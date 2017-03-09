$20k? Is this the Gympie region's cheapest land?

TWENTY thousand cool ones doesn't get you much these days, unless you're in the market for what could be possibly the region's cheapest piece of land by a long shot.

A fully-fenced town block in Bligh St has just gone under contract in Kilkivan for $20 000 - but it's one of a kind says Tom Grady real estate agent Jaimi Thomas.

At just under half an acre, the vacant land was going unusually cheap in the rural town 40 minutes north west of Gympie due to the seller's personal situation, Ms Thomas said.

"Average blocks in Kilkivan usually sell between $50,000 and $60,000, but he wanted a quick sale - normally we wouldn't sell blocks that quickly.”

36 Bligh St, Kilkivan Contributed

A couple of stone's throw from the town's newsagency, service station, post office, butcher, café and P-10 school, the 2023m2 land has the potential to be made into an investment property:

"Place a removal home on the block and reap in the income,” the marketing material for the property reads.

Ms Thomas said Kilkivan, and other outlying areas are attracting buyers who are looking for an affordable tree change.

She said rising property prices in cities such as Brisbane, Toowoomba and Sydney are behind the growing trend.

"It's a great small country town - we're finding more people are moving to Kilkivan because other areas are being built out,” she said.

She said at just two and a half hours drive to Brisbane and between one and two hours to surrounding beaches Kilkivan, also home to the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride is a fantastic choice for families.

"It's a quieter lifestyle for people and it's a great central place to have a family.”

That's some lucky buyer.

