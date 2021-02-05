Menu
The new turning lanes at Victory College (left) and Victory Church pastor George Miller (bottom) and Mayor Glen Hartwig.
News

$200k project at Gympie’s fastest growing school a lifesaver

Shelley Strachan
5th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Two new right hand turning lanes into Gympie’s fastest growing school, Victory College, has made a potentially lifesaving difference to the safety of road users, students and staff.

Victory College given council go ahead for huge, five-stage expansion

New turning lanes out front of the Victory College were necessary as the school continues to grow rapidly.
Victory College now has a student body of more than 800 and fronts one of the region’s busiest roads in Old Maryborough Road. Due to the safety concerns raised by college staff and parents, Gympie Regional Council brought forward the work which was originally scheduled for 2022.

New turning lanes out front of the Victory College were necessary as the school continues to grow rapidly. Pictured is Victory Church pastor George Miller.
The budget for this project was $205,000 - $52,500 came by way of the state Government’s Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

