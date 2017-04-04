2018 Commonwealth Games: What you need to know

THE Commonwealth Games will be hosted by the Gold Coast in 2018.

Here is your ultimate guide to tickets, the sports, stadiums and where to stay for the biggest sporting event to happen in Australia for a decade.

Ticket Request Phase

Boasting the largest medal event program and the most number of sessions ever seen at a Commonwealth Games, GC2018 presents spectators with a wide variety of sports, venues and experiences to choose from.

Tickets for people with accessibility requirements will be available for all events.

In order to make it fair for everyone, tickets will initially be available via a Ticket Request phase. Ticket requests will be accumulated over a four-week period between midday on April 24 and midnight on May 22.

No orders will be confirmed or payments taken until after the Ticket Request phase closes. Spectators can place a ticket request at any time during this phase. No preference will be given to the time of day or date a ticket request is placed.

During this phase a roll-down service will be offered whereby customers can indicate whether to accept a lower price category in their selected session, if unsuccessful in their initial price category request.

Any sessions that have more ticket requests than there is availability will have tickets awarded via a fair and equal draw. The fair and equal draw is made by computer and processed randomly. Placing a ticket request does not guarantee success, but it does provide applicants with the best chance to secure tickets for the most in-demand sports sessions.

Accommodation

The Gold Coast has a wide range of accommodation options available during the Games.

Hotels and motels are a convenient choice, while apartment accommodation caters for those who may want to prepare their own meals.

Campers will find a variety of tourist parks with great tent and caravan sites, along with cabins and cottages.

Holiday houses, bed and breakfasts, houseboats, resorts and hostels are also possible options, while Homestay offers international visitors a true 'Aussie home-style experience with Australian families.

Spectators are encouraged to tailor their accommodation to suit their Games itinerary.

Spectators planning to attend the Beach Volleyball at Coolangatta are urged to look at accommodation options at the southern end of the Gold Coast.

For those planning to attend the Gymnastics at Coomera and Track Cycling in Brisbane, consider accommodation options in the Gold Coast hinterland, northern Gold Coast or even Brisbane.

Event cities Townsville and Cairns also offer a range of unique accommodation options that cater to all tastes and budgets.

Transport

To help make the GC2018 experience great, every effort is being made to ensure travel during the event is as easy as possible.

Free public transport will be available for ticketed spectators travelling to and from competition events on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane on the southeast Queensland TransLink public transport network.

In Cairns and Townsville, free travel will be available on TransLink and qconnect bus services. Spectators will be required to present a valid GC2018 ticket for the day of travel.

Comprehensive travel and transport advice will be available for spectators in advance of and during GC2018 through a range of communication channels including a GC2018 journey planner, spectator travel guides and online travel information.

The GC2018 journey planner will enable spectators to prepare their trip and access all travel options available.

Arts and culture

Entertainment won't just be confined to the sporting arena during GC2018. Festival 2018 arts and cultural program will be a 12-day program that galvanises a city, inspires audiences, and celebrates the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

It will be a force for good - supporting the Commonwealth Games Federation's values of Humanity, Equality and Destiny and using artistic and cultural programs to bring diverse audiences and communities together.

Festival 2018 will feature artistic events that celebrate the spirit of the Commonwealth, reveal Queensland's lifestyle, culture and creativity and capture the authentic spirit of the Gold Coast and its communities.

The program will feature a wide range of creative activities and events, throughout the Gold Coast and in our three event cities - Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns.

Spilling out from the stadiums, people will encounter arts and cultural events that capture the energy of the Games, showcase local talent, and reflect diverse abilities,perspectives and cultures.

Ceremonies

On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, the Gold Coast will welcome thousands of fans, athletes and officials for the XXI Commonwealth Games.

It will be a momentous day for the Gold Coast as the biggest event in the city's history begins and sets the tone for 11 days of world-class competition.

There will be spectacular, uplifting and surprising moments of theatre, breathtaking visual effects, dancing and music.

The Opening Ceremony will epitomise the spirit of the Gold Coast and Queensland.

Carrara Stadium will host the Opening Ceremony where the Commonwealth will become one for the Parade of Nations, the Competitors' Oath and the finale of the Queen's Baton Relay.

The same venue will also stage the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, April 15.

Tickets from $50 (Children), $100 (Adult) for the Opening Ceremony. For the Closing Ceremony: tickets from $35 (Children) and $70 (Adult)

Sports

There will be 23 sports competing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, including some for the first time.

