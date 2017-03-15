31°
21 jobs going in Gympie right now

Frances Klein
| 15th Mar 2017 11:56 AM
Contributed

1. Local phone delivery person @ Gympie region

EARN easy money from walking. Own vehicle required to get to Gympie, Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove, Rainbow Beach, Glenwood, Curra, Amamoor and Kin Kin areas.

Immediate start.

APPLY: Contact 0419009517 or 0418994956

2. Waiter @ Indian restaurant, Gympie region

Casual

INDIAN restaurant is looking for wait staff. Must have positive attitude and willingness to work.

APPLY: Please contact via text on 0450205001

3. Customer service attendant @ Caltex Southside

CASUAL, minimum 15+ hours per week

Key requirements:

  • Retailing experience
  • Cash handling
  • Motivated
  • Physically fit to meet requirements of job
  • Available to work a variety of shifts

APPLY HERE

4. Distribution team member @ Nolan Meats

Full-time

DUTIES may include reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products.

Successful applicants will:

  • Be physically fit
  • Be dedicated to safe operating procedures
  • Have initiative and enthusiasm towards their job
  • Hold a current forklift licence (desirable)
  • Have a heavy vehicle licence or farm machinery experience (desirable)

APPLY HERE

5. Casual Labourer @ A & P Water Tank Maintenance, Amamoor

Casual

WE are seeking a casual labourer living in the Gympie area who will fit the following criteria:

  • Height and confined spaces certified
  • Some plumbing knowledge
  • Ability to pass a pre-employment medical and drug screen test
  • Manual car licence
  • Good customer service
  • On Site problem solving

APPLY: Contact 0410789727

6. Customer Service Manager @ Bank of Queensland, Gympie

PERMANENT, Full time

To fulfill this role you will need a number of skills in the following area:

  • Actively offer and sell customers appropriate products and packages, transactional options and specialist advice to meet their total financial needs
  • Sales: Meet or exceed individual sales targets
  • Leadership
  • Coaching and Developing staff
  • Customer Service
  • Compliance

APPLY HERE

7. Lawn mowing and gardening @ growing business, Gympie

Casual

DUTIES will include lawn mowing, whipper snipping, hedge trimming, tree pruning, chemical spraying, turf laying and more.

  • Previous experience is preferred but not essential
  • Must have a great work ethic
  • Be committed to doing quality work
  • Very safety conscious

This position is casual and initially will be a couple of days per week with more work offered to the right person in the future.

Immediate start.

APPLY HERE

8. Quality assurance coordinator @ Nestle, Gympie

Your main responsibilities as a QA Coordinator include but are not limited to:

  • Promote quality and food safety awareness
  • Sustain and review Quality Management Systems, procedures and forms including HACCP
  • Managing and maintaining QMS documentation and on-site actions- observing, analysing and reporting trends
  • Coordinating internal and external audits, executing corrective and preventative actions and monitoring effectiveness
  • And more

APPLY HERE

9. Team member @ Jeanswest, Gympie

Part-time

A FANTASTIC opportunity is now available for a highly motivated individual to join our Gympie (QLD) team on a Part Time basis. Work in a supportive and encouraging environment, whilst delivering the highest level of customer service possible.

Key responsibilities:

  • Driving sales within the team
  • Ensuring the store has the highest level of customer experience possible
  • Assisting to create and maintain a safe work culture
  • Understanding of fashion and trends
  • Excellent communication skills

APPLY HERE

10. Contracts administrator @ Sutton Building Solutions, Gympie

Contract/Temp job

Exposure to the mining sector and commercial construction would be beneficial to the applicant of this role.

Duties and responsibilities include:

  • Daily management of contract between our company and client
  • Reporting directly to company General Manager
  • Regular review of contract administration processes and implementing of continuous improvement
  • Liaise with Project Managers, Clients, Consultants, Suppliers Contractors and Employees

APPLY HERE

11. Financial Planner @ AMP Services Ltd, Gympie

Full Time

THIS ia an outstanding opportunity for a Financial Planning professional to join a dynamic financial services company based at their Gympie head office.

