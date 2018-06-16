20 years and going strong: Why Arthur is so inspiring

LEGENDS: Shelley Strachan and Arthur Gorrie at the Heart of Gold Film Festival opening 2015. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

SOMETIMES you don't have to look very far for reasons to be thankful.

Sometimes inspiration can come from as close as the desk across from yours.

I've done a lot of thinking about how lucky I am to be working alongside a reporter like Arthur Gorrie - even before I read his brilliant reflective piece on the most memorable stories he has covered here in 20 years.

Gympie Times journalist Arthur Gorrie selling papers at the Muster.

Not only do his recollections capture some of the biggest news events in Gympie's history, they also put into perspective the amount of time, dedication and passion Arthur has spent bringing top-quality coverage of those events to the community.

What's equally admirable is Arthur's ever-present sense of humour - I think I speak for everyone in our office when I say his jokes and anecdotal stories have often relaxed us even in those tense, near-deadline moments.

He might not like me saying this, but even his daily computer quabbles are hilarious.

Dealing with my anxious, often pessimistic mind has been a struggle so far in my working life, but Arthur's calming presence has been both a lesson and a point of encouragement to me.

Congratulations on such an amazing career so far, Artie. Here's to plenty more laughs and plenty more lessons.

You are a living legend.