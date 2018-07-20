21 jobs going in Gympie now

The following jobs are going in Gympie now.

The following jobs are going in Gympie now. Contributed

PLEASE NOTE: This jobs were listed in the past seven days and were open listings at the time of publication.

1. Pharmacy assistant, Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse

Part Time job, Gympie

ENTHUSIASTIC pharmacy assistant wanted to join our professional team in 5.5 day shop. Permanent part-time: 24 reg hrs up to 38hrs per week on demand.

This role will require excellent customer service , S2/S3 knowledge and general pharmacy experience. Vitamin and cosmetic knowledge and Cert 3 dispensary an advantage.

APPLY HERE

2. Ward Clerk, Cooinda Aged Care

Part Time job, Gympie

WE ARE a community owned, not for profit aged care facility and are seeking a Ward Clerk to support our Clinical Team.

Applicants must:

Be able to work autonomously

Have a good eye for accuracy & detail

Good communication skills

APPLY: careers@cooinda.org before 27th July 2018.

John Madill Toyota dealership in Gympie. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

3. Detailer, Madill Group of Companies

Casual/Vacation job

A FANTASTIC opportunity has become available for a Casual Detailer/Yard Person at our dealership in Gympie.

Join The Best

Immediate start

Looking after locals since 1935

APPLY HERE

4. Legal Secretary, Neilson Stanton & Parkinson

Full Time job, Gympie

NEILSON Stanton & Parkinson is a long established legal Firm in Gympie looking to hire a secretary to one of the partners who practices predominately in Estate Law.

Experience in Estate Law is preferred.

APPLY: office@nsplaw.com.au

5. Financial planner, AMP Services Limited

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS award winning practice is looking for a qualified, energetic and motivated financial planner to join the team.

The successful applicant must:

Be client focused and have a willingness to help and support clients in achieving their goals and objectives.

Enjoy working in a team environment while also be a self-starting and motivated autonomous worker.

Committed to ethical and compliant dealings with clients and a high attention to detail.

APPLY HERE

6. Transport and Construction Recruitment Co-ordinator, Corbet's Group

Full Time job, Gympie

CORBET'S Group is a family owned company with an opening for a Transport and Construction Recruitment Co-ordinator.

Based in Gympie, travel may be required throughout QLD. Responsibilities:

The primary objective of the role is to assist divisional managers in resourcing personnel for individual operations.

You will also need to:

Lead ongoing recruitment campaigns to the needs of the business individual operations.

Draft and advertise positions vacant.

Respond to all employment enquiries.

APPLY: recruitment@corbets.com.au

Andre Corbet with one of the new 33m road trains the Corbets Group has approval to run between Gympie and Brisbane. Aaron Collins

7. Finance Analyst, Corbet's Group

Full Time job

YOU will work with small and hands on management team, with business operations in road transport, contracting, hire, organic material processing, quarry and related activities across a spectrum of industries and customers.

A capable and motivated financial analyst is required who is prepared to work on both core business activities and strategic opportunities to assist the company to build on its reputation built over more than 30 years.

The role reports direct to the Finance & Administration Manager and will assist with the leadership and management of direct reports.

APPLY: recruitment@corbets.com.au

8. Aged Care Support Worker, integratedliving Australia Limited

Part time, Gympie

$20 - $29.99 per hour

THIS is a permanent part time opportunity in home community care in Gympie with a leading not for profit company.

The successful applicant will be part of an "embracing life” culture to support and empower elderly and disabled customers to stay in their own homes.

APPLY HERE

9. Planning Officer - Development and Assessment

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

THIS opportunity is a 38 hour week working across five days with a remuneration of $29.29 per hour including casual loading.

The following skills are essential:

Demonstrated ability to interpret statutory requirements

Must have degree or post-graduate degree in planning recognised for corporate membership by the Planning Institute of Australia

Demonstrated ability to resolve complex planning issues to achieve outcomes in the public interest

APPLY HERE

10. Insurance Co-Ordinator

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

THIS government based opportunity is a Mon-Fri role working 5 days. The successful candidate will be responsible for the initial evaluation and processing of insurance claims and policies as well as undertaking various projects in finance and risk.

