200 bidders, close to $40k made at council auction

HUGE TURNOUT: Around 200 people attended the annual council auctions yesterday with many bidders scoring big. Photos: Philippe Coquerand

A SECOND-HAND bus shelter, several park benches, a porta loo and two John Deere mowers were some of the items auctioned as part of a council clean-up yesterday morning.

More than 200 people from as far as Mackay attended the Monkland quarry for a chance to pick up a bargain, and grabbing a bargain is what many did.

A large bus shelter made of aluminium, which consisted of a TransLink seat and no shelter sold to one lucky bidder for $50, while a park bench sold for more than $300 and a diesel ride-on mower sold for just under $5000.

There were about 120 bidders.

Auctioneer Tom Grady said he was pleased with how it all went.

“Sales have been very good and definitely better than expected,” he said.

The auction featured an array of equipment from concrete pipes, water pipes, fencing materials, poly pipes, gates, concrete pylons, scaffolding, plastic decking, headwalls, box culverts and lids, steel mesh and everyday equipment such as a makita 4 port battery charger, slasher, brush cutter, hedge trimmer, jack hammers and milwakee drivers.

Mr Grady has conducted many auctions in his life and he went as far to say that yesterday’s auction was “one of the best.”

“They are good useful items that many farmers can use even though council have no further use,” he said.

“I think it’s a great idea for ratepayers and gives people the opportunity to buy items that are well below the new price. There was a couple of items there that we would call unused items, they are as good as brand new. “I think it was very successful.” A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said the money raised would go directly back into the community.

“The items were a result of a clean-up of council depots and mainly consisted of old material and equipment no longer fit for council use,” he said.

It is estimated that around $40k was made from the auctions.