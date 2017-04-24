26°
News

2017 Gympie Muster will help Aussie veterans

24th Apr 2017 2:00 PM
Lost Gympie son Ashley Birt. His mother, Linda Birt, is one of several dedicated Mates4Mates volunteers.
Lost Gympie son Ashley Birt. His mother, Linda Birt, is one of several dedicated Mates4Mates volunteers.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Gympie Music Muster today announced Mates4Mates as its official charity partner for the second year running.

Mates4Mates supports current and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members, and their families, who are wounded, injured, or ill as a result of their service.

The Muster has helped generate more than $15 million in donations to charity and community groups since it first ran in 1982.

Board member Craig Mathisen said an overwhelmingly positive response at last year's event had prompted a continuation of the partnership into 2017.

Craig Mathisen (left) pictured with Ross Sommerfeld at a Bundy for Breakfast function at the Bundaberg RSL.
Craig Mathisen (left) pictured with Ross Sommerfeld at a Bundy for Breakfast function at the Bundaberg RSL. Mike Knott BUN221111BUZ2

"The Muster always been about mates, music and making a difference,” Mr Mathisen said.

"The Mates4Mates ethos aligns perfectly with ours; we're both focused on looking out for our mates and making a difference.

"Last year Mates4Mates raised around $16,000 through the Muster, and we hope to help them raise even more money and awareness this year.”

Gympie mother Linda Birt is one of several dedicated Mates4Mates volunteers. She hopes to use the Muster partnership to raise funds, as well as increase awareness of the effects of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) amongst returned service personnel.

"Our son Ashley was killed in action in Afghanistan on 29 October, 2011. We miss him every day, but I feel we can grieve our loss,” Mrs Birt said.

"Those families whose sons come home with PTSD can't grieve in the same way, even though they feel a similar loss. Mates4Mates creates a comfort zone for these boys, and offers them a place to come and talk to like-minded people while transitioning out of life in the defence force. It can make all the difference to these soldiers and their families.”

Mrs Birt said last year's Muster really helped Mates4Mates get their name out there, and the donations received were extraordinary.

"It can often be difficult to sell $5 raffle tickets, but the Muster environment allowed people to see the cause for what it was, and it was just beautiful how much they got behind it,” she said.

Mates4Mates CEO Simon Sauer AM CSC said the charity was grateful for their relationship with the Muster.

"Mates4Mates is very grateful to be partnering with the Gympie Muster again this year. Mates4Mates relies on the support of organisations and events such as the Muster, so we can continue to deliver our vital services to Mates and their families.”

The Muster is also pleased to announce Fred Smith as its 2017 Charity Ambassador, following the great work of Beccy Cole who undertook the role last year. Fred will serve as the Muster's charity ambassador in the lead-up to the event and throughout the festival.

Mr Smith was Australia's first diplomat posted to Uruzgan in Afghanistan in 2009 where he served again in 2013. As well as his diplomatic work, he's also a talented singer-songwriter and his show Dust of Uruzgan - the name of a song inspired by his time in the province and the name of his book - brings what is happening in Afghanistan to Australians in a way they relate to, through music.

The diplomat has run songwriting workshops for returned soldiers through Mates4Mates and feels an affinity with the returned service personnel as he lived and worked with them over his two postings - the first 18 month and the second six months - in Afghanistan.

"My Song Dust of Uruzgan which Lee (Kernaghan) has covered, was written from the point of view of Paul Warren who works for Mates4Mates,” he said.

"He was a guy who was in a pretty bad situation and made his way through while finding a sense of purpose by getting help. That proves the value of an organisation like Mates4Mates because it sees soldiers through the dark sides so they don't become a suicide statistic.”

This will be Mr Smith's first Gympie Muster, although he said he'd always known about the event.

"When they invited me to be the charity ambassador I knew straight away it was a good fit,” he said. "I worked very closely with Australian soldiers and some of those boys need a bit of help when they get back, so I'm proud to be involved with Mates4Mates for those reasons.