  • Attractive Package
  • Dynamic and growing company
  • Extensive Admin and Paraplanning Support Provided

APPLY HERE

12. Senior Planning Officer @ LO-GO Appointments, Gympie

Contract/Temp job

We are seeking a Senior Planning Officer (Planning Strategy & Major Projects) for a temporary 3 month assignment located in Gympie.

The position is required to lead and deliver important strategic planning projects and to execute streetscape and public domain improvements.

APPLY HERE

13. Planning Officer (Development Assessment) at LO-GO Appointments, Gympie

Contract/Temp job

We are seeking an experienced Planning Officer (Development Assessment) for a temporary 3 month assignment located in Gympie.

The position will be responsible for providing timely assessment and decision recommendations for development applications while incorporating the consideration of all relevant agency responses, policy and legislation.

APPLY HERE

14. Centre Director @ Parkside Early Learning Centre

Full Time job

Parkside ELC is seeking a highly motivated and driven Centre Director to make the role their own and continue the success of the Service

  • Above award wage plus very generous bonus package
  • Flexible working arrangements
  • Paid professional development

APPLY HERE

15. Accountant @ EastCoast HR Group

Contract/Temp job

This is a temporary appointment with the potential to go full time in the near future. The following competencies/qualifications are required for entry into this position:

  • Undergraduate accounting degree completed or in progress is highly desirable
  • About three (3) years' work experience in a similar role
  • Understanding of Corporate Governance, business performance management and compliance
  • Approximately 1 - 2 years' experience within a medium to high transaction volume environment

APPLY HERE

16. Casual Early Childhood Teacher @ Alma Street Pre-Prep, Gympie

Casual

Ideal applicants will have:

  • Bachelor Degree in Early Childhood or equivalent (recognised by ACECQA as an early childhood teaching qualification)
  • Current registration with the Queensland College of Teachers
  • Current paid or exemption Blue Card
  • Current First Aid/ CPR including Asthma and Anaphylaxis certificates

APPLY HERE

17. Exercise Physiologists / Personal Trainers / Assistant Managers @ Jetts, Gympie

Full Time job

THIS is an exciting environment with the freedom to train your clients 24/7.

Duties include:

. One-on-one and group training with growing membership base

. Assisting with the day to day operations of the club

. Creating and driving the club culture

APPLY HERE

18. Volunteer Coordinator @ Rattler Railway Company Limited

Part Time job

PART time volunteer coordinator needed to manage the recruitment, induction, on-going training and support of a large team of volunteers.

Extensive experience in recruitment, management and retention of volunteers

  • Experience managing multiple programs including budget management
  • Experience in networking and collaboration with others, working effectively within local communities

APPLY HERE

19. Workshop Manager @ Rattler Railway Company Limited

Full Time job

A WORKSHOP manager is required to guide this significant restoration project of heritage train locomotive and carriages.

The successful candidate will need to:

  • Be trade qualified
  • Have strong leadership skills
  • Have demonstrated experience (minimum 2 years) in developing and supervising a team of staff
  • Have proven experience in workshop operations including plant and equipment service and repair, scheduling and prioritisation.

APPLY HERE

20. Customer Service worker @ Toucan Coffee, Gympie

TOUCAN Coffee is looking for someone to join our team who has a high level of customer service, can work well in a team and under pressure.

  • Hours will vary between 10-20hrs per week.
  • Barista experience preferred but we are also willing to train the right applicant.

If this is for you, please bring a resume into the shop and ask for Loretta or Jada ☕️

21. Dental Assistant Receptionist @ Gympie dental specialist surgery

CANDIDATES must have ability and willingness to undertake all duties required in a Gympie dental specialist surgery including reception and some chairside and sterilisation.

Health Support Services Level 2/3.

APPLY HERE

Gympie Times

Topics:  employment gympie gympie region hiring n job board job hunt jobs job seeker looking for work

