$2000 car damage, but residents say road work won't help

ERODED: Ken Phillips and Ashleigh Rimmington on Turner Rd, which she says needs to be fixed and (inset) Ms Rimmington with one foot in a divet beside the road.

FRUSTRATED over the eroded and rutted conditions of Turner Rd, residents have been left unhappy with a response which one labelled a "Band-aid" solution.

According to Ashleigh Rimmington, the road is a huge problem for residents of The Dawn, costing her family almost $2000 in car repairs and contributing to their neighbour's car being written off in a crash.

While Gympie Regional Council had agreed to temporary repairs on the road at the first slope, including applying pavement material and filling the potholes, Ms Rimmington said the work would not solve the problem.

"It's not even the right spot of the road that they're talking about addressing," she said.

"I don't think they're actually addressing the problem, they're just making a Band-aid solution so I'll go away."

While the potholes were an issue, Ms Rimmington said the real concern was erosion eating the road away.

"We've lost about half a metre of the road and it's starting to come looser because they won't grade it wide enough," she said.

Ashleigh Rimmington with one foot in a divet on Turner Rd. Scott Kovacevic

Disappointed by a non-response to calls in February, she emailed the council in April enquiring if bitumen could be laid.

She was informed the council's policy is to consider sealing roads where residents contribute 50% of the funding - which would require the residents to spend about $135,000-$225,000.

Over the past year the road had caused consider- able damage to cars, costing her parents $1000 to have the sump replaced while hers was still awaiting repairs.

RELATED

* Winners and losers in 2017/18 budget

* Mayor: we're 'getting on' with road work

"I haven't done mine yet because they quoted me $900 which I can't afford right now," she said.

She was also concerned for the safety of other drivers, as the erosion had left no room to pass and the garbage truck, unable to turn around, had to reverse out of the road at 6.30am in the morning.

Neighbour Ken Phillips has also been chasing the council to get the road fixed for a while. He said the maintenance on it was an irregular occurrence.

"I've been here 10 years in this September and it's been graded twice in that time."

According to a council spokeswoman, the road was last graded in January 2016.

She said the maintenance service on rural roads was based on need, and Turner Rd did not yet fill criteria.

"Turner Rd was inspected in mid May and at that time did not meet the priority for grading," she said.

"Turner Rd was inspected yesterday (Monday) and still does not meet the priority for grading.

"However, the maintenance activities as outlined will improve the surface.

"That being said, all motorists have an obligation to drive to the condition of the road.

"The erosion in the table drains will be addressed when grading is undertaken."