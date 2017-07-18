UPDATE: 20,000 litres of fuel spilled in h'way tanker crash

UPDATE 7AM TUESDAY:

FIRE crews from Maryborough, Bundaberg and Childers are still at the scene of a tanker crash south of Bundaberg

Crews are on standby for any potential fires as the vehicle is being rolled back onto it's wheels.

Emergency services have been on scene since the fuel tanker crashed and leaked about 20,000 litres of fuel onto the roadway and surrounding area about 9pm on Monday.

The Bruce Highway remains blocked in both directions and diversions are in place via Biggenden.

The section of highway is expected to remain closed until about lunch time.

Police declared the emergency soon after it happened and established an 800m exclusion zone around the crash

site.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Childers Hospital with minor arm injuries.

A B-Double fuel tanker travelling on the highway in the vicinity of Gelsominos Rd, Horton, crashed and rolled over at about 8.50pm Monday. Ashley Clark

EARLIER:

POLICE have declared an emergency situation after a fuel tanker crashed and leaked thousands of litres of petrol onto the Bruce Highway south of Bundaberg.

A B-Double fuel tanker travelling on the highway in the vicinity of Gelsominos Rd, Horton, crashed and rolled over at about 8.50pm Monday.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries. No other people were injured.

Approximately 20,000 litres of fuel leaked onto the roadway and surrounding area.

Police declared the emergency at about 9pm and established an 800m exclusion zone around the crash site.

The Bruce Highway has been blocked in both directions and diversions were still in place at 11.30pm via Biggenden.

Police said investigations and management of the incident was continuing.