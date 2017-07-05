26°
News

$2000 car damage, but residents say road work won't help

scott kovacevic
| 5th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
ERODED: Ken Phillips and Ashleigh Rimmington on Turner Rd, which she says needs to be fixed and (inset) Ms Rimmington with one foot in a divet beside the road.
ERODED: Ken Phillips and Ashleigh Rimmington on Turner Rd, which she says needs to be fixed and (inset) Ms Rimmington with one foot in a divet beside the road. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRUSTRATED over the eroded and rutted conditions of Turner Rd, residents have been left unhappy with a response which one labelled a "Band-aid" solution.

According to Ashleigh Rimmington, the road is a huge problem for residents of The Dawn, costing her family almost $2000 in car repairs and contributing to their neighbour's car being written off in a crash.

While Gympie Regional Council had agreed to temporary repairs on the road at the first slope, including applying pavement material and filling the potholes, Ms Rimmington said the work would not solve the problem.

"It's not even the right spot of the road that they're talking about addressing," she said.

"I don't think they're actually addressing the problem, they're just making a Band-aid solution so I'll go away."

While the potholes were an issue, Ms Rimmington said the real concern was erosion eating the road away.

"We've lost about half a metre of the road and it's starting to come looser because they won't grade it wide enough," she said.

 

Ashleigh Rimmington with one foot in a divet on Turner Rd.
Ashleigh Rimmington with one foot in a divet on Turner Rd. Scott Kovacevic

Disappointed by a non-response to calls in February, she emailed the council in April enquiring if bitumen could be laid.

She was informed the council's policy is to consider sealing roads where residents contribute 50% of the funding - which would require the residents to spend about $135,000-$225,000.

Over the past year the road had caused consider- able damage to cars, costing her parents $1000 to have the sump replaced while hers was still awaiting repairs.

RELATED

* Winners and losers in 2017/18 budget

* Mayor: we're 'getting on' with road work

"I haven't done mine yet because they quoted me $900 which I can't afford right now," she said.

She was also concerned for the safety of other drivers, as the erosion had left no room to pass and the garbage truck, unable to turn around, had to reverse out of the road at 6.30am in the morning.

Neighbour Ken Phillips has also been chasing the council to get the road fixed for a while. He said the maintenance on it was an irregular occurrence.

"I've been here 10 years in this September and it's been graded twice in that time."

According to a council spokeswoman, the road was last graded in January 2016.

She said the maintenance service on rural roads was based on need, and Turner Rd did not yet fill criteria.

"Turner Rd was inspected in mid May and at that time did not meet the priority for grading," she said.

"Turner Rd was inspected yesterday (Monday) and still does not meet the priority for grading.

"However, the maintenance activities as outlined will improve the surface.

"That being said, all motorists have an obligation to drive to the condition of the road.

"The erosion in the table drains will be addressed when grading is undertaken."

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie council road maintenance road work rural roads

Optus slammed for phone and internet outage

Optus slammed for phone and internet outage

Optus copped a barrage of complaints from across Australia as customers’ internet connections went down.

100 years: Hard work the key to Dorothy's long life

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Carol Richardson with her mother Dorothy Davison, who is the picture of good health at the age of 100.

Gympie woman chalks up a century of memories

Judah's bringing the 'Voice' to the Muster stage

Fresh from his win on The Voice, Judah Kelly will be visiting Gympie for the Muster

"I'll be putting on one kick-arse show”

New One Mile building will be ready for first day of school

QUICK BUILD: The building crew has been working long days to get the new classrooms ready for the start of the school term.

New One Mile school building going up in a flash

Local Partners

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

FUNDRAISER: 'Country Trio' Larry Lilly, Bevan Day and Glen Grehan entertained the audience with country classics at the Southside Bowls Club last Thursday.

All the latest Widgee news and upcoming events

Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

Big night in Imbil as this year's winners are announced

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

KANE Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia history.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

MOVE STRAIGHT IN

6 Ian Drive, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the heart of Curra, approx. 15 minutes north of Gympie is a neat and tidy 3 bedroom split level Hardiplank home on 3.9 acres. The home has an open...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

WOW !! WHAT A POSITION

9 Crown Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $230,000

With 2 street frontage and fully fenced into 2 parcels on 1460m2, suitable unit development site STCA. This home is ideally located within a comfortable walking...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

SAVE $$$$

28 Creekside Esp, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Fenced on three sides saves many dollars for the discerning buyer of this lovely block of land in the quiet Cooloola Sands Estate. With underground power and all...

way 2 cheap land 4 sale!

L1 Little Widgee Road, Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat, away from the hassles of everyday living, and yet close to the all that you...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

47 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

Residential Land Quality 3Ha (7.5 acres approx.) well located situated on a no-through road ... $125,000 + GST

Quality 3Ha (7.5 acres approx.) well located situated on a no-through road on the east side of Gympie with great exposure to the Tin Can Bay Road and proposed new...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

BARGAIN: Is this the cheapest block of land in town?

The vacant block at 92 Old Maryborough Rd.

A rare bargain on the outskirts of the Gympie CBD

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!