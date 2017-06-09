23°
News

21 jobs going in Gympie right now

9th Jun 2017 11:34 AM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Scraper Operators, Gympie

Contract/Temp job

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced scraper operators for work on a road job Monday - Saturday.

To be considered for these positions you must:

- Have RII for grader

- Construction card

- Be available for immediate start

APPLY HERE

2. HC or MC Truck Driver, Gympie

Part Time

WE ARE a Gympie Qld based company looking for an experienced professional HC or MC driver to join our team.

Must Have:

  • HC or MC licence
  • Clean driving history
  • Clear Medical
  • Can do Attitude
  • Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely
  • Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S
  • Minimum of 2 years experience preferred

APPLY HERE

3. MC Interstate Driver and Country Qld Driver, Gympie

Part Time

LOOKING for an experienced professional MC driver to join our team. You will be driving B-Doubles with tautliners. You will have a regular run transport either: Steel, Wood or white goods.

Must Have:

  • MC licence
  • Clean driving history
  • Clear Medical
  • Can do Attitude
  • Ability to complete paperwork accurately and completely
  • Understanding of exclusion zones and OH&S
  • Minimum of 2 years experience, preferable

APPLY HERE

4. Caretakers @ Imbil Country Cabins

THIS opportunity would suit couple in early retirement in exchange for free rent in a beautiful unfurnished three bedroom home.

You care for guests and maintain the property:

  • Mow(rideon/push),whipper snip
  • Maintain pool
  • Checkins
  • Maintenance/repairs

APPLY HERE

5. School Bus Driver @ Amamoor

Casual/Temporary

Karrabee Bus and Coach are going places and need polite, enthusiastic outgoing staff to fill our expanding routes and charter operations.

Want to be in the drivers seat? Meet new people every day, leave your work at work, flexible work hours- then consider a position with us. If you have a positive disposition, a great work ethic and you are organised and self motivated, then you may be just who the Karrabee team are looking for!

Positions currently exist for Casual Bus Drivers if you have a QLD license, minimum LR with Driver Authorisation "General” endorsement and like to work flexible hours, then contact us today.

APPLY HERE

6. Registered Nurse @ Blue Care

Part Time

BLUE Care is after a Registered Nurse to join our team located at our Gympie Integrated Service.

Your role will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.

This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.

You will also provide leadership and support to our team.

APPLY HERE

7. Backpacker bar attendant, Tin Can Bay

Casual/Temporary

Busy hotel in Tin Can Bay seeking casual backpackers to work in bar, restaurant, bottle shop etc.

Kitchen experience an advantage.

  • Accommodation included.
  • Preferred minimum 3 months availability.
  • Well presented, friendly, reliable attributes recommended.
  • Immediate start available for the right applicant.

APPLY HERE

8. High school teacher @ St Patrick's College

Legal studies, business, humanities, English (Yr 7 -12)

WE ARE seeking two secondary teachers in a combination of the learning & teaching areas detailed below. The successful applicants are expected to possess creative and contemporary pedagogical capabilities.

The successful applicant will:

. have a commitment to and understanding of the ethos and traditions of Catholic Education;

. hold current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers; and

. be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.

APPLY HERE

9. Pharmacist, Kings Resources, Gympie

Full Time

GREAT hourly rate + weekend loading

Are you passionate about Community Pharmacy? Are you customer focused? Ongoing training and support provided.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations
  • Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions
  • Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software
  • Supervise intern, student pharmacists and dispensary assistants

APPLY HERE

10. Accountant / Advanced Bookkeeper @ EastCoast HR Group

Full Time, Gympie

THIS is a fantastic role for a graduate or intermediate accountant who is looking to work in a global growth business.

As part of the finance team of a global business, the accountant will be responsible for processing financial transactions, accounts payable and receivable, payroll support, some general ledger and ERP system maintenance and maintaining the fixed asset register.

You will also play a role to assist in the development of budgets and reporting in line with senior finance professionals.

APPLY HERE

11. QA Laboratory Assistant @ Workplace Central

Casual/Vacation job

QA Laboratory Assistant required for immediate placement with a renowned food producer in Gympie.

To be successful for this role, you must have:

  • Relevant qualifications in the food processing industry (highly desirable);
  • Intermediate skills with Microsoft software - e.g. Excel, Word, etc. (highly desirable);
  • Sound knowledge of HACCP and WHS principles;

APPLY HERE

12. Qualified Automotive Technician @ Pacific Hyundai

Full Time, Gympie

PACIFIC Gympie is looking for an qualified Automotive Technician to join our Service and Parts Department.

What we're looking for:

  • Professional customer handling skills
  • Clean, professional personal presentation
  • Great time management abilities for completion of repairs
  • Highly experienced with diagnostic processes
  • Efficient time management to optimise general mechanical repairs

APPLY HERE

13. Support Worker/s (Disability, Mental Health & Aged Care)

Part Time

WE ARE looking to increase our disability, mental health & aged care staff pool due to strong, on-going demand for high quality support staff.

  • Variety of shifts and hours available, award rates inc penatly rates
  • Work for long term & highly regarded Sunshine Coast agency/service

APPLY HERE

14. Contracts Administrator @ Sutton Building Solutions

Full Time

THIS position is responsible for managing the development of contracts for projects, ensuring that all contractual obligations are met and contracts are administered.

This role works with key personnel for the successful delivery of projects within time and budget by reviewing, evaluating, implementing, and overseeing all contract policies, procedures, processes and standards.

