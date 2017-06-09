21 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. Scraper Operators, Gympie

Contract/Temp job

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced scraper operators for work on a road job Monday - Saturday.

To be considered for these positions you must:

- Have RII for grader

- Construction card

- Be available for immediate start

APPLY HERE

2. HC or MC Truck Driver, Gympie

Part Time

WE ARE a Gympie Qld based company looking for an experienced professional HC or MC driver to join our team.

Must Have:

HC or MC licence

Clean driving history

Clear Medical

Can do Attitude

Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely

Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S

Minimum of 2 years experience preferred

APPLY HERE

3. MC Interstate Driver and Country Qld Driver, Gympie

Part Time

LOOKING for an experienced professional MC driver to join our team. You will be driving B-Doubles with tautliners. You will have a regular run transport either: Steel, Wood or white goods.

Must Have:

MC licence

Clean driving history

Clear Medical

Can do Attitude

Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely

Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S

Minimum of 2 years experience, preferable

APPLY HERE

4. Caretakers @ Imbil Country Cabins

THIS opportunity would suit couple in early retirement in exchange for free rent in a beautiful unfurnished three bedroom home.

You care for guests and maintain the property:

Mow(rideon/push),whipper snip

Maintain pool

Checkins

Maintenance/repairs

APPLY HERE

5. School Bus Driver @ Amamoor

Casual/Temporary

Karrabee Bus and Coach are going places and need polite, enthusiastic outgoing staff to fill our expanding routes and charter operations.

Want to be in the drivers seat? Meet new people every day, leave your work at work, flexible work hours- then consider a position with us. If you have a positive disposition, a great work ethic and you are organised and self motivated, then you may be just who the Karrabee team are looking for!

Positions currently exist for Casual Bus Drivers if you have a QLD license, minimum LR with Driver Authorisation "General” endorsement and like to work flexible hours, then contact us today.

APPLY HERE

6. Registered Nurse @ Blue Care

Part Time

BLUE Care is after a Registered Nurse to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Service.

Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.

This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.

You will also provide leadership and support to our team.

APPLY HERE

7. Backpacker bar attendant, Tin Can Bay

Casual/Temporary

Busy hotel in Tin Can Bay seeking casual backpackers to work in bar, restaurant, bottle shop etc.

Kitchen experience an advantage.

Accommodation included.

Preferred minimum 3 months availability.

Well presented, friendly, reliable attributes recommended.

Immediate start available for the right applicant.

APPLY HERE

8. High school teacher @ St Patrick's College

Legal studies, business, humanities, English (Yr 7 -12)

WE ARE seeking two secondary teachers in a combination of the learning & teaching areas detailed below. The successful applicants are expected to possess creative and contemporary pedagogical capabilities.

The successful applicant will:

. have a commitment to and understanding of the ethos and traditions of Catholic Education;

. hold current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers; and

. be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.

APPLY HERE

9. Pharmacist, Kings Resources, Gympie

Full Time

GREAT hourly rate + weekend loading

Are you passionate about Community Pharmacy? Are you customer focused? Ongoing training and support provided.

Key Responsibilities:

Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations

Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions

Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software

Supervise intern, student pharmacists and dispensary assistants

APPLY HERE

10. Accountant / Advanced Bookkeeper @ EastCoast HR Group

Full Time, Gympie

THIS is a fantastic role for a graduate or intermediate accountant who is looking to work in a global growth business.

As part of the finance team of a global business, the accountant will be responsible for processing financial transactions, accounts payable and receivable, payroll support, some general ledger and ERP system maintenance and maintaining the fixed asset register.

You will also play a role to assist in the development of budgets and reporting in line with senior finance professionals.

APPLY HERE

11. QA Laboratory Assistant @ Workplace Central

Casual/Vacation job

QA Laboratory Assistant required for immediate placement with a renowned food producer in Gympie.