Essential:

Demonstrated experience in the insurance market and industry

Awareness of various insurance products and types

Demonstrated experience processing insurance claims

APPLY HERE

A quality teacher can make all the difference to a child's schooling experience Wavebreakmedia

11. English Teacher, secondary

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE seeking a committed, suitably qualified Christian teacher for Secondary English starting August 2018 (starting date negotiable)

Cooloola Christian College is a co-educational K-12 Christian school

APPLY HERE

12. General Manufacturing Production Labourers, AWX Brisbane

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

WE ARE currently seeking energetic reliable local labourers for one of our production companies based in Gympie.

The client manufactures a variety of masonry products at their local facility. To be considered for this role you must be physically fit and capable of heavy manual lifting due to the weight of these products and possess a 'can-do' attitude and be self-motivated.

Reputable Local Company

Casual hourly rate

Potential for on-going work

APPLY HERE

13. RACQ Driver Gympie, Action Ford

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

THE local RACQ CSP in Gympie, Cooloola Cove and Hervey Bay is seeking an enthusiastic tow truck driver in Gympie area.

It is a fantastic opportunity to join a growing team in an exciting and fun environment. The successful candidate would be passionate about customer service and have a strong work ethic.

This location will cover all areas from Gympie to Hervey Bay and all surrounding areas.

Benefits include:

Training provided

Ongoing support

Modern fleet

APPLY HERE

14. Boilermakers, Oz-Tac Engineering

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

THIS company is seeking qualified boilermakers & fitters in their Gympie workshop.

Due to their continued success of their South East Queensland operations, there is an exciting opportunity for both boilermakers and fitters to join the team based in Gympie.

In order to be considered, you must have the following experience:

Australian recognised Trade Certificate

Current Australian Drivers Licence=

Ability to pass fitness for work medical and ongoing drug & alcohol screening

APPLY: Casey accounts@oztacengineering.com.au

15. Shed Sales Consultant

Full Time job, Gympie

STEELINE is a well established locally owned manufacturer of sheds, carports and roofing products.

As a consultant, your key duties will be :-

Prepare and provide quotes to customers

Source and follow up leads

Complete necessary contracts and paperwork

Organise Sub Contractors

Manage the job from start to finish

APPLY HERE

16. Regional Biosecurity Coordinator, Wide Bay

Part-time

THE Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils Inc is seeking a qualified person to work 4 days per week to implement the Burnett Catchment Resilience Strategy, in conjunction with WBBROC, individual councils, government agencies and non-government organisations.

The successful applicant will need to have the appropriate skills, including:

Extensive knowledge and experience of regional local government

Experience and background in developing and enhancing partnerships

Good project management skills

APPLY: WBBROC Executive Officer, c/- Gympie Regional Council, PO Box 155, Gympie 4570

17. Machine Operator, Gympie region - Goomeri

A FULL Time permanent machine operator is required for a feedlot/cropping properties.

Loader, bobcat, dump truck and various other machinery operation experience is essential. Please detail experience on resume.

APPLY HERE

18. Stockperson, Gympie region - Goomeri

Full Time Permanent position available for an experienced stockperson. Please detail experience on resume.

APPLY HERE

Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.elderly, senior, nursing home, hands, Bev Lacey

19. Registered Nurse - Gympie

WE ARE looking for a Registered Nurse to join our clinic in Gympie.

The practice is an accredited general practice that is bulk billing, drawing its patients from town and more so from the surrounding region.

Significant proportion of active patients are those with chronic diseases. The practice is fully computerised using Medical Director (MD3), patient management software and PracSoft (PS3) billing package. We currently have three GPs, two registered nurses, a practice manager and five receptionists. We also have a dietician and a diabetic educator who attends once a month.

APPLY HERE

20. Youth workers, HCA

HCA are seeking committed and experienced youth workers who are interested in providing high quality in-home and community support to young people. We currently have casual work opportunities with a variety of shifts including weekdays, sleepovers and weekends.

To be considered for this role you must have the following;

Be available to work a minimum of 20hrs per week.

Have at least 12 months experience as a Youth Worker

Current First Aid certificate with CPR

Manual Handling certificate (within the last 12 months) or willingness to complete.

APPLY HERE

21. Casual Educator, Goodstart Early Learning Centre

Casuals, Gympie

GOODSTART is Australia's largest early learning provider. As a not-for-profit social enterprise, we exist purely to improve the lives of Australia's children and their families. Our people are our foundation, together we are working to ensure children have the learning, development and wellbeing outcomes they need for school and life.

Our service is open from 6.15am to 6.15pm Monday to Friday. You will be required to be available for multiple shifts each week and have flexibility to work at short notice.

APPLY HERE