2032 Olympics bid could deliver Very Fast Train for Gympie

A Very Fast Train would be a key part of the success of the Gympie region in capitalising on the Olympic Games, should Australia’s big be successful. Pic from The Photo Library New South Wales (NSW) / Railway

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett says fixing Gympie’s train issues with a Very Fast Train connecting it to the southeast would maximise the benefits of Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics.

“There is no reason why Gympie can’t reap the benefits of an Olympics as we are immediately situated within the catchment of whatever happens in the southeast corner,” Mr Perrett said.

“We are connected more and more to the southeast with the upgrade of road infrastructure such as the Bruce Highway, and fixing our train issues with a Very Fast Train (VFT) makes it even more attractive.

“It should be an easy, hassle-free commute for spectators, competitors, visitors and officials.

“Part of this proposal is to deliver a VFT which cements the desirability of staging some events in Gympie, or for tourists to take time out to holiday in our region.

“If it takes an Olympics to deliver infrastructure such as a VFT, then I’m all for it.

“The VFT is a visionary step forward which the LNP committed to supporting a business case more than two years ago.

“It is far sighted and achievable.

“I see no downside for Gympie.

“Global events such as an Olympic Games provide a once in a lifetime chance to not only have events but also promote the region for tourism and business opportunities.

“It also gives a chance to grab infrastructure projects for our region.

“We need to seize the opportunity and make sure that we have a piece of the pie.

“If the planning and infrastructure is done right everyone will reaps the economic benefits.

“This is a great chance for Gympie.”