$200 a week more in Budget, but 'only if you don't need it'

FEDERAL BUDGET: Money for some, not so much for the needy, says welfare advocacy group.

THE warm business reaction to Tuesday night's Federal Budget would not be shared by people on welfare, according to the Australian Council of Social Service.

The peak national advocacy body for welfare organisations claimed "tax cuts for those who don't need them” would be paid for by "more (future) cuts to essential services and our safety net for people who rely on them.”

But Labor was not offering much better for the unemployed, an ACOSS spokeswoman said.

"Labor has promised to review (the unemployment benefit) Newstart, but it doesn't need a review, it needs an increase. It hasn't been increased for 25 budgets now, except for keeping up with inflation.

"Everyone agrees with us - the Business Council, economists and John Howard, but it is just taking so long,” she said.

ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie said the Budget's $158 billion in tax cuts would mean an extra $224 a week or more for people on over $200,000 a year.

"People on $50,000 will get $23 a week.

"People on pensions ($25,000) will get a one-off payment of $75.

"People on Newstart ($15,000) will get nothing.”