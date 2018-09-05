20 superstar pro wrestlers to hit Gympie

BIG HIT: Jeremy Smacks pinning down Jay Carter in the ring.

BIG HIT: Jeremy Smacks pinning down Jay Carter in the ring. Leeroy Todd

Wrestling: People will be thrown over ropes and hit with chairs at the United Pro Wrestling show on Saturday, September 22.

It will be a night of big hits, crazy characters and intense competition.

Twenty superstars will battle it out in the ring in a rope elimination rumble where the winner will earn a shot at the UPW Championship.

Whether you are a wrestling fan or not, there will be plenty to keep you entertained.

There will be many prizes to be won for a charity raffle with proceeds going to farmers in need.

Tickets range from $16.50 to VIP $37.50.

VIP tickets will include early entry, front-row seating, free drink ticket and a signed UPW show poster.

The event is at the Gympie Civic Centre and starts at 7pm with doors open from 6.30pm.

Get tickets from www.sticky tickets.com.au/75938/upw_on_tour__gympie.aspx

For more information visit UPW Facebook page.