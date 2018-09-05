Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG HIT: Jeremy Smacks pinning down Jay Carter in the ring.
BIG HIT: Jeremy Smacks pinning down Jay Carter in the ring. Leeroy Todd
News

20 superstar pro wrestlers to hit Gympie

Rebecca Singh
by
5th Sep 2018 3:31 PM

Wrestling: People will be thrown over ropes and hit with chairs at the United Pro Wrestling show on Saturday, September 22.

It will be a night of big hits, crazy characters and intense competition.

Twenty superstars will battle it out in the ring in a rope elimination rumble where the winner will earn a shot at the UPW Championship.

Whether you are a wrestling fan or not, there will be plenty to keep you entertained.

There will be many prizes to be won for a charity raffle with proceeds going to farmers in need.

Tickets range from $16.50 to VIP $37.50.

VIP tickets will include early entry, front-row seating, free drink ticket and a signed UPW show poster.

The event is at the Gympie Civic Centre and starts at 7pm with doors open from 6.30pm.

Get tickets from www.sticky tickets.com.au/75938/upw_on_tour__gympie.aspx

For more information visit UPW Facebook page.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie old boys to show their new tricks at Albert Park

    Gympie old boys to show their new tricks at Albert Park

    News As footy season wraps up for the year, the old boys will grab their boots for next Saturday.

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:30 PM
    GYMPIE BYPASS: When will we get a peek at the fine details?

    premium_icon GYMPIE BYPASS: When will we get a peek at the fine details?

    News Construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

    $4M to combat suicide in the Gympie region

    premium_icon $4M to combat suicide in the Gympie region

    News FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced $4M.

    Woman convicted of 'shocking' animal cruelty charge

    Woman convicted of 'shocking' animal cruelty charge

    Crime A magistrate said photographs showing the dogs were shocking.

    Local Partners