications in the food processing industry (highly desirable);
- Intermediate skills with Microsoft software - e.g. Excel, Word, etc. (highly desirable);
- Sound knowledge of HACCP and WHS principles;
12. Qualified Automotive Technician @ Pacific Hyundai
Full Time, Gympie
PACIFIC Gympie is looking for an qualified Automotive Technician to join our Service and Parts Department.
What we're looking for:
- Professional customer handling skills
- Clean, professional personal presentation
- Great time management abilities for completion of repairs
- Highly experienced with diagnostic processes
- Efficient time management to optimise general mechanical repairs
13. Support Worker/s (Disability, Mental Health & Aged Care)
Part Time
WE ARE looking to increase our disability, mental health & aged care staff pool due to strong, on-going demand for high quality support staff.
- Variety of shifts and hours available, award rates inc penatly rates
- Work for long term & highly regarded Sunshine Coast agency/service
14. Contracts Administrator @ Sutton Building Solutions
Full Time
THIS position is responsible for managing the development of contracts for projects, ensuring that all contractual obligations are met and contracts are administered.
This role works with key personnel for the successful delivery of projects within time and budget by reviewing, evaluating, implementing, and overseeing all contract policies, procedures, processes and standards.
You will possess:
- Certificate IV in Building and Construction (Contract Administration) or equivalent.
- 3-4 years relevant experience in contracts administration in this environment.
- Exceptional organisational and multi-tasking skills with a high degree of flexibility and initiative.
15. Head of Special Education Services - Gympie State High School
Full time
As the Head of Special Education Services you will focus on educational leadership - participating in delivering the vision of the department and developing the quality of teaching and learning and nurturing positive relationships between students, teachers and stakeholders.
16. Deputy Principal - Gympie State High School
Full time, Gympie
As the Deputy Principal you will play a vital role in delivering the vision of the department. The leadership of Deputy Principals is critical to improving the educational outcomes of students in their schools. The Deputy Principal has a major influence on developing the quality of teaching and learning and nurturing positive relationships between students, teachers and stakeholders.
17. Guidance Officer - Gympie State High School
Full time, Gympie
Guidance officers provide a unique source of expertise and experience requiring a background that includes high level of teaching ability advanced individual and group counselling skills and sophisticated interpersonal and personal abilities. The guidance position requires a background that includes advanced skills and knowledge in the area of psycho-educational assessment and intervention and/or advanced knowledge and skills in career education and counselling.
18. Enrolled Nurse (Medication endorsed) @ Cooinda Aged Care
Casual/Vacation job
NEED extra shifts from a second job, or a foot in the door?
Employer of Choice
Community-owned residential facility
Cooinda Aged Care is a unique, community owned aged care facility where person-centered care is a reality.
19. SMO/General Practitioner/General Practice/GP/Anaesthetics
Part time position, Gympie
A Central QLD hospital requires a Senior Medical Officer in General Practice from the 04/07/2017 to the 04/08/2017.
You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role.
20. Specialist O&G/Obstetrician & Gynaecologist
Part time, Gympie
A Central QLD hospital requires a Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from the 24/11/2017 to the 10/12/2017.
You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role. For further information on this position, including health service location and working hours, please call 1300 900 100.
21. Talent Developer @ Max Solutions
Gympie
The Talent Developer (formerly Group Facilitator) will deliver group activation services to MAX Employment job seekers as part of the Australian Government's jobactive programme.
A key component of the Talent Developer position is the delivery of sessions to diverse client groups such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, culturally and linguistically diverse, mature age, principal carer parent, ex-offender and young job seekers.
Key Skills:
. Ability to understand the key elements of good facilitation and is comfortable and articulate in group environment
. Proven communication skills with clarity to articulate ideas and opinions
. Demonstrated ability to manage group behaviours including challenging personalities