You will possess:

  • Certificate IV in Building and Construction (Contract Administration) or equivalent.
  • 3-4 years relevant experience in contracts administration in this environment.
  • Exceptional organisational and multi-tasking skills with a high degree of flexibility and initiative.

APPLY HERE

15. Head of Special Education Services - Gympie State High School

Full time

As the Head of Special Education Services you will focus on educational leadership - participating in delivering the vision of the department and developing the quality of teaching and learning and nurturing positive relationships between students, teachers and stakeholders.

APPLY HERE

16. Deputy Principal - Gympie State High School

Full time, Gympie

As the Deputy Principal you will play a vital role in delivering the vision of the department. The leadership of Deputy Principals is critical to improving the educational outcomes of students in their schools. The Deputy Principal has a major influence on developing the quality of teaching and learning and nurturing positive relationships between students, teachers and stakeholders.

APPLY HERE

17. Guidance Officer - Gympie State High School

Full time, Gympie

Guidance officers provide a unique source of expertise and experience requiring a background that includes high level of teaching ability advanced individual and group counselling skills and sophisticated interpersonal and personal abilities. The guidance position requires a background that includes advanced skills and knowledge in the area of psycho-educational assessment and intervention and/or advanced knowledge and skills in career education and counselling.

APPLY HERE

18. Enrolled Nurse (Medication endorsed) @ Cooinda Aged Care

Casual/Vacation job

NEED extra shifts from a second job, or a foot in the door?

Employer of Choice

Community-owned residential facility

Cooinda Aged Care is a unique, community owned aged care facility where person-centered care is a reality.

APPLY HERE

19. SMO/General Practitioner/General Practice/GP/Anaesthetics

Part time position, Gympie

A Central QLD hospital requires a Senior Medical Officer in General Practice from the 04/07/2017 to the 04/08/2017.

You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role.

APPLY HERE

20. Specialist O&G/Obstetrician & Gynaecologist

Part time, Gympie

A Central QLD hospital requires a Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from the 24/11/2017 to the 10/12/2017.

You must have national medical board registration (AHPRA) in order to apply for this role. For further information on this position, including health service location and working hours, please call 1300 900 100.

APPLY HERE

21. Talent Developer @ Max Solutions

Gympie

The Talent Developer (formerly Group Facilitator) will deliver group activation services to MAX Employment job seekers as part of the Australian Government's jobactive programme.

A key component of the Talent Developer position is the delivery of sessions to diverse client groups such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, culturally and linguistically diverse, mature age, principal carer parent, ex-offender and young job seekers.

Key Skills:

. Ability to understand the key elements of good facilitation and is comfortable and articulate in group environment

. Proven communication skills with clarity to articulate ideas and opinions

. Demonstrated ability to manage group behaviours including challenging personalities

APPLY HERE

Gympie Times

Topics:  employment gympie jobs hiring now jobseeker work

Just In

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

RANKED: The worst-behaved schools in Gympie

RANKED: The worst-behaved schools in Gympie

New data provides insights into student behaviour

Bruce Hwy north of Gympie most dangerous stretch in Qld

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

Time for action now on the Bruce

Tackling the big issues in the Gympie region

Jobs and mental health two of our biggest issues

Neglect a community's roads at your own peril

Rural roads are costly to maintain and don't offer much glory

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Three men's trash is going to be Gympie's treasure

GYMPIE-BOUND: Trash Test Dummies will be bringing their show to Gympie on July 1.

Trash Test Dummies heading for Gympie

Kim shows her slow, easy the way to warm winter meals

EASY DOES IT: 4 Ingredients author Kim McCosker will share some great tips in Gympie on June 15.

4 Ingredients author in Gympie Library

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

PHIL Collins has been rushed to hospital after falling over and hitting his head in a motel room.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

BRIANNA&#39;S BEST VALUE

4 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

I have pleasure in marketing this beautifully presented property in sought after Brianna Court Estate. No 4 Brianna Court has reluctantly become available for...

GOT THE BOAT - THIS IS THE HOUSE

7 Skyring Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 4 $460,000

So you have your boat in the marina, or you like to go fishing, now you need somewhere close by to live when you're not sailing or fishing. Well do I have a home...

MAJESTIC PROPERTY!

12 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate home will provide you and your family with a delightful lifestyle in the sought-after Southside of Gympie only minutes from the Bruce. Positioned...

QUAINT MODERNIZED TIMBER HOME

51 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Situated right in the heart of Gympie within walking distance both to Gympie central and Mary street is a modernized 3 bedroom highset colonial timber home on a...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Auction Saturday 27th May at 3pm on Site - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping...

time 2 make the tree change!

L533 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $63,750!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat away from the hassles of everyday living. Make that tree change happen and...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

QUALITY WITH A VIEW

Canina 4570

House 3 1 3 $375,000

Come and enjoy the outstanding picturesque rural views with this rich 10.5 acre hobby farm. Set in the sought after Canina area, a piece of ex-rainforest country...

THE LOST GARDENS OF STRATIGOS

Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land 1 1 1 $385,000

Extreme privacy and spectacular views. Come and discover the secrets and uncover the amazing stonework and other spectacular features of this hidden paradise. If...

no need 2 look any further than this 1!

15 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

This modern stylish home with lovely country outlook is all about rest and relaxation. Close to Gympie, close to nature, close to perfect, it really does not get...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!