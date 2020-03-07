Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
21 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast.
21 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast.
Health

21 cases of coronavirus confirmed on cruise

by Adrianna Zappavigna
7th Mar 2020 9:25 AM

Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday, including 19 crew members.

The ship was carrying 3533 people, including at least four Australians.

At this stage it's unclear if the four Australians on-board are among the confirmed cases.

Pence said the federal government is working with California officials on a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and the 3,500 passengers and crew members will be tested for the virus.

The Grand Princess cruise ship could be infected with coronavirus. Picture: AP/Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle
The Grand Princess cruise ship could be infected with coronavirus. Picture: AP/Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle

Friday's test results come amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of at least 10 cases during its previous voyage.

Coronavirus test kits were delivered to the ship on Thursday and samples were collected from 45 people, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

A video posted on social media by the California National Guard showed a military helicopter flying over the ship and lowering the test kits by rope.

It has been told it cannot dock until tests are carried out. Picture: AP/Michele Smith
It has been told it cannot dock until tests are carried out. Picture: AP/Michele Smith
coronavirus cruise ship grand princess

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        premium_icon Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        News International company unveils major plan to take the region into a new era

        Curran unveils two big election promises

        premium_icon Curran unveils two big election promises

        News Gympie election 2020: Incumbent mayor rolls out two major deals for the region

        Wet week ahead for Gympie as weather swells

        premium_icon Wet week ahead for Gympie as weather swells

        News UP to 70mm could fall in Gympie over the next week, while talk of tropical lows...

        The winning combo to prove big for Gladiators this season

        premium_icon The winning combo to prove big for Gladiators this season

        News Nix’s boys are aiming to improve on last year and he believes they have what it...