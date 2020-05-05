20 things you can do in 50km of Gympie

AFTER more than six weeks of lockdown, Gympie residents have been given the green light to travel up to 50km from home, provided social distancing remains in place.

To help you get the most out of your first week of freedom, we’ve compiled a list of 20 things you can do, based on a 50km radius from the centre Gympie.

Ensure you check the exact distance from your home address before venturing out.

1. Stroll along the Mary River Walk

TRULY within 50km of your home if you live in town, this walk that ambles along the Mary River is the perfect start to venturing out. Take it as your leisure or pick up the pace and use the steps for a harder work out.

2. Take in the views from Point Pure

A DRIVE to Brooyar state forest followed by a tiny 150m walk and you will be rewarded with spectacular forest views at the top of sandstone cliffs. It’s sought-after spot for abseiling enthusiasts.

A KEEN abseiler makes the most of spectacular sandstone cliffs at Point Pure near Glastonbury.

3. Brave the Mothar Mountain pools

MAKE a cold splash at Gympie’s natural rock pools in the Woondum National Park. You might have to work up a sweat first though by climbing Mothar Mountain – but you will need some fitness under your belt first.

4. Climb Mt Cooroora

TAKE an adventurous walk up to the summit of Mt Cooroora at Pomona, the venue for the annual King of the Mountain running festival.

After your hike, enjoy a picnic at Stan Topper Park in the wide open grassy fields.

5. Take a jog along the Victory Trails

ACCESS a nest of trails right in the heart of Gympie from Bath Tce between the historic Victory Hotel and Gympie North Railway Station. You can try your hand at beginner level or take a crack at a longer trail.

6. Bird watch at the Bay

EVEN the keenest birdwatcher will be amazed at the variety of bird life on the Cooloola Coast. Stroll along the bird walk that stretches 4km along Tin Can Bay’s foreshore, where over 140 species have been sighted.

7. Take a walk with the wildflowers

TIN Can Bay hosts a unique collection of spectacular native wildflowers, with year round and seasonal species; the walk can be accessed from the corner of Emperor St and Oyster Pde.

Gympie prep student Joshua Gailer, picture with mum Rosy, enjoyed a break from the books at Amamoor State Forest yesterday.

8. Look for platypus at Amamoor

THE riverine rainforest and plantations of Hoop and Bunya Pines at the Amamoor State Forest Day Use Area has a platypus viewing platform on the banks of Amamoor Creek. The 1.5km Amama Walk through lush rainforest is accessed across the road.

9. Skim stones at Cedar Grove

AFTER a relaxed 1km rainforest walk stroll through to beautiful shady water hole where you can spend hours beating f your family members at some good old fashioned rock skimming.

10. Boardwalk at Imbil State Forest

LOCATED about 4km south of Kenilworth along the Maleny-Kenilworth Rd, a 1.4km walk is that includes some sections of boardwalk will give you best vantage of the region’s fig trees.

11. See the Mary Valley from the top

TAKE a steady climb in the Imbil State Forest from the Charlie Moreland camping and day use area to 360° views on the 8km Mt Allan walk. It takes about 4 hours and offers views of Mary Valley Country atop a 9.6m fire tower.

12. Lookout at Mudlo Gap

WANDER the kilometre Scrubby Creek walking track, just north of Kilkivan through dry rainforest, giant figs and lovely creeks. The Mudlo Gap track is steep with many steps, but the view from the lookout is impressive.

13. Take a sunny dip at Boreen Point

TAKE to the vast expanse of Lake Cootharaba at Boreen Point with a canoe or kayak for a beautiful day on the water. Or if a swim is more your thing time it with the hottest part of the day and then enjoy the shade of the shoreline.

The Gympie off leash dog park at Lake Alford.

14. Visit Gympie’s dog park

THE park next to the All Abilities Play Ground at Lake Alford has plenty of room for dogs of all sizes. There’s also some seats where you can sit back and relax while your furry friend enjoys some wide open space.

15. Jetski on Borumba Dam

DUST off the water craft equipment because Borumba Dam is now open for water activities (except for swimming). Make a day of it and picnic at the nearby picnic grounds.

Enjoying a dip at Borumba Dam. – Georgia Pyne and Sasha Blackburn.

16. Feed the ducks at Lake Alford

WHILE council playgrounds remain shut, Lake Alford is still open for business so it’s the perfect place to take stroll or have a picnic while you watch the ducks and geese glide by.

17. Visit Eumundi for the day

TAKE a drive to Eumundi, if it’s within 50km of your home, and spend your day getting lost in the history of the town.

Take a self-guided walk and appreciate the local architecture, stop at Berkelouw Bookshop and grab a coffee and then find the new street art by John Murray.

19. Picnic at Noosaville

GRAB yourself some takeaway hot chips and settle down in a spot of your own along the Noosa River at Noosaville. If the weather is right you can dip your toes in the water.

20. Grab a treat at Kenilworth

A TRIP to the popular Kenilworth Country Bakery is the perfect getaway. You can takeaway a tasty treat to a nearby park in the pretty hinterland town.

20. Visit the Noosa Botanic Gardens

WITH beautiful water views over Lake Macdonald, the Noosa Botanic Gardens are a great location for a leisurely stroll or family picnic.