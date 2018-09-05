20 superstar pro wrestlers to hit Gympie
Wrestling: People will be thrown over ropes and hit with chairs at the United Pro Wrestling show on Saturday, September 22.
It will be a night of big hits, crazy characters and intense competition.
Twenty superstars will battle it out in the ring in a rope elimination rumble where the winner will earn a shot at the UPW Championship.
Whether you are a wrestling fan or not, there will be plenty to keep you entertained.
There will be many prizes to be won for a charity raffle with proceeds going to farmers in need.
Tickets range from $16.50 to VIP $37.50.
VIP tickets will include early entry, front-row seating, free drink ticket and a signed UPW show poster.
The event is at the Gympie Civic Centre and starts at 7pm with doors open from 6.30pm.
Get tickets from www.sticky tickets.com.au/75938/upw_on_tour__gympie.aspx
For more information visit UPW Facebook page.