21 jobs going in Gympie now
THE following jobs have been advertised in the Gympie region in the past seven days and were available at the time of publishing:
1. Delivery driver, Direct Freight Express
Full Time job, Gympie
POSITION available with an immediate start and weekly pay.
MR pick up and delivery driver will work from the Gympie depot.
Hours are full time from 6am to 2.30pm.
Must have MR and forklift licence.
2. Casual kitchen-hand, Eureka Freshwater Villas
Casual/vacation job, Gympie
EUREKA Freshwater Villas (Gympie) is seeking the assistance of a casual kitchen-hand working 6 hrs per week.
Immediate start available.
3. Accounts/administration officer, Gympie Landscape Supplies
TO BE successful in this position, you will be a proactive and hardworking individual, your main role will be administration tasks, including invoicing, bills, payroll along with meeting the needs of our customers’ expectations on all occasions.
Must be available to work from 7am until 5pm through the week (flexible) and available to work some Saturdays.
4. Construction supervisor, SkillCentred
Casual/vacation job
SKILLCENTRED Queensland is a small not for profit RTO that has been operating across Queensland providing Industry Training, Employment Assistance and other labour market programs for over 30 years.
We are seeking an experienced and/or qualified construction supervisor to supervise teams of trainees, deliver on-the-job training and co-ordinate day-to-day construction projects.
5. Youth service manager, Community Action
Part time job, Gympie
COMMUNITY Action is a local Gympie charity that provides housing and support services in response to the needs of our community and is seeking a youth service manager.
Community Action requires an ethical and honest individual who is empathetic, community-oriented and client-focused.
The role will include management of the Youth Services Program area, implementing organisational policy, achieving strategic objectives and providing quality leadership.
6. Railway Supervisor, Rattler Railway Company
Full Time job, Gympie
THIS role provides you the ability to enhance your railway skills while working for an iconic Gympie tourism attraction.
In this role you will supervise and direct a team in the delivery of programmed maintenance works including annual sleeper renewal, spotting, and rail replacement and co-ordinate the work and performance of both direct employees and volunteer work teams.
7. Career Consultant Employment Services (DES)
Full Time job, Gympie
OCTEC Employment Service is seeking a talented consultant with a Can Do attitude and a strong focus on performance.
Join an expanding community business and top performing DES provider and make a positive difference in people’s lives.
Enjoy a flexible and friendly workplace with a range of employee benefits.
8. Food and beverage supervisor, Rattler Railway Company Ltd
Full Time job, Gympie
WE ARE looking for a passionate and experienced hospitality superstar to you join our team.
The Food & Beverage Coordinator has the responsibility for the efficient operation, with a focus on exceptional guest experience, of the front of house of the popular Rusty Rail Café located in the historic Gympie Station.
9. Orchard manager, Benworth Pty Ltd
Full Time job, Gympie
WE ARE seeking a highly motivated, enthusiastic individual to join our management team, overseeing orchard operations.
The successful applicant must have the following essential qualities and more:
Attitude; strong hands-on work ethic and initiative
Experience in planning and co-ordinating farm activities
Good interpersonal skills to develop and lead a skilled team
10. Disability support workers, Alliance Community Care
Casual/vacation job, Gympie
WE ARE looking for support workers to support a client of ours who lives in Gympie. This client requires social support and community access, and is looking for someone mature who she can build rapport with.
Day shifts are available during the week for 3-4 hours in length.
11. Disability support mentor, Disability Support Services
Casual/vacation job
AS AN IDSS Lifestyle Mentor, you will deliver a variety of services to a diverse range of participants to support them to live a fulfilling and meaningful life in the community.
Successful candidates will enjoy a range of staff benefits including flexibility to suit your work-life balance, continuous development and training, competitive remuneration and salary packaging, and a locally based, friendly team environment.
12. On-board services supervisor, Rattler Railway Company Ltd
Part Time job, Gympie
WE ARE looking for a passionate and experienced tourism superstar to you join our team.
The Train Services Supervisor has the responsibility for the efficient operation, with a major focus on the provision of exceptional experience while our guests the on board our heritage train and while at our Gympie and Amamoor Stations.
13. Production supervisor, Laminex
Full time job, Gympie
AN EXCELLENT opportunity exists for a production supervisor looking for career progression to join a high preforming team out of our Toolara site.
You will be part of a supportive and close-knit team environment and a stable and industry leading business at an exceptional location.
Immediate start on offer
14. Experienced forklift driver, Dyna Timber
Casual/vacation job, Gympie
A GROWING company with a great team culture is seeking an experienced forklift driver.
The company offers good employee conditions – both autonomous and team work with opportunities for upskilling.
15. Casual barista, Gympie
Casual/vacation job
A CAFE/RESTAURANT in Gympie is seeking a casual Barista (up to 30 hours per week) to join our team.
To be considered for this role you should be available at both days at weekends, have at least 1 year of experience as a barista and have Australian work rights
16. Dispensary technician, Malouf Pharmacy
Full Time job, Gympie
An EXCITING opportunity has become available for a dispensary technician to join our Malouf Pharmacy retail team in Gympie. We have permanent full time position available, on a rotating roster with regular weekend shifts will be required (76 hours per fortnight).
17. Accountant, Corbet Johns Builders
Full Time job, Gympie
THIS role includes managing multiple companies with a long term roll on offer with growth opportunities.
Expected tasks include the management of daily accounting procedures over multiple companies.
Must hold a current CPA membership throughout the role of employment.
18. Field service technician, RDO Equipment
Full Time job, Gympie
THIS is a job with great career advancement and opportunities and ongoing training and support in a friendly, welcoming environment with great career challenges and growth.
You will operate a mobile service vehicle and travel to customer locations to perform in-field, machinery diagnostics and repairs as required.
19. Sheet Metal Workshop Manager, Oz-Tac Engineering
Full time job, Gympie
WE ARE expanding our business with a new off site sheet metal workshop and are seeking a competent Workshop Manager. The applicant will need to have the flexibility to undertake overtime work as required. The ideal applicant will be self-motivated and resourceful.
20. Assistant in Nursing, Japara Healthcare
Part time job, Gympie
Part time and casual AIN’s required. Work with one of Australia’s leading aged care providers in a fun and supportive team.
21. Mechanical reliability co-ordinator, Laminex
Full Time job, Gympie
WE’RE looking for a switched on and driven mechanical reliability co-ordinator to join the team at our Gympie (Toolara) plant.
Must have a proven track record in preventative maintenance. Someone with a proactive approach and a strong team ethic is ideal for ongoing career opportunities.