"I'm sure there'll be some great bands, too, and it'll be a completely different world to what I am used to down here (Canberra) and I'm really looking forward to it.”

The Gympie Music Muster runs from Thursday, August 24, to Sunday, August 27, 2017 in the Amamoor State Forest near Gympie.

The event's line-up is due to be announced this Thursday, April 27. Tickets are available via www.muster.com.au.

Gympie Times

Topics:  anzac day 2017 ash birt gympie muster mates4mates music muster

Fraser Island renamed to recognise traditional owners

Fraser Island renamed to recognise traditional owners

A RENAMING of the Fraser Island section of the Great Sandy National Park will recognise the Butchulla People

Dr who sued hospital and failed to foot legal bill

Dr Navin Naidoo.

The former Gympie Hospital doctor sued Queensland Health, doctor

2017 Gympie Muster will help Aussie veterans

Lost Gympie son Ashley Birt. His mother, Linda Birt, is one of several dedicated Mates4Mates volunteers.

Muster announces Mates4Mates as its official charity partner 2017

10 furred and feathered friends waiting at the RSPCA

Playful Pilot is one of many furry friends you can make at the Gympie RSPCA.

10 pets waiting to meet you at the RSPCA.

Local Partners

Dr who sued hospital and failed to foot legal bill

A FORMER Gympie Hospital doctor who unsuccessfully sued Queensland Health and another doctor for defamation will have to pay their legal costs.

Up in the air: Gympie WWII Vet recalls his service

LOOKING BACK: Vern Lilley, the last WWII veteran in Gympie.

Air crew deployment took Vern across the world

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to ANZAC Day in the Gympie region

ANZAC Day ceremonies will get underway across the Gympie region next Monday, April 25

Thousands expected to attend services around the region

What's open on Anzac Day around Gympie

Commemoration Service at Gympie's Normanby Hill Remembrance Park for the 100 years of Anzac 1915-2015

Convenience stores, coffee shops, hotels, chemists and bottle shops

Gympie Show Ball a great success

Did our photographer snap you in the 240 strong crowd on Saturday night? And who was crowned Gympie Showgirl 2017?

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

Amber Heard

Tesla boss leads celebrity spotting on the Gold Coast

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

KIA ORA COUNTRY

Kia Ora 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

10 Acres of beautiful red soil with an excellent bore plumbed to the house tank. A 3 bedroom old Queenslander set right at the back of the block surrounded by...

66 acres in the Mary Valley + opportunity 2 do so much!

28 Frayne Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 OFFERS OVER...

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 66 acres in the Mary Valley. Tick! Income potential...

classic timber home 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unusual features and...

HUGE BUSINESS POTENTIAL

361 Tagigan Road, Goomboorian 4570

House 3 2 6 $419,000

It is rare for properties of this calibre to come to the market. This wonderful 10 acre property situated 20 minutes from Gympie in the pristine Goomboorian area...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

PRIME BUSINESS POSITION

42 Violet Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $430,000

Under instruction from the Court appointed trustee for sale, we offer this quality property of 3867m2 just under 1 acre zoned Light Industry. This property has...

RETIREE&#39;S RETREAT

Neerdie 4570

House 2 2 3 $265,000

Total feeling of privacy on 2023m2 block with fertile, grow-anything soil. Established gardens, greenhouse and potting shed. Single carport and lock-up...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!

4 Zerner Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $395,000

An opportunity has come about to purchase 4 Zerner Road! Never before on the market is this neat and tidy brick home situated on 2.39 acres in the popular...

WOW!!! UNIQUE LIFESTYLE LIVING AT ITS BEST

166 Mooloo Road, Langshaw 4570

House 3 2 5 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to modern lifestyle living at its very best! Situated in the very picturesque Mooloo area just 10klms from the Gympie CBD is this unique pavilion style...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Gympie's latest million dollar property sale

The property has sold for $1 million

Real estate hits the next level with this impressive sale

Good value drives Gympie property market rise

ON THE RISE: Investors are coming from everywhere, according to real estate agent John Cochrane.

Investors coming from all over as market continues to rise.

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!