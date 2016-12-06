36°
200 enjoy taste of 'local' at Kandanga long lunch

Peter and Bevly Hughes | 6th Dec 2016 9:28 AM
Part of the crowd before going into the hay shed to eat.
IF AN event can become iconic after two occurrences then the BOS Rural, et al, Kandanga Creek Farm Long Lunch has achieved that status.

Tables with hession tablecloths await the crowd of 200 diners.
The second long lunch attended by close to 200 people has made next year's event a must go to for a fine dining and talking experience.

Initiated by BOS Rural and strongly supported by Gympie Regional Council with sponsorship and promotion the lunch celebrates the amazing quality and diversity of produce that comes out of the Mary Valley and close by.

A shed full of happy eaters.
Representatives from Noosa and Sunshine Coast Councils, Sunshine Coast University and TAFE college were also present.

Gympie producers Suncoast Limes had plenty of cold, lime-based drinks available with Linda and Emily Tabone to serve.
Lynne Wilbraham from the council's economic development unit said the Long Lunch presented a great opportunity for small and boutique producers to showcase their produce at an event attended by a number of chefs and foodies from the Sunshine Coast region and beyond.

BOS Rural&#39;s Tim and Amber Scott oversee the slow cooked lamb, Argentinean style.
The amazing array of foods was provided by 40 producers, direct from their farms and in most cases prepared on the farm.

A very short list of what was presented on the table, with apologies to those missed, included specially prepared droughtmaster beef skirt steak, marinated cheek and tongue, free range eggs, salad collections, squash with rice stuffing, Kenilworth cheese, prawns, slow roasted lamb (Argentinean style), avocados, farmhouse baked bread with a spicy pumpkin soup, and various chutneys and relishes.

Producers Anna Henbury of Melsted Park Poultry and Susan Rodgers of Eumundi Beef provide tasty beef and chicken for guests.
For refreshment on a very hot day various lime based drinks, wines and home brew helped to quench the thirst, while a range of cold desserts delighted the palate.

Steve Ogbourne and Nina Saton with delicious droughtmaster skirt steak ready for the table.
Mr Sanders said food told the story of the region as well as providing local producers with an outlet for their produce.

He urged any local tourism business to utilise as much local produce as possible and avoid missing out on providing their customers a unique experience.

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

