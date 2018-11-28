20 players singled out at Hammers' big night

Rugby Union: Gympie Hammers Ryan Gottke and Caitlin Urwin took out the top gongs at club's presentation night at the Mt Pleasant Hotel on Friday.

Gottke and Urwin were dubbed the Best and Fairest players for the men's and women's competitions of 2018 and Hammers president Jason McPherson said both had an incredible season.

"Caitlin is a pocket rocket. She embarrassed the opposition with her fast speed,” he said. "Quite often she would change the momentum of a game in a heart beat.

Caitlin Urwin Best and Fairest in the women. Leeroy Todd

"Ryan had a brutal season. He had every opposition on the Sunny Coast looking for him because he would just cut people in half with his defence. He gained selection in the Stingray train-on squad and was voted best and fairest on the Sunny Coast competition.”

The inaugural year for the under-16/17 boys and women's competition had Sam Brennan and Paige Magner as the standouts to receive the Best and Fairest awards.

"He (Brennan) has the Midas touch; everything he touches turns to gold. He was very fast and really became impressive,” McPherson said.

Paige Magner U17s ladies Best Back. Connor Peckitt

"Sam could have scored numerous times but chose to pass on many occasions to involve his teammates. "It is hard to believe he was playing out of position where he normally played and became a leader of the group.”

Hammers are determined to continue the momentum of 2018 into 2019. "The culture that has developed at the club cannot be matched,” McPherson said. The mateship that's growing is where our strength is coming from. Newcomers are saying we are different from other clubs. We care for each other and it is not just about the game.”

Liam Urwin Best Back. Leeroy Todd

Other awards: Most improved forward Alfi Kay, most improved back Jackson Barton, best back Brae Mccalister and best forward Jack Hayes.

Most improved back Jemma lee, most improve forward Erin Dobson, best back Caitlin Urwin and Georger Zemanik, best forward Caitlin Sing and under-17 best forward Lilli Crumblin.

Best and fairest 7's ladies player Peta dray, most improved forward Mitch Hendersen, most improved back Tom Leis and Kadison Millard, best back Liam Urwin and best forward Epa.