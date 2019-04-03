Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FEDERAL BUDGET: Money for some, not so much for the needy, says welfare advocacy group.
FEDERAL BUDGET: Money for some, not so much for the needy, says welfare advocacy group. Contributed
News

$200 a week more in Budget, but 'only if you don't need it'

Arthur Gorrie
by
3rd Apr 2019 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE warm business reaction to Tuesday night's Federal Budget would not be shared by people on welfare, according to the Australian Council of Social Service.

The peak national advocacy body for welfare organisations claimed "tax cuts for those who don't need them” would be paid for by "more (future) cuts to essential services and our safety net for people who rely on them.”

But Labor was not offering much better for the unemployed, an ACOSS spokeswoman said.

"Labor has promised to review (the unemployment benefit) Newstart, but it doesn't need a review, it needs an increase. It hasn't been increased for 25 budgets now, except for keeping up with inflation.

"Everyone agrees with us - the Business Council, economists and John Howard, but it is just taking so long,” she said.

ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie said the Budget's $158 billion in tax cuts would mean an extra $224 a week or more for people on over $200,000 a year.

"People on $50,000 will get $23 a week.

"People on pensions ($25,000) will get a one-off payment of $75.

"People on Newstart ($15,000) will get nothing.”

australian council of social service budget reaction federal budget 2019 newstart
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

    premium_icon New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

    Politics MOTORISTS who purchase a dud new car will now have greater legal protection to recoup their losses after new “lemon laws” passed State Parliament.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:49 PM
    Budget a 'shot in the arm' for sector in need of good news

    premium_icon Budget a 'shot in the arm' for sector in need of good news

    News Fishing, farming or running a shop, budget wins with Gympie business

    • 3rd Apr 2019 5:27 PM
    Come out swinging in the country's last boxing tent

    premium_icon Come out swinging in the country's last boxing tent

    Whats On 'They know when I go they won't get another chance.'