To be successful for this role, you must have:

Relevant qualifications in the food processing industry (highly desirable);

Intermediate skills with Microsoft software - e.g. Excel, Word, etc. (highly desirable);

Sound knowledge of HACCP and WHS principles;

APPLY HERE

12. Qualified Automotive Technician @ Pacific Hyundai

Full Time, Gympie

PACIFIC Gympie is looking for an qualified Automotive Technician to join our Service and Parts Department.

What we're looking for:

Professional customer handling skills

Clean, professional personal presentation

Great time management abilities for completion of repairs

Highly experienced with diagnostic processes

Efficient time management to optimise general mechanical repairs

APPLY HERE

13. Support Worker/s (Disability, Mental Health & Aged Care)

Part Time

WE ARE looking to increase our disability, mental health & aged care staff pool due to strong, on-going demand for high quality support staff.

Variety of shifts and hours available, award rates inc penatly rates

Work for long term & highly regarded Sunshine Coast agency/service

APPLY HERE

14. Contracts Administrator @ Sutton Building Solutions

Full Time

THIS position is responsible for managing the development of contracts for projects, ensuring that all contractual obligations are met and contracts are administered.

This role works with key personnel for the successful delivery of projects within time and budget by reviewing, evaluating, implementing, and overseeing all contract policies, procedures, processes and standards.

You will possess:

Certificate IV in Building and Construction (Contract Administration) or equivalent.

3-4 years relevant experience in contracts administration in this environment.

Exceptional organisational and multi-tasking skills with a high degree of flexibility and initiative.

APPLY HERE

15. Head of Special Education Services - Gympie State High School

Full time

As the Head of Special Education Services you will focus on educational leadership - participating in delivering the vision of the department and developing the quality of teaching and learning and nurturing positive relationships between students, teachers and stakeholders.

APPLY HERE

16. Deputy Principal - Gympie State High School

Full time, Gympie

As the Deputy Principal you will play a vital role in delivering the vision of the department. The leadership of Deputy Principals is critical to improving the educational outcomes of students in their schools. The Deputy Principal has a major influence on developing the quality of teaching and learning and nurturing positive relationships between students, teachers and stakeholders.

APPLY HERE

17. Guidance Officer - Gympie State High School

Full time, Gympie

Guidance officers provide a unique source of expertise and experience requiring a background that includes high level of teaching ability advanced individual and group counselling skills and sophisticated interpersonal and personal abilities. The guidance position requires a background that includes advanced skills and knowledge in the area of psycho-educational assessment and intervention and/or advanced knowledge and skills in career education and counselling.

APPLY HERE

18. Enrolled Nurse (Medication endorsed) @ Cooinda Aged Care

Casual/Vacation job

NEED extra shifts from a second job, or a foot in the door?

Employer of Choice

Community-owned residential facility

Cooinda Aged Care is a unique, community owned aged care facility where person-centered care is a reality.

APPLY HERE

19. SMO/General Practitioner/General Practice/GP/Anaesthetics

Part time position, Gympie

A Central QLD hospital requires a Senior Medical Officer in General Practice from the 04/07/2017 to the 04/08/2017.

You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role.

APPLY HERE

20. Specialist O&G/Obstetrician & Gynaecologist

Part time, Gympie

A Central QLD hospital requires a Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from the 24/11/2017 to the 10/12/2017.

You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role. For further information on this position, including health service location and working hours, please call 1300 900 100.

APPLY HERE

21. Talent Developer @ Max Solutions

Gympie

The Talent Developer (formerly Group Facilitator) will deliver group activation services to MAX Employment job seekers as part of the Australian Government's jobactive programme.

A key component of the Talent Developer position is the delivery of sessions to diverse client groups such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, culturally and linguistically diverse, mature age, principal carer parent, ex-offender and young job seekers.

Key Skills:

. Ability to understand the key elements of good facilitation and is comfortable and articulate in group environment

. Proven communication skills with clarity to articulate ideas and opinions

. Demonstrated ability to manage group behaviours including challenging personalities

APPLY